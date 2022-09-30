BALTIMORE -- Fifty years is a long time in any industry. In this one, it's almost unheard of. But, after just that long, Bob Turk's time on TV Hill has come to an end. Many of you have been reaching out to the Sunshine Kid, and he wants you to know, he's very grateful. "It has really touched me. It has been so beautiful," said Turk. "I laugh, I even had tears in my eyes, things were so well-put, so sweet, and the audience has been just so supportive. I just can't thank all of them enough, really."Bob Turk is...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO