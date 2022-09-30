Two vehicles stolen in different parts of Salina were later found in other locations in the city late last week. Sherri Gormley, 52, of Salina, told police that a white 2006 Ford Escape that her son had been driving was parked in front of their residence in the 500 block of Albert Avenue at 11 p.m. Thursday, but was missing by 5:30 a.m. Friday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The vehicle had been left unlocked and there possibly was a spare key left inside, Forrester said.

SALINA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO