Salina, KS

KSNT News

Junction City HS staffer makes it on The Voice

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An employee for the Geary County Schools District has qualified for the national singing competition show, The Voice. USD 475 posted on Facebook congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native to Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hutch Post

New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Noel Lodge looking for sweatshirts, sweatpants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Noel Lodge, the 30-day emergency overnight shelter for men, women and families, needs help from the Hutchinson community. The Lodge is asking for sweatshirts and sweatpants it can give out to those using their services as the weather continues to cool. If you'd like to help,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Public hearings, proposed appointments on City of Salina agenda

A proclamation, public hearings, appointments, and ordinances are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County launches new website

Saline County is proud to announce the launch of a new website designed by Gov Built, a Manhattan-based, award-winning company specializing in online access and services for both citizens and municipalities across the U.S. "Our old website was ready for a facelift," explained Jim Weese, Saline County Commission Chairman. "We...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Don't forget: Saline County Flu Shot Clinic Wednesday

Don't miss the annual Community Flu Shot Clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the 4-H building in Salina. The influenza vaccine is particularly important when transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses can be high. Drive-thru vaccinations are available for those aged 19 and older only. Walk-in...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 2

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Lang, Jessica Shelby; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina, area Halloween happenings

Halloween will be here before you know it and with it comes a variety of activities for ghosts and goblins of all ages. As information about events comes in, Salina Post will publish it here, so check back often. This story will reside in the Announcements section through the end of the month.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Downtown Auto Service tire fire under investigation

According to the Salina Fire Department, on Saturday at approximately 9:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth St. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland Worship Center located across the street from Downtown Auto...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

RCPD responds to separate motorcycle, rollover crashes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials responded to separate motorcycle and rollover crashes over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of N 10th St. and Bluemont Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested for downtown Junction City murder

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City. Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. The […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Public Works advises on the dangers of lithium batteries

Geary County Public Works Household Hazardous waste has issued a news release saying that lithium-ion batteries should never be in your garbage or recycling containers. Those are the kind of batteries found in your cellphone, laptop, tablets and other devices. If lithium batteries are damaged or short circuited they can...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

One dead in Junction City shooting

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County closing parts of 2 roads for drainage work

Saline County has announced drainage work that will necessitate the closing of parts of two roads beginning Monday. The Saline County Road and Bridge Department plans to close S. Woodward Road between E. Cloud Street and E. Crawford Street, as well as S. Muir Road between W. Smolan Road and W. McReynolds Road Monday through Friday so that crews can replace drainage structures in those areas.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 1

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JACOB WAYNE PREECE, 21, Fort Riley, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1sr conv, blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. LUCAS CHRISTOPHER LEE...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

