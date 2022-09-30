Read full article on original website
Don't forget: Saline County Flu Shot Clinic Wednesday
Don't miss the annual Community Flu Shot Clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the 4-H building in Salina. The influenza vaccine is particularly important when transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses can be high. Drive-thru vaccinations are available for those aged 19 and older only. Walk-in...
Saline County launches new website
Saline County is proud to announce the launch of a new website designed by Gov Built, a Manhattan-based, award-winning company specializing in online access and services for both citizens and municipalities across the U.S. "Our old website was ready for a facelift," explained Jim Weese, Saline County Commission Chairman. "We...
Public hearings, proposed appointments on City of Salina agenda
A proclamation, public hearings, appointments, and ordinances are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Downtown Auto Service tire fire under investigation
According to the Salina Fire Department, on Saturday at approximately 9:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth St. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland Worship Center located across the street from Downtown Auto...
CORRECTION: Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 3
We have corrected the age of two of the people listed below, based on information on the Saline County Sheriff's Office website. Sorry for any confusion. Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail.
Police investigating thefts of 2 vehicles, both later located
Two vehicles stolen in different parts of Salina were later found in other locations in the city late last week. Sherri Gormley, 52, of Salina, told police that a white 2006 Ford Escape that her son had been driving was parked in front of their residence in the 500 block of Albert Avenue at 11 p.m. Thursday, but was missing by 5:30 a.m. Friday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The vehicle had been left unlocked and there possibly was a spare key left inside, Forrester said.
Salina man allegedly confronted by someone with gun; police investigating
Police are looking for the person who allegedly pulled out a gun while confronting a man at a northwest Salina car wash Saturday afternoon. A 23-year-old Salina man told police that he was driving northbound on S. Broadway Boulevard from W. South Street at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday when he encountered a white pickup that was driving erratically, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The man followed the pickup to StuJo's Car Wash, 120 N. Broadway Boulevard.
Salina, area Halloween happenings
Halloween will be here before you know it and with it comes a variety of activities for ghosts and goblins of all ages. As information about events comes in, Salina Post will publish it here, so check back often. This story will reside in the Announcements section through the end of the month.
Saline County closing parts of 2 roads for drainage work
Saline County has announced drainage work that will necessitate the closing of parts of two roads beginning Monday. The Saline County Road and Bridge Department plans to close S. Woodward Road between E. Cloud Street and E. Crawford Street, as well as S. Muir Road between W. Smolan Road and W. McReynolds Road Monday through Friday so that crews can replace drainage structures in those areas.
Police ID fatal shooting victim in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Junction City. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located one male subject suffering from a gunshot wound....
Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
