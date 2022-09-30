Read full article on original website
Junction City HS staffer makes it on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An employee for the Geary County Schools District has qualified for the national singing competition show, The Voice. USD 475 posted on Facebook congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native to Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as […]
New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
Noel Lodge looking for sweatshirts, sweatpants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Noel Lodge, the 30-day emergency overnight shelter for men, women and families, needs help from the Hutchinson community. The Lodge is asking for sweatshirts and sweatpants it can give out to those using their services as the weather continues to cool. If you'd like to help,...
Public hearings, proposed appointments on City of Salina agenda
A proclamation, public hearings, appointments, and ordinances are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Saline County launches new website
Saline County is proud to announce the launch of a new website designed by Gov Built, a Manhattan-based, award-winning company specializing in online access and services for both citizens and municipalities across the U.S. "Our old website was ready for a facelift," explained Jim Weese, Saline County Commission Chairman. "We...
Don't forget: Saline County Flu Shot Clinic Wednesday
Don't miss the annual Community Flu Shot Clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the 4-H building in Salina. The influenza vaccine is particularly important when transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses can be high. Drive-thru vaccinations are available for those aged 19 and older only. Walk-in...
City of Salina closing Lakewood Park playground for construction
From the City of Salina, KS Government Facebook page:. The Lakewood Park Playground, located in Lakewood Park, 1323 E. Iron St., will be closed starting this week to allow for the construction of a new playground structure. For more information, call Salina Parks and Recreation at (785) 309-5765.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Lang, Jessica Shelby; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
Salina, area Halloween happenings
Halloween will be here before you know it and with it comes a variety of activities for ghosts and goblins of all ages. As information about events comes in, Salina Post will publish it here, so check back often. This story will reside in the Announcements section through the end of the month.
Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
Poet Lewis to read from her collection in Sandzén Gallery Sunday
LINDSBORG - Linda M. Lewis, professor emerita of Bethany College, will read from her latest collection of poetry, This Swirling Largesse, at the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery on Sunday. The event, scheduled for 2 p.m., is open to the public at no charge. Copies of the book will be...
Downtown Auto Service tire fire under investigation
According to the Salina Fire Department, on Saturday at approximately 9:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth St. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland Worship Center located across the street from Downtown Auto...
WIBW
RCPD responds to separate motorcycle, rollover crashes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials responded to separate motorcycle and rollover crashes over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of N 10th St. and Bluemont Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Man arrested for downtown Junction City murder
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City. Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. The […]
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
Public Works advises on the dangers of lithium batteries
Geary County Public Works Household Hazardous waste has issued a news release saying that lithium-ion batteries should never be in your garbage or recycling containers. Those are the kind of batteries found in your cellphone, laptop, tablets and other devices. If lithium batteries are damaged or short circuited they can...
One dead in Junction City shooting
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Saline County closing parts of 2 roads for drainage work
Saline County has announced drainage work that will necessitate the closing of parts of two roads beginning Monday. The Saline County Road and Bridge Department plans to close S. Woodward Road between E. Cloud Street and E. Crawford Street, as well as S. Muir Road between W. Smolan Road and W. McReynolds Road Monday through Friday so that crews can replace drainage structures in those areas.
Riley County Arrest Report October 1
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JACOB WAYNE PREECE, 21, Fort Riley, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1sr conv, blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LUCAS CHRISTOPHER LEE...
