SU Football drops rain-soaked affair to No. 4 Shepherd
The Shippensburg University football team, aided in part by the remnants of Hurricane Ian, held the No. 4 Shepherd University Rams top-ranked offense to just 7 first half points, but the Raiders were out-scored 16-0 in the third quarter and 23-6 after halftime to drop a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup on a rainy, blustery Saturday afternoon at Seth Grove Stadium, 30-13.
National Apple Harvest Festival is on this weekend, despite the rain
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 58th National Apple Harvest Festival begins this weekend in Adams County. As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds this weekend, which in past years has drawn up to 25,000 visitors per day during its two-weekend run.
Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
CBS Sports
Orioles owner intends to sign new lease to keep the team in Baltimore, per report
In a recent memo to front office employees, Baltimore Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos said he looks forward to signing a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority, keeping the team at Camden Yards, according to the Baltimore Sun. "As a lifelong Baltimorean I very much look forward to signing on behalf of the Club," Angelos said in the memo dated Sept. 1.
Bob Turk Memories: Driving wild on-set
BALTIMORE -- We're continuing to celebrate one of WJZ's very own.Earlier this week, we announced that our beloved Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after 50 years.Bob took the weather seriously. But he liked to have fun, too.All week we are sharing some of his best moments over the years.Today, he talks about one of the funnier clips you may have seen over the years – Bob's on-set driving accident.Bob Turk will be live on WJZ on Friday talking with anchor Denise Koch about his memories, accomplishments and a lifetime of weather in Baltimore.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
Signing off: Bob Turk says farewell to viewers after 50 years with WJZ
BALTIMORE -- Fifty years is a long time in any industry. In this one, it's almost unheard of. But, after just that long, Bob Turk's time on TV Hill has come to an end. Many of you have been reaching out to the Sunshine Kid, and he wants you to know, he's very grateful. "It has really touched me. It has been so beautiful," said Turk. "I laugh, I even had tears in my eyes, things were so well-put, so sweet, and the audience has been just so supportive. I just can't thank all of them enough, really."Bob Turk is...
foxbaltimore.com
Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
September ends with two more million dollar lottery winners
The month of September ended with the Maryland Lottery crowning two more millionaires. One lucky scratch-off ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Lanham Severn Drive in Prince George’s County.
wfmd.com
Yellow Springs Elementary School To Get A New Building, New Location
Design work is expected to begin in fiscal year 2024. Frederick, Md (KM) A new Yellow Springs Elementary School is on the horizon. The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon approved a plan to replace the current building on Yellow Springs Road with a new structure to be located on Christopher’s Crossing. The current at 8717 Yellow Springs Road building will be demolished.
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
earnthenecklace.com
Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?
Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
fox5dc.com
New 227 area code coming to Maryland
Move over 301 and 240, area code 227 has arrived in Maryland. The new area code will cover the same geographic area as 301 and 240, which includes residents and businesses in Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties, and elsewhere. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports on the phone number changes coming to the area in 2023.
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Man Is The State’s Newest Millionaire
He recently won the ‘Show Me $1,000,00.’ Md. Lottery Game. Baltimore, Md (KM) A 73-year-old Frederick County man is the state’s newest millionaire. The Maryland Lottery says the man won $1-million dollars in the :”Show Me One-Million Dollars” game. The winner wishes to remain anonymous.
Nottingham MD
Bowleys Quarters gas station sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD—A Baltimore man is laughing all the way to the bank after buying a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Bowleys Quarters. Gordon Tegges is an avid player who enjoys playing both scratch-offs and draw games, having won $500 in the past. His decision to give the $5 Ravens X5 instant ticket a try resulted in a $100,000 score – his biggest win yet!
royalexaminer.com
Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”
On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
Police: Man approached Glen Rock student, made 'concerning' comments
GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Southern York Regional Police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred this week in downtown Glen Rock. According to police, a man approached a high school student as the student was walking home after getting off a school bus. The man made comments that caused...
