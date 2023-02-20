WWE 2K23 roster reveal with every confirmed wrestler

The WWE 2K23 roster reveal is complete, and there are myriad new faces for you to get to grips with (literally) this year. Cody Rhodes makes a triumphant return in WWE 2K23 , and is joined by NXT newcomers such as Cora Jade, Nikkita Lyons, Bron Breakker, and Grayson Waller. Bad Bunny is in too, as this year's pre-order bonus. Below we serve up profiles of every playable wrestler, in your comprehensive WWE 2K23 roster reveal.

AJ Styles & Omos

(Image credit: 2K)

The evergreen technician makes his fifth consecutive WWE appearance. Despite being well into his forties, Styles has showcased solid recent bouts with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn. Former tag partner Omos will also be in, but returning buddies Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows missed the cut-off date. Instead, grab them as WWE 2K23 DLC .

Akira Tozawa & Tamina

(Image credit: 2K)

This unlikely pair featured in one of 2022’s more curious storylines. In March, Tamina and Tozawa got engaged – only for the former to pin the latter and win the 24/7 Championship. The best bit: this happened during their wedding ceremony!

Alba Fyre

(Image credit: 2K)

Kay Lee Ray was a shock inclusion on the WWE 2K22 roster. She’d shone in NXT UK, but most fans wrongly figured that brand wouldn’t get a look in. Now Stateside, and successfully rebranded as the witch-like Alba Fyre, the company’s longest reigning UK champ is assured of a big role in 2K23.

Alexa Bliss & Asuka

(Image credit: 2K)

This unlikely pairing picked up surprise gold in October 2022, overcoming Damage CTRL to capture the Women’s Tag-Team Championship. Sadly the reign only lasted a week, and Bliss is edging back towards the ‘Twisted Bliss’ character featured prominently in WWE 2K22.

Aliyah & Raquel Rodriguez

(Image credit: 2K)

Aliyah has been with WWE since 2015, but took six years to make the main roster leap. Even then she flew under the radar until teaming with Raquel Rodriguez (formerly Gonzalez) to claim the women’s tag titles. That gold should ensure a series debut at long last, alongside Rodriguez’s second consecutive appearance.

Andre The Giant & Doink & Jake Roberts & Jerry Lawler & Roddy Piper

(Image credit: 2K)

Five legendary heels of the ‘80s and ‘90s in one go. Okay, Doink isn’t on par with the others, but we still love his inclusion for a sneaky easter egg. Call for interference during a match as the crafty clown and you’ll be aided by a second Doink, just like at WrestleMania 9.

Angel & Humberto

(Image credit: 2K)

Collectively known as Los Lotharios, this tandem is arguably WWE’s most under-utilised – but you can change this in WWE 2K23. The pair are real-life cousins. Cool trivia note: From 2008 to 2015, Angel worked under the brilliant name El Hijo del Ninja.

Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford

(Image credit: 2K)

The Street Profits’ inclusion isn’t official yet, but will be very shortly. They’re one of only three teams ever to achieve WWE’s tag-team triple crown – winning the titles on Raw, Smackdown and NXT. The other pairs are The Revival, and The New Day.

Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

(Image credit: 2K)

Commander Azeez recently resurfaced to war with his former tag partner Crews in NXT – but under his previous gimmick, of Dabba-Kato. Usually we bemoan outdated likenesses being in the game but given that the switch occurred in February, this one gets a pass.

Axiom

(Image credit: 2K)

NXT’s high-flying Spaniard took his series bow as WWE 2K22 DLC. However, a mid-2022 gimmick change saw A-Kid don a mask and switch names to Axiom. His high-flying acrobatics guarantee a fun few minutes every time he’s in your control. Sadly, rival Nathan Frazier is unlikely to make the cut.

Austin Theory

(Image credit: 2K)

The two-time US champ will finally get his own trons and ‘A-Town Down’ theme in WWE 2K23, after being considered a member of NXT troupe The Way last year. He had a decent 2022 despite coming up short in his Money In The Bank cash-in attempt on Seth Rollins.

Bad Bunny

(Image credit: 2K)

The first brand-new roster member was announced to tie in with the game’s reveal. The rapper has had a handful of competent matches, and even held the 24/7 Championship back in February 2021. He’s officially the pre-order bonus for WWE 2K23.

Batista & Brock Lesnar & Randy Orton

(Image credit: 2K)

Three of John Cena’s earliest opponents were all confirmed in one go, alongside the announcement that he’d be on this year’s cover. Like Cena, all three went on to become goliaths in their own right – and now you can enjoy retro versions of them, too.

Bayley & Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky

(Image credit: 2K)

Io Shirai was expected to leave WWE and return to Japan in 2022. Instead, she shockingly aligned with the returning Bayley and Dakota Kai at Summerslam, to form Damage Control. A new name, Iyo Sky, was in order too. Impressively, Sky and Kai followed up their surprise pairing with two women’s tag-team title reigns.

Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair

(Image credit: 2K)

Raw’s most-pushed ladies had a stellar bout at Summerslam 2022, before joining forces against the nefarious trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. It represented a long-overdue face turn for Lynch, who should ascend back to prime popularity in 2023 – hopefully by feuding with Rhea Ripley (also pictured).

Beth Phoenix & Edge

(Image credit: 2K)

Following a few false starts – including a self-billed ‘Greatest Match Ever’ with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, which was anything but – Edge finally enjoyed positive fan feedback in 2022, after being usurped as leader of Judgment Day. Real-life wife Phoenix is confirmed, too.

Big Boss Man & British Bulldog & Bruno Sammartino

(Image credit: 2K)

Three iconic Bs in this spot, with Sammartino the most intriguing choice. Boss Man and Bulldog are series regulars, but the ‘60s and ’70s icon hasn’t appeared since WWE 2K14. He owns the longest WWE Championship reign in history, at 2,803 days.

Big E & Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

(Image credit: 2K)

What should have been a special year for Big E following his first WWE Championship went awry with a serious injury. It may be that he has to call it a career, which would be a huge shame. For now, an in-game reunion with his New Day team-mates is at least assured.

Bobby Lashley & Cedric Alexander & MVP & Shelton Benjamin

(Image credit: 2K)

Lashley confusingly flip-flopped from heel to face and back again in 2022, but did enjoy a dominant run as US Champion. Early 2023 saw him tease a reunion with Hurt Business members MVP, Alexander and Benjamin – fingers crossed, as the quartet were superb together.

Boogeyman & Cactus Jack & Vader

(Image credit: 2K)

This collection of crazy landed as WWE 2K22 DLC , and gets carried over to the proper roster this year. Indeed, the majority of the names found at that link make it in, with three curious exceptions: celebs Mr T and Machine Gun Kelly, and NXT lady Sarray.

Booker T

(Image credit: 2K)

The six-time WCW champ made a surprise appearance in this year’s Royal Rumble, unleashing a spinaroonie – and then getting dispatched over the ropes by marathon man Gunther. He’s since announced that it was his last in-ring performance, at the grand young age of 57.

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

(Image credit: 2K)

Smackdown’s big-man-little-man duo teased a tag-team title win in early 2023, but were usurped by perennial belt-holders The Usos – much like all other tandems over the past year. Strowman is a late inclusion after his surprise return to WWE in September.

Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart & Natalya

(Image credit: 2K)

Three members of the Hart family make it in this year, although we also like to use British Bulldog as Harry Smith – they are, after all, father than son. Grab a decent Tyson Kidd off the Community Creations servers and you have a solid stable to use all campaign long.

Brie Bella & Nikki Bella & Molly Holly

(Image credit: 2K)

Holly and the Bella Twins were all announced together, heralding their return to the series after missing out on WWE 2K22. Brie looks great, but there’s been some community backlash to Nikki’s likeness. Also returning this year is Lita – but we’re getting ahead of ourselves…

Bron Breakker

(Image credit: 2K)

Son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, Bron overcame his baffling new surname to dominate NXT throughout 2022, holding its main championship for most of the year. We’re hoping that his series debut also heralds the return of his tag-legend father, AKA the dog-faced gremlin, as DLC.

Brutus Creed & Julius Creed

(Image credit: 2K)

NXT’s most athletic young tag-team are carved from the same bedrock as Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin, and Chad Gable & Jason Jordan. The brothers were both two-time All-Americans in their NCAA years, and have translated their amateur excellence to the ‘real’ WWE ring seamlessly.

Butch & Ridge Holland & Sheamus

(Image credit: 2K)

It took an incredible Clash At The Castle performance from Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus to finally establish former UK rugby player Holland (real name Luke Menzies). The Irishman’s brave, bloody losing effort to Gunther turned his entire troupe face, with fans immediately taking to Holland and partner Butch (the former Pete Dunne) on the subsequent Smackdown.

Cameron Grimes & Ted DiBiase

(Image credit: 2K)

Beardy bruiser Grimes is a staple of NXT, to the point that many forget his unlikely alliance with legend Ted DiBiase. The Million Dollar Man was paired with Grimes for a 2021 feud with LA Knight, which saw the Million Dollar Championship briefly restored to active competition.

Carmella & Dana Brooke & Doudrop

(Image credit: 2K)

You’re right, Doudrop is the most terrible name in the wrestling industry – and thankfully WWE’s Scotch colossus is now back to her original monicker of Piper Niven. Sadly, the change happened too late to occur in-game. Fellow Raw combatants Carmella and Brooke join her in 2K23.

Carmelo Hayes

(Image credit: 2K)

Since debuting in June 2021 Hayes has cemented his spot as one of NXT’s most reliable hands, capturing the Cruiserweight Championship once and North American Championship twice. Sidekick Trick Williams has demonstrated abundant potential in his limited appearances, but misses out on the main roster.

Chad Gable & Otis

(Image credit: 2K)

Alpha Academy weren’t on the initial roster list, but it’s only a matter of time before that changes. Otis is one of the company’s most entertaining big lads, while Gable remains an unsung hero. They’re besties in real life too, having trained for the 2012 Olympics together in Colorado.

Charlotte Flair & Trish Stratus

(Image credit: 2K)

Along with Lita, Stratus was one a female icon of the attitude era. These dates she’s branched out in acting and yoga instructing, along with occasional WWE appearances. The seven-time champion last competed one-on-one with Charlotte in her hometown of Toronto, at Summerslam 2020.

Chyna

(Image credit: 2K)

It’s now more than half a decade since Joanie Laurer sadly passed on, but her legacy remains groundbreaking. Chyna is the only women to have ever held the Intercontinental Championship – and impressively, she did so on three separate occasions. Naturally, she’s a former Women’s champ too.

Cody Rhodes

(Image credit: 2K)

Oh yes. WWE’s most stunning signing in years debuted at WrestleMania 38, making the shock leap from AEW – where he’d played a key role in the company’s launch. After being shelved with a torn pec, he's due back at the Royal Rumble. This should mean a feud with top dog Roman Reigns – and first-ever world title reign.

Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

(Image credit: 2K)

Jade got over as NXT’s most popular new lady in 2022 – so naturally its writers had her senselessly turn on best friend Perez, shortly after they’d captured the third brand’s female tag championships. Daft. Retcon such booking madness by reuniting them in 2K23.

Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde & Santos Escobar

(Image credit: 2K)

Raul Mendoza debuted in WWE 2K22 alongside Legado del Fantasma team-mates Wilde and Escobar. But while he’s confirmed for the new roster, it won’t be under that monicker. Mendoza is now on Smackdown as Cruz Del Toro, with his buddies retaining their names after the switch from NXT.

Damien Priest & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

(Image credit: 2K)

Two members of the Judgment Day were confirmed in January, with Mysterio and Balor sure to follow imminently. Rhea Ripley is the superstar of the group, and – if WWE has any booking sense – should score a dominant run as Raw Women’s Champion at some point of 2023.

Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

(Image credit: 2K)

Gargano & Ciampa had memorable matches both with and against one another in NXT, as tag-team DIY and heated rivals. They’re yet to be paired up again since moving to Raw – but if you fancy making that happen, WWE 2K23 Universe mode provides the perfect opportunity. Throw in Gargano's buddy Lumis for even more fun.

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

(Image credit: 2K)

Roode still owns the best theme tune in all of wrestling – but we haven’t heard much of ‘Glorious’ of late. He last appeared on Smackdown in April 2022. Dirty Dawgs partner Ziggler has featured a little more frequently, but they’ve still flown under the radar to make the 2K23 roster.

Drew Gulak

(Image credit: 2K)

The eight-time 24/7 Champion formed a fun yet short-lived tandem with Daniel Bryan in 2019 – but sadly that won’t be found here as the bearded great is now on the AEW Fight Forever roster . Instead, Gulak has carved out an amusing niche for himself as NXT’s onscreen training guru.

Drew McIntyre

(Image credit: 2K)

Ugh. WWE’s biggest missed opportunity of 2022 was the chance for McIntyre to capture both world titles at Clash Of The Castle, in front of 62,000 braying fans. Roman Reigns yet again won out, and the Scot hasn’t been the same since. We’ll be immediately undoing that disaster in WWE 2K23.

Eddie Guerrero

(Image credit: 2K)

Guerrero has been a series staple since WWE 2K17, after missing out on a couple of mid-2010s series entries. He’s also appeared in a host of WCW games, and Japanese favourite Shin Nippon Pro Wrestling: Toukon Retsuden 3 back in 1998.

Elias & Ezekiel

(Image credit: 2K)

For the first time, both of Jeffrey Sciullo’s on-screen aliases appear in a WWE game. Ezekiel is purported to be Elias’ younger brother, and enjoyed a fun feud with Kevin Owens during the spring of 2022. However, he's not been since an apron powerbomb at the hands of Owens.

Eric Bischoff & Hollywood Hogan & Kevin Nash & Scott Hall & Syxx

(Image credit: 2K)

The Hulkster endured an extended absence from the series after falling out with WWE, but is now back in its good graces – and a fixture on the annual roster. As well as ‘Hollywood’, you can play as him in legendary yellow-and-red garb too. The rest of NWO also return.

Erik & Ivar

(Image credit: 2K)

The Viking Raiders got their umpteenth repackaging in 2022, edging back towards the War Raiders gimmick which made them beloved in NXT. Erik’s wife Sarah Logan also returned under the new name Valhalla – and we’re hopeful that she’s also restored to the series as DLC.

Faarooq & JBL & Happy Corbin

(Image credit: 2K)

JBL is best known for teaming with Faarooq in the Acolytes, but he returned to WWE screens in a surprisingly new role last year as Corbin’s mentor and sidekick. It didn’t last long, with the cowboy-hatted heel cutting ties with Corbin following a dismal showing in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne

(Image credit: 2K)

NXT’s female ranks were dominated by the suddenly brilliant Mandy Rose in 2022, and in the process she elevated both her Toxic Attraction tag partners. Dolin & Jayne look set for a strong main roster run in 2023, with or without their champion mentor.

Giovanni Vinci & Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser

(Image credit: 2K)

So long, Fabian Aichner, Walter and Marcel Barthel. All three Imperium members received new names upon promotion from NXT to Smackdown. Indeed, Austrian powerhouse Gunther looks like a different guy, having shed the pounds which helped make him famous. His Clash At The Castle bout with Sheamus is GR’s match of the year.

Goldberg

(Image credit: 2K)

Goldberg was a pre-order bonus ahead of WWE 2K17 – and it led to a real-life comeback and two Universal Championship runs. Alas, he only wrestled once last year: a losing effort to Roman Reigns for that same belt, at Elimination Chamber.

Grayson Waller

(Image credit: 2K)

The mouthy Australian is a truly new addition to the series, having proven himself to be a key player in NXT throughout 2022. His rise culminated in a tilt for the main gold belt at Judgment Day – but like many before him, Waller was unable to dethrone the imperious form of Bron Breakker.

The Hurricane & Stacy Keibler

(Image credit: 2K)

Another DLC pairing from last year who everyone can play as from the outset this time around. They were partnered up in WWE back in 2005 too, with the long-legged Keibler shepherding Hurricane and partner Rosey to the ring as Super Stacy.

Ilja Dragunov & Indi Hartwell

(Image credit: 2K)

An NXT pairing who both debuted as DLC for WWE 2K22, and now get boosted to main roster status. Dragunov was the company’s UK champion for an entire year across 2021 and 2022, while Hartwell remains a key player in the NXT Women’s title division.

JD McDonagh

(Image credit: 2K)

Like Kay Lee Ray, Jordan Devlin was an NXT UK standard bearer who earned a surprise place on the WWE 2K22 roster. And like Kay Lee Ray’s switch to Alba Fyre, a move to the US in 2022 saw him rebranded. Devlin is now JD McDonagh, and presented as a cocky showboat with money to burn.

Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso & Roman Reign

(Image credit: 2K)

Many fans have tired of The Brotherhood, having clung onto four of WWE’s key titles for most of 2022. Reigns has held the WWE and Universal Championships since WrestleMania, while The Usos have reigned as Raw and Smackdown tag champs since May. Don’t like it? Change it all up in WWE 2K23!

Jinder Mahal & Shanky

(Image credit: 2K)

After a short career in Bollywood, 7-foot Shanky signed for WWE in 2020 and was soon aligned with supposed countryman Jinder Mahal. (Who is, in fact, Canadian. Uh, let’s not go there.) He mysteriously disappeared from WWE TV in July 2022 – so there’s every chance of a repackaging in WWE 2K23.

John Cena

(Image credit: 2K)

Can’t see him? You’d better look harder, because Big Match John is the WWE 2K23 cover athlete. Not only that’s, he’s the focal point of Showcase mode, in which you replay some of this greatest matches – such as slugging it out with The Rock at WrestleMania 28.

Kane

(Image credit: 2K)

The Undertaker’s bother (on screen, anyway) has been chokeslamming his way to victory for almost 30 years, and gets yet another in-game appearance. In real life Glen Jacobs spends his time as mayor of Knox County, and hasn’t tombstoned any political opponents into oblivion. Yet.

Karrion Kross

(Image credit: 2K)

Like Braun Strowman, Kross was a surprise 2022 addition to the Smackdown brand after being let go from the company months earlier – but he lost his first major feud, with Drew McIntyre. And like in WWE 2K22, manager Scarlett is also included as an NPC.

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

(Image credit: 2K)

Of all 2022’s renaming conventions, Kacy Catanzaro scored the most bizarre. After appearing as DLC in WWE 2K22, she turned into Katana Chance – and even now no-one’s quote sure what it means. Not that it’s derailed her, after capturing the NXT Women’s tag titles with Carter in August 2022.

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

(Image credit: 2K)

Owens’ switch to Smackdown and potential reunion with real-life bestie Sami Zayn has been the brand’s strongest recent storyline. However it turns out, these two will be linked for life – they’ve been teaming ion and off all the way back to 2007, and their time in Ring Of Honor.

Kurt Angle

(Image credit: 2K)

WWE’s only ever Olympic gold medallist scored spots in 2K18, 2K19, and 2K20, only to curiously disappear from last year’s comeback effort. Fans were shocked, and 2K has listened. Angle is back as part of John Cena’s showcase, and it’s a move that’s been celebrated across social media.

LA Knight & Mace & Mansoor

(Image credit: 2K)

All three of these guys were repackaged last summer, to form Maximum Male Models – with Knight in the (terrible) role of Max Dupri. Mace and Mansoor remained saddled with the limp gimmick, but Knight has mercifully returned to the character which scored acclaim in NXT.

Lacey Evans & Liv Morgan & Shotzi & Sonya Deville & Xia Li

(Image credit: 2K)

Five Smackdown ladies for the price of one here, with Xia Li the latest star to switch from WWE 2K22 DLC to a main roster role. Morgan has had the best 12 months of the bunch, shocking Ronda Rousey for the brand’s women’s title at Money In The Bank.

Lita

(Image credit: 2K)

The WWE 2K22 roster featured many pleasant surprises, but the most glaring omission was the lady who, alongside Trish Stratus, transformed women’s wrestling in the 2000s. Lita being left out was even more bizarre given that she wrestled Becky Lynch for the Raw title at Elimination Chamber 2022. It surely won’t happen again in the years ahead.

Logan Paul & The Miz & Maryse

(Image credit: 2K)

Paul was both the standout on the WWE 2K22 DLC roster, and real-life newcomer list – shocking the world with his abilities upon debut at WrestleMania. Tag-team partner Miz turned on him after the match, triggering a heated bout between the pair at Summerslam. Miz's wife Maryse of course makes it in, too.

Madcap Moss

(Image credit: 2K)

The year’s most wholesome turnaround has seen the big man eradicate memories of his dull Riddick Moss persona to pound on former tag partner Happy Corbin, and establish himself as a face with genuine fire. His pre-show performance alongside the Street Profits was a surprise highlight of the UK’s Clash At The Castle event.

Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins

(Image credit: 2K)

Real-life animosity between this pair spilled over into a highly watchable feud. At one point it was strongly suggested that Rollins refused to work with Riddle. Instead they turned it into a heated rivalry where both picked ups big wins. What next? WWE’s unlikeliest tag-team? You never know…

Mr McMahon & Shane McMahon & Stephanie McMahon

(Image credit: 2K)

The usual trio of McMahon family members take their customary spots in WWE 2K23. In Shane’s case, it’s a bit of a surprise. He was let go from the company in February 2022 following rumours of backstage discontent. However, that surname is still enough for a videogame appearance fee.

Mustafa Ali

(Image credit: 2K)

Ali has flop-flopped from face to heel and back again throughout his seven years in WWE, and never fully caught on with fans as a result. It’s a shame as he’s among the company’s finest all rounders. Get those booking woes fixed yourself via WWE 2K23’s all-compassing Universe mode.

Nikki ASH

(Image credit: 2K)

ASH stands for Almost A Superhero, and saw the former Nikki Cross return under a cape and mask, getting over with fans – then bizarrely being turned heel. She went back to the Cross gimmick later in 2022, and both incarnations of the Scottish lass should feature in WWE 2K23.

Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark

(Image credit: 2K)

This pair of feisty ladies formed an unlikely alliance in late 2022, coming together to challenge Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women's Tag-Team Championships. Ultimately their futures lie alone, with main roster call-ups in 2023 likely, and set to be accompanied by deserved gaming debuts.

Noam Dar & Tyler Bate

(Image credit: 2K)

The Brit element of the roster looked to be a man down after Bate’s long-term partner Trent Seven – who we interviewed ahead of his series debut – was let go. However, Scotsman Dar makes a surprise return after missing out on WWE 2K22.

R-Truth & Titus O’Neil

(Image credit: 2K)

Two wily pros who are seldom seen on WWE TV these days, but add some solidarity – and jobbing experience – to the roster. O’Neil mainly features in an ambassadorial role, and hasn’t had a match on Raw since November 2020.

Randy Savage

(Image credit: 2K)

Macho Man is a roster regular these days, but holds a curious Guinness World Record – for the longest absence from a WWE game! After appearing in November 1994 Game Gear release WWF Raw, he went awol for 14 years – until March 2011 saw the arrival of WWE All Stars.

Reggie

(Image credit: 2K)

After being Introduced as Carmella’s bizarre sommelier, the summer of 2021 saw Reginald become Reggie, with his unconvincing French accent dropped completely. Four 24/7 Championship wins did little to establish him among Raw’s big timers, and in November 2022 he returned to NXT as new masked character Scrypts.

Rey Mysterio

(Image credit: 2K)

No longer aligned with son Dominik, the cruiserweight veteran switched to Smackdown for a quietly efficient second half of 2022. His high-flying moveset remains a ton of fun in videogame form, even if he’s eased off many of the bigger stunts as a big 50th birthday approaches.

Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura

(Image credit: 2K)

By all accounts Boogs and Nakamura were due to win the Smackdown tag titles at WrestleMania, before the guitar-playing brawler blew out a knee. It put him in the shelf for the rest of the year, but he’s finally back on WWE TV screens – and surely boosted by a spot on the on-disc roster for the first time.

Rikishi & Umaga & Yokozuna

(Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K22 unleashed this Samoan trio as DLC, and all receive a main roster upgrade for its successor. And yes, despite being billed as Japanese, Yokozuna really is Samoan – and cousin to both the Usos and Roman Reigns.

Rob Van Dam

(Image credit: 2K)

WCW’s favourite frog-splash merchant returned as DLC for WWE 2K22 after a five-year absence. This year, he’s happily upgraded to the on-disc roster. RVD brings the ECW One Night Stand with him too, thanks to the inclusions of his famous tilt with John Cena in Showcase mode.

The Rock & Steve Austin

(Image credit: 2K)

These two squared circle colossi were never going to miss out. 2K knew this, and so included both Rock and Austin in the game’s reveal coverage. Four of Austin’s WrestleMania matches were against Rocky – at ‘Mania 15, 19, and an all-time masterclass that lit up ‘Mania 17.

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

(Image credit: 2K)

The most dominant female in MMA history has lacked her old magic since returning to WWE. A run with the Smackdown Women’s Championship felt empty, and she dropped the belt to Charlotte in December. On the upside, she’s back on disc after appearing as DLC last year. Best pal Baszler is in, too.

Shawn Michaels & Triple H

(Image credit: 2K)

The DX boys were never going to miss out on WWE 2K23 – Triple H is the company’s chief content officer, while Michaels runs developmental brand NXT. Let’s hope they bring with them a DX ring entrance, after it was frustratingly omitted from WWE 2K22.

Solo Sikoa

(Image credit: 2K)

After an effective NXT run, Jimmy and Jey Uso’s younger brother debuted on the main roster in September 2022, helping cousin Roman Reigns overcome Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle. He wasn’t done in NXT, however, soon returning to defeat Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship.

T-Bar & Wes Lee

(Image credit: 2K)

January’s NXT Judgment Day event saw these two square off in the match of the night, with Lee coming out on top and retaining the North American Championship. T-Bar currently goes by his old name of Dijak, and WWE 2K22 saw both guises included. Let’s hope history repeats this year.

Ultimate Warrior & Undertaker

(Image credit: 2K)

Two retro favourites round off the legends list – who amazingly never managed a pay-per-view bout against one another. The closest thing is a bodybag match at Madison Square Garden, recorded for the Rampage 1991 VHS tape. Wish they’d main evented WrestleMania together? Make it happen in WWE 2K23.

Veer Mahaan

(Image credit: 2K)

The third man in Jinder Mahal and Shanky’s all-Indian alliance split from the stable in November 2021, initially being pushed as a solo powerhouse on Raw. But that momentum died away, and more recently Veer has returned to teaming with 2020 tag partner Sanga. Alas, he's not featured in WWE 2K23.

Queen Zelina

(Image credit: 2K)

Vega has appeared in the series twice before – as Andrade’s NPC manager in WWE 2K19, and a playable character in the doomed WWE 2K20. But her brief departure from the company fell at exactly the wrong time for 2K22. Vega’s familiar character model returns in 2K23 under her regal ‘Queen Zelina’ gimmick.