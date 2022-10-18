WWE 2K23 roster predictions with 26 new faces guaranteed to appear

The WWE 2K23 roster is taking shape despite the lack of an official announcement of the game itself. Established stars looking certain of a return to the series in WWE 2K23 include Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt, while NXT regulars such as Bron Breakker and Toxic Attraction are guaranteed debuts. Below we profile 26 wrestlers who missed out on WWE 2K22 but are set to appear in its successor, via your WWE 2K23 roster guide.

Ashante Adonis & B-Fab & Top Dolla

The troupe known as Hit Row were one of many acts restored to WWE in summer 2022, after Triple H took over the reins from long-time big boss Vince McMahon. Sadly, they’ll be without ex-partner Isaiah Scott in WWE 2K23 – ‘Swerve’ is now with rival organization AEW.

Bray Wyatt

Wyatt appearing in WWE 2K20 as The Fiend was one of few positives from a dreadful game. That meant the community was left gutted when he was axed by the company before successor WWE 2K22 emerged. Now he's back, and should be in the follow-up – as DLC if his return occurred too late for its roster cut-off.

Bron Breakker & Rick Steiner

Son of Rick and nephew of Scott, Bron overcame his baffling new surname to dominate NXT throughout 2022, holding its main championship for most of the year. We’re hoping that his inevitable series debut also heralds the return of his tag-legend father, AKA the dog-faced gremlin.

Brutus Creed & Julius Creed

NXT’s most athletic young tag-team are carved from the same bedrock as Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin, and Chad Gable & Jason Jordan. The brothers were both two-time All-Americans in their NCAA years, and have translated their amateur excellence to the ‘real’ WWE ring seamlessly.

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Since debuting in June 2021 Hayes has cemented his spot as one of NXT’s most reliable hands, capturing the Cruiserweight Championship once and North American Championship twice. Sidekick Williams has demonstrated abundant potential in his limited appearances, too.

Cody Rhodes

Oh yes. WWE’s most stunning signing in years debuted at WrestleMania, making the shock leap from AEW – where he’d played a key role in the company’s launch. Currently shelved with a torn pec, expect him to return in early 2023 for a feud with top dog Roman Reigns – and a first ever world title reign.

Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

Jade got over as NXT’s most popular new lady in 2022 – so naturally its writers had her senselessly turn on best friend Perez, shortly after they’d captured the third brand’s female tag championships. Daft. Retcon such booking madness by reuniting them in 2K23.

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne

NXT’s female ranks were dominated by the suddenly brilliant Mandy Rose in 2022, and in the process she elevated both her Toxic Attraction tag partners. Dolin & Jayne look set for a strong main roster run in 2023, with or without their champion mentor.

Madcap Moss

The year’s most wholesome turnaround has seen the big man eradicate memories of his dull Riddick Moss persona to pound on former tag partner Happy Corbin, and establish himself as a face with genuine fire. His pre-show performance alongside the Street Profits was a surprise highlight of the UK’s Clash At The Castle event.

Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark

This pair of feisty ladies formed an unlikely alliance in late 2022, coming together to challenge Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women's Tag-Team Championships. Ultimately their futures lie alone, with main roster call-ups in 2023 likely, and set to be accompanied by deserved gaming debuts.

Pat McAfee

The former Indianapolis Colts favorite switched from NFL punter to WWE commentator in 2018, and ultimately his sports prowess led to in-ring action. McAfee performed admirably against Austin Theory at WrestleMania and Happy Corbin at Summerslam, and will surely be rewarded with a playable 2K23 debut.

Reggie

After being Introduced as Carmella’s bizarre sommelier, the summer of 2021 saw Reginald become Reggie, with his unconvincing French accent dropped completely. Four 24/7 Championship wins have done little to establish him among Raw’s big timers, but barring a surprise release he should still make the 2K23 roster.

Ridge Holland

It took an incredible Clash At The Castle performance from Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus to finally establish former UK rugby player Holland (real name Luke Menzies). The Irishman’s brave, bloody losing effort to Gunther turned his entire troupe face, with fans immediately taking to Holland and partner Butch on the following Smackdown show.

Shanky

After a short career in Bollywood, this 7-foot Indian signed for WWE in 2020 and was soon aligned with supposed countryman Jinder Mahal. (Who is, in fact, Canadian. Uh, let’s not go there.) He mysteriously disappeared from WWE TV in July 2022 – so there’s every chance of a repackaging in WWE 2K23.

Solo Sikoa

After an effective NXT run, Jimmy and Jey Uso’s younger brother debuted on the main roster in September 2022, helping cousin Roman Reigns overcome Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle. He wasn’t done in NXT, however, soon returning to defeat Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship.

Veer Mahaan & Sanga

The third man in Jinder Mahal and Shanky’s all-Indian alliance split from the stable in November 2021, initially being pushed as a solo powerhouse on Raw. But that momentum died away, and more recently Veer has returned to teaming with 2020 tag partner Sanga. The series always needs tag teams, so that’s promising news for 2K23.

Zelina Vega

Vega has appeared in the series twice before – as Andrade’s NPC manager in WWE 2K19, and a playable character in the doomed WWE 2K20. But her brief departure from the company fell at exactly the wrong time for 2K22. Expect Vega’s familiar character model to return in 2K23, most likely under her regal ‘Queen Zelina’ gimmick.