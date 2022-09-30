ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

WSMV

Townhome fire displaces several families in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-story townhome on fire in Antioch. Officials were able to get the fire out at the townhouse in the 5100 block of Hickory Hollow Pkwy. There were no injuries to the civilians, however,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon. The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors. Firefighters said everyone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.

WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon. According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Franklin, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Government
Franklin, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Franklin, TN
WSMV

Body found inside burned car at Wilson Co. boat ramp

LEBANON Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department discovered a body inside a burning vehicle at a boat ramp early Monday morning. According to the WCSO, a resident who lives across from the Tyree Access boat ramp spotted a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and WCSO were called to the scene, along with fire crews, and began putting out the fire.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fatal crash causes traffic delays

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Robertson County involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. Smokey Barn News said traffic on Tom Austin Highway is being diverted at West County Farm Road as officials continue to clear the accident. Officials. Officials...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Felony Lane Gang continues crime spree in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said they are looking for two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang that had reportedly resurfaced in the community in early Sept. MPD said on July 12, a woman deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Three people shot in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating after three people were shot on Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th Street. Police on the scene said that the three suffered non-critical injuries. Officials told a WSMV that they...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WSMV

Attempted car theft at South Nashville dealership ends in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, two cars crashed just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. One of the cars was stolen from the dealership when another vehicle crashed into it. Two people inside the stolen car were shot, then fled the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

3 injured after tour bus overturns on I-40 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. According to the preliminary report, the 2009 Prevost AA tour bus...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Gas prices fluctuate in Middle Tennessee

SYLVAN PARK, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices in the country continue to be all over the map. At some California gas stations, prices are hitting $6 per gallon whereas in Texas some places have dropped under $3. In Middle Tennessee, prices continue to fluctuate. Terry Hamm lives in West Nashville...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Two children from Van Buren County found safe in Nashville

SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) -TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert late Friday night for 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark. As of Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., Navaeh and Clark were found safe in Nashville. The two children were taken by their non-custodial mother and Keenan Ford, Navaeh’s non-custodial father in...
NASHVILLE, TN

