ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

How Hurricane Ian is affecting gas prices

By John Shumway
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIr30_0iGYBTo500

How Hurricane Ian is affecting gas prices 03:00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are now approaching October, and the predicted relief at the gas pump has hardly been something to celebrate.

And with Hurricane Ian, places that sell gas have been nervously watching its path.

We are still a lot closer to $4 than $3, and the indicators are not good. Ian's path is the only good news.

As devastating as Ian has been to Florida and the storm's future in the Carolinas unclear, there is one small bit of relief.

"When Ian steered away from a lot of that Gulf Coast infrastructure that is so sensitive to tropical storm winds and rainfall," Patrick DeHaan said. DeHaan works with the website, GasBuddy. "So as a result of Ian steering east into Florida, there was no shutdown of refineries and offshore oil production which had been evacuated had reopened relatively quickly. So, at least Hurricane Ian is not impacting gas prices."

You haven't heard much about it around here but there have been refinery fires and issues in recent weeks that have impacted most of the country's gas supply and prices.

"At the same time, oil prices falling helping to pull prices lower in the northeast and Gulf Coast and that's where Pittsburgh is is kind of in that lucky camp. Prices in Pittsburgh down about two-and-a-half cents in the last week as the national average is up about six cents in the last week," DeHaan said.

But DeHaan said we are still about 16 cents above the national average, and that probably won't change.

"We may go down a little bit more as demand continues to cool off as we progress into fall. There still may be a little bit more relief. But Pittsburgh is not one of those areas that's likely to see prices under three dollars anytime soon," DeHaan added.

Part of the reason, DeHaan said, is demand. While cooling is still high and as long as we buy it, and OPEC keeps the barrel price high, we'll see it at the pump.

Does DeHaan agree with predictions that we are going to be paying more to heat our homes as well?

Yes.

He said to expect to pay 50-to-125% more this winter, or as he put it--if your heating bill last year was $100 a month, expect this year's bills to be between $200 and $300 per month because American natural gas is being sold to Europe to make up for the Russian gas supply cut off by the war.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A cloudy, dry day with a chance of a passing shower

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Weak remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring a stray shower in some areas, but we'll largely be cool and dry.Daily average High: 68  Low: 48Sunrise: 7:20 Sunset: 6:58Today: Cloudy, probably dry.Any Alert Days Ahead?: None.Aware: Nice warm-up arrives on Wednesday into Thursday. The coolest weather of the season so far arrives on Friday and sticks around through the weekend.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosIan is still sticking around and while you'll likely be dry, I can't rule out that 100 percent of our area will be dry. Areas that 'may' see some rain include...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Florida State
Pittsburgh, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
CBS Pittsburgh

Work on lead services lines improves water quality in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is a story of a bad situation getting better.After the water crisis in Flint, Michigan several years ago, KDKA Investigates turned its focus to water quality in Pittsburgh, finding elevated levels of lead. The problem? Lead service lines to thousands of city homes.Six years later, that situation dramatically changed.Out of the crisis that was Flint, concerns rose nationally about the levels of lead in the water systems of aging industrial cities, and tests showed those levels in Pittsburgh to be dangerously high — 22 parts per billion — well above the state and federal limits of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Kicking off a cool, dry week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's looking like a slow week with us potentially dry all the way through the weekend.Today:  Frost advisories north of I-80. Dry and seasonal.Any Alert Days Ahead? There may not even be any rain over the next week. Aware: Coolest air of the season yet arrives this weekend with a couple of days with highs struggling to get back up to the 50's.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosTemperatures are recovering back into the lower- to mid-60s today and Tuesday, and we'll make a run at 70 degrees mid-week. We'll stay dry most of the week...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

M-29 outfall on Monongahela River undergoes improvement project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The M-29 outfall on the Monongahela River recently got a facelift.The M-29 combined sewer outfall structure on the river looks "understated," according to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials. But don't let its size fool you. They say its job is huge.It protects our public health and the communities it serves from flooding and backups while improving the quality of our rivers. This new structure, which replaces the 130-year-old one, has a 4,000-pound flap gate that will help reduce the frequency of that river water backflow.In a typical year, that flap gate will stop about 60 million gallons of water from going into the interceptors. The outfall collects stormwater and sewage from the Four Mile Run watershed which encompasses Schenley Park and several neighborhoods, including Greenfield, Hazelwood, Oakland, Squirrel Hill and Four Mile Run.The project cost close to $5 million and is considered essential. The investment project was partially funded by Allegheny County Sanitary Authority.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Hurricanes#Refineries#Natural Gas
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh family that recently moved to Fort Myers recounts Hurricane Ian

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh family that relocated to Fort Myers, Florida several years ago said they escaped the worst from Hurricane Ian, but the devastation they've seen is unbelievable.KDKA's Jon Delano has known Bill and Louanne Davis for nearly 30 years. They were longtime residents of the South Hills before moving to Fort Myers.Late Wednesday just before Ian struck, Louanne Davis sent an email saying they were hunkering down and then for several days, KDKA's Jon Delano heard nothing."This was one of the worst things I've seen in my life," Bill Davis told KDKA's Jon Delano on Monday.The Davis...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Head out to the final Squirrel Hill Night Market of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're in Pittsburgh tonight, you can head to the last Squirrel Hill Night Market.Tonight's showcase is the third one this year, with over 80 vendors to shop from. Plus, more than a dozen food vendors will be on hand.It's happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Murray Avenue.UPDATE - 4:30 p.m.Organizers from the event were forced to cancel due to the inclement weather.If you're still interested in helping the local vendors who were supposed to be on hand tonight, click here to be sent to the organization's Instagram page for more information on how to make any further purchases.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arona Road traffic and crashes have residents concerned

GREENSBURG,  Pa. (KDKA) — Arona Road in Westmoreland County isn't very long, but it's beginning to get a reputation as a dangerous road for those living and traveling along it. The road is all of 5.1 miles long, and Danny Rosenberry knows all about its perils."It's terrible," Rosenberry said.Rosenberry's busy New Stanton tire business and home are on Arona Road."I've probably been here 30 years and seen at least a dozen wrecks," he said.In fact, one of the most recent was a fatal head-on collision on Sept. 21 that took the life of a 73-year-old woman from Smock, Pennsylvania. "There are...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local attorney offers advice after solar panel company closes doors, leaves customers out of money

PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors in September – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Customer complaints are still pouring into the Channel 11 newsroom, each sharing a similar story about how big bucks were paid and solar power was promised. But Pink Energy didn’t deliver. Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio Attorney General’s Offices have filed lawsuits.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Pittsburgh

Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor.  He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater.  Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal.  And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.  
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh finds its 107th holiday tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh has singled out its spruce!The city has selected its traditional holiday tree for the upcoming season.The Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights Springdale campus is donating the 40-foot spruce.The tree will be illuminated during Light Up Night celebrations on Saturday, November 19.You'll be able to see the tree at the City-County Building in Downtown. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Post-Tropical Ian reaches the region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Post-Tropical Ian is now in our region. Rain arrived early this morning and will last on and off through the day bringing heavy downpours at times. From Pittsburgh and south, areas could end up with 1-2" of rain which wouldn't be enough to cause any major problems. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere may be a few isolated spots that pick up over 2" of rainfall but the models are still changing as Ian nears. Areas north of I-80 will only pick up around .25" of rainfall. It'll be windy with gusts around 20-25 mph. Keep in mind, the track could still shift slightly which would alter rain totals. The good news is by the Steelers game Sunday afternoon, the system will move out and we will have sunshine that lasts through the start of the week.Temperatures will stay below normal only in the low to mid-60s through much of next week.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Steelers Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets are visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania today. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT. The remnants of Hurricane Ian have brought some very wet weather recently to the Pittsburgh area, but it looks like things should dry up a bit by game time. We may even get some sunshine before the game is over. Skies will be cloudy at the start of the game, with the possibility of a few peeks of sunshine by the time the game wraps up. Winds will be moderate and variable at 5 - 10 mph out of the north northeast throughout the game. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the upper 50s to around 60 to start the game, rising into the mid 60s as the game progresses. Humidity will be high to start the game, in the upper 60s to around 70%, drying out a bit as the game progresses to the mid to upper 50s. The risk of precipitation will be around 15% throughout the game. Overall the weather will be a little cool and clammy to start out, but the conditions should improve as the game progresses. In any event, the weather conditions should not be a factor for the players, other than the field might be a little soggy from rains prior to the game. For the fans the conditions should be comfortable for the most part.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews begin pumping concrete to create deck of new Fern Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major step in restoring the Fern Hollow Bridge has officially begun. Around 5 a.m., crews began pumping concrete to create the deck of the new bridge. FERN HOLLOW BRIDGE COVERAGE:Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse: 5th lawsuit set to be filed against city of PittsburghOversized Load: Final beams for Fern Hollow Bridge start arriving at construction siteCity of Pittsburgh denies request for Fern Hollow Bridge inspection history documentsReport finds Fern Hollow Bridge appeared to have had 'major decay' just months before collapseNTSB: Bus camera gives information on sequence of Fern Hollow Bridge collapsePort Authority Officers Recognized For Swift Response To Fern Hollow Bridge CollapseTransportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Trying To Expedite Money For Local Bridge Repairs After CollapseWhat To Expect As Demolition, Rebuilding Process Begins At Site Of Fern Hollow Bridge CollapsePHOTO GALLERY: Fern Hollow Bridge Collapses In Pittsburgh's Frick ParkThe pour will take between three and four weeks to complete and then even more time to cure. In all, 1,500 cubic yards will be poured and if all goes as planned, the new bridge is expected to open before Christmas. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy