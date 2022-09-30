Read full article on original website
Townhome fire displaces several families in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-story townhome on fire in Antioch. Officials were able to get the fire out at the townhouse in the 5100 block of Hickory Hollow Pkwy. There were no injuries to the civilians, however,...
Firefighters save homeowner after fire breaks out at home in Pulaski
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was saved from their home by first responders after a fire broke out at there home. The fire happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 900 block of Murrey Drive. Public safety officers, Taylor Keith, John Wade and Ricky Watkins were able to remove...
Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon. The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors. Firefighters said everyone...
House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.
WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon. According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.
Soles4Souls partners with MNPS for volunteer event to benefit students in need
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Soles4Souls partnered with Metro School’s HERO program for a volunteering event benefiting the Soles4Souls’ 4EveryKid initiative. “We hope they go out of that office of a social worker or a counselor with a spring in their step,” said Tiffany Turner, Vice President of Outreach Soles4Souls.
Body found inside burned car at Wilson Co. boat ramp
LEBANON Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department discovered a body inside a burning vehicle at a boat ramp early Monday morning. According to the WCSO, a resident who lives across from the Tyree Access boat ramp spotted a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and WCSO were called to the scene, along with fire crews, and began putting out the fire.
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
Fatal crash causes traffic delays
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Robertson County involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. Smokey Barn News said traffic on Tom Austin Highway is being diverted at West County Farm Road as officials continue to clear the accident. Officials. Officials...
14 domestic violence victims remembered at 18th annual Meet Us at the Bridge event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department gathered with the community to remember 14 domestic violence victims at their 18th annual Meet Us at the Bridge event. Family members of the victims attended and talked about their loved ones. In a video, MNPD said that in...
Upgrades made to help stop spread of COVID could mean healthier kids during cold & flu season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your kids could stay healthier this upcoming cold and flu season and it is all thanks to a key upgrade in school districts across Middle Tennessee. WSMV4 combed through federal data and found more than a dozen local school districts are using federal funds form the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to improve HVAC systems.
Felony Lane Gang continues crime spree in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said they are looking for two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang that had reportedly resurfaced in the community in early Sept. MPD said on July 12, a woman deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an...
Three people shot in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating after three people were shot on Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th Street. Police on the scene said that the three suffered non-critical injuries. Officials told a WSMV that they...
Attempted car theft at South Nashville dealership ends in shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, two cars crashed just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. One of the cars was stolen from the dealership when another vehicle crashed into it. Two people inside the stolen car were shot, then fled the scene.
VIDEO: Four people robbed at gunpoint leaves East Nashville neighborhood on edge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video captured a group of people in an East Nashville neighborhood getting robbed at gunpoint. The robbery happened on Ordway Place around 1 a.m. Some neighbors told WSMV they were terrified to be woken up by gunshots, while others heard of what happened through a neighbor’s surveillance video posted online.
3 injured after tour bus overturns on I-40 West
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. According to the preliminary report, the 2009 Prevost AA tour bus...
Gas prices fluctuate in Middle Tennessee
SYLVAN PARK, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices in the country continue to be all over the map. At some California gas stations, prices are hitting $6 per gallon whereas in Texas some places have dropped under $3. In Middle Tennessee, prices continue to fluctuate. Terry Hamm lives in West Nashville...
Metro Police officer released from hospital after assault during arrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer recovered at home Monday after being kicked in the head while arresting a suspect involved in a fight Saturday afternoon. Officer Eric Ziegler, 27, was attempting to bring 24-year-old Anclemo Garcia Vasquez into custody after he had cut a man with...
Two children from Van Buren County found safe in Nashville
SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) -TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert late Friday night for 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark. As of Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., Navaeh and Clark were found safe in Nashville. The two children were taken by their non-custodial mother and Keenan Ford, Navaeh’s non-custodial father in...
