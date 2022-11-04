4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year

4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals are the perfect, specific TV sale scene to pay close attention to if you're looking to upgrade your display and put that gaming-0first specification at the top of the desire list. Because it is a specific feature, concentrating on it is also a superb way to narrow your search immediately and succinctly.

The reason that these screens are in higher demand than ever is that the higher 120Hz refresh rate means console users - and PC-with-TV users - can now get even faster and smoother images from their preferred platforms, and get that one a big screen. And now we're another year on, there are more and more games (though not loads ) that offer that super-fast frame rates. This kind of TV will be a core tech feature of the wider Black Friday gaming deals this year, for sure. Especially as more have entered the market, and more prices are falling.

Thus, the key feature to look out for in this year's 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals is going to be an HDMI 2.1 connection as this is the means through which screens can provide that higher rate, allowing for more high-speed bandwidth between your device and the display.

The bad news is that TVs with this feature are still, broadly speaking, at the upper end of the spectrum in terms of quality, and price tag. However, the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals are the perfect way to negate such premiums, and potentially get lowest ever prices on new TVs, and see the prices of slightly older ones come crashing down.

And just before we dig in, here are some of the latest lowest prices on some of our favourites.

Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals FAQs

When will 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals start?

The big day this year will be Friday, November 25; you can mark it on the calendar now. We always know this anyway as it's the Friday after Thanksgiving. However, while that's the day itself, the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals will start way earlier than that date itself - it'll be wise to be on the lookout from late October onwards, as retailers will always try and lengthen their deal periods to make early sales.

Where will the best 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals be?

In terms of keeping track of the sales, we think one of the best places to track the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals will be right here on this page. But, in terms, of where to look at retailer-wise, it'll be the usual suspects - if you fancy having a poke around now, then we've listed the (very) likely top spots below.

US:

Amazon: will be a reliable first port of call for gaming tech

Best Buy: can price match, and will have great stock and variety

Samsung: get one of the best from one of the best direct

Newegg: a strong option in your hunt for a 4K 120Hz 4K TV

Walmart: a big presence online and in bricks and mortar stores

UK:

Amazon: likely to be your best bet throughout the sales period

Samsung: the makers of QD-OLEDs and NeoQLEDs will have great deals

Very: always a strong retailer for gaming-focused tech

Currys: a go-to place for the best and latest in TVs in the UK

Box: allows you to easily filter and browse by HDMI 2.1



4K 120Hz Black Friday TV deals: What do we expect

In terms of particular 4K 120Hz Black Friday TV deals, some of the most exciting possible offerings come from what we saw last month in the Prime Day event. The brand-new Samsung S95B and Sony A95K QD-OLED TVs, to be precise. These have all the features you'd need and are probably the best of 2022's 120Hz 4K TVs. We saw them both drop to lowest-ever prices during that aforementioned sale and we expect to see that again this winter. In their 55-inch forms, the S95B saw $600 taken off its price to drop to $1,597.99 and the Sony A95K has seen $201 taken off. As a result, and as these prices have stayed at these reduced levels, we'd expect one more nudge down during the sales.

You can also guarantee that there are going to be some exquisite prices on the LG C1 and G1 screens. For reference, last year, the C1 (55-inch) saw a massive drop of $200 for 2021's Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals, while the G1 in all size variants saw a similar price cut in October 2021 that lasted right through the sales period. We'd expect this year's C2 and G2 TVs to receive the same treatment - and both of these are already at record-low prices.

If you're not looking so high up the spectrum though, then something like the Samsung QN85A might be worth looking at - and, by extension, its 2022 replacement, the QN85B. The QN85A saw about $600 taken off its price in last year's 4K 120Hz Black Friday TV deals and the resulting price has never been beaten (for the 55-inch model). This is a crazy-good level of deals and could mean the 'B' variant is in for the same treatment.

Or you could try the Sony X80J which is Sony's entry-level 120Hz 4K model from 2021. This too saw a record-low price in last year's sales, one which took about $450 off the list price (for the 65-inch model). With Sony's more premium 120Hz TVs being a lot more premium , if you know what I mean, looking a little further down the spectrum at such models is a great choice.

Should you wait for the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals?

With October rapidly turning into November now, we think the default position to now wait for the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals to start before pulling the trigger on a purchase. Given we are so close to the deals and sales beginning properly, it feels mighty risky going for something right now - even if it is a great price.

We just know by now, as a fact, that the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals will cut prices deeper and bring greater discounts than any other time of the year so it really is best to hold fire. And for things so premium and big-ticket such as 4K 120Hz TVs, the winter sales are also just the best time of year to buy them. Categorically.

The silver lining is that this doesn't necessarily mean you'll have to wait right until the very end of November, and the big day itself. You will often find retailers and manufacturers going early in November with their deals, spreading them over a longer period of time nowadays, so your time to strike could come early. And with 4K 120Hz TVs likely to be hot spicy meatballs this year - and part of the whole TV market, one that dominates Black Friday - you may well find a good deal before Blackest of Fridays. Even better would be to find a price that is Black Friday guaranteed and the retailer will refund you any difference should the price drop further (Best Buy in particular has been known to offer this).

Do 4K 120Hz TV prices drop on Black Friday?

Not only do we see almost all TV prices drop during Black Friday (slight exaggeration but you know what I mean), we're going to see some of them - like the 4K 120Hz beasts - drop the hardest. These are going to be some of the best price drops going as it's a spec that's rapidly become the norm over the past year, and those most premium TVs that throw in loads of other bells and whistles will drop the hardest.

We're expecting to see big price drops on 4K 120Hz TVs as we've already seen some record lows during recent sales events. The LG C1 in its 65-inch form fell to a record low during October, and we've also seen the brand-new QD-OLED TVs from Samsung and Sony drop and drop again in recent weeks. Even more mid-range 120Hz TVs drop and offer great value like the LG A2 OLED TV.

Last year's best Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals in the US

LG 55" G1 OLED | $2000 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - A lowest ever price on this terrific 55-inch LG G1 OLED meant you can get one of the top TVs for less last year.

View Deal

Sony 43" LED UHD | $750 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you were looking for a mid-size TV that was still packing 4K 120Hz last year, perhaps for a dedicated gaming setup, then this Google TV powered Sony display ticked the boxes.



Samsung 65" QLED UHD | $1,300 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - For more of a living room centerpiece, this 65" TV provides a sharp 4K 120Hz output with Quantum processing, to generate brilliant colors and upscale any content seamlessly to 2160p - and it was subject to a massive price cut last year.



LG C1 48" OLED TV | $1,297 $1,096.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - You were certainly getting a strong offer here, with a $200 discount at Amazon offering up a record-low price at $1,096.99.



Hisense ULED 55" U7G 4K TV | $849.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - This Hisense set boasts the company's ULED technology for a better picture than its standard screen, along with 120hz support and Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. At just under $600, it was an ideal budget screen in last year's sales.



Sony 65" Class XR-65X90J 4K UHD | $1,348 $1,198.00 at Walmart

Save $150 - Another high-end screen on offer last year was this fantastic Sony TV, which has been designed with exclusive features for the PS5. On top of the 4K and 120Hz gaming, you also got Sony's XR processing technology for more natural colors - all while saving $150.



LG 75" Class 4K UHD Smart NanoCell TV | $1,800 $996.99 at Walmart

Save $803 - This big screen from LG offered NanoCell quality at a huge discount. Perfect if you wanted to feel like you're in the thick of the action with its crisp visuals and 120Hz refresh rate.



Samsung 75" QLED 8K TV | $4,200 $3,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $900 - With $900 off for Black Friday, you got a 75" 8K QLED screen from one of the best brands in the business at a shockingly low price in this deal. 8K TVs can handle 4K at 120Hz too so this also sets the scene for 8K 120Hz TV deals.



Last year's Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals in the UK

Sony Bravia 65" KD-65XH90 4K Full Array LED | £1300 £999.00 at Amazon

Save £300 - Sony's Bravia range is well known for its picture quality, and thanks to the Full Array LED screen coupled with X-tended Dynamic Range technology you get much greater contrast between dark and light along with deeper blacks to pull out extra detail in your images. This was a really great deal at £300 off.



Sony Bravia 50" XRX90J 4K UHD | £1,249 £879.00 at Box.com

Save £370 - Another Bravia that is designed for PS5, this brilliant screen boasts Sony's XR technology for a phenomenal picture and superior sound.The £370 discount offered by Box meant that you could get that for way less last year too.



Samsung 2021 55" Q80A QLED| £1,399 £789.00 at Box.com

Save £610 - By far and away the best saving we saw on this Q80A screen, this offer saw you nabbing one of Samsung's best models for gaming for well under a grand.



Samsung 50” QN94A Neo QLED 4K HDR | £1,299 £1,049.00 at Samsung

Save £250 - If you were looking to go big in your home, then this towering Samsung TV had you covered. A powerful processor helps upscale everything to 4K, while an anti-reflective screen means no more pulling those curtains shut to play games - and you saved 250 quid!



Hisense ULED 55" U8G 4K TV | £849.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - The Hisense U8G offers plenty of benefits - from Dolby Vision and Atmos to 120hz support, as well as Hisense's ULED screen tech - that make it comparable to some of the best 4K 120hz TVs on the market for a good deal less; which is what this £100-off deal offered.



LG OLED BX 4K TV | 48-inch | £1,049 £899 at Currys

Save £150 - The BX range of OLED TVs from LG is still excellent despite being a little older (they are 2020 models), and at this price offered extremely good bang for buck value.



Samsung 55" NeoQLED QN90A | £1,199 £1,099.00 at Amazon

S ave £100 - There was a decent saving on this large Samsung 4K 120Hz NeoQLED TV which brought it into good value territory.



LG 55" OLED 4K UHD | £1,700 £1,114.00 at Amazon

Save £586 - Getting nearly £600 off the beautiful LG C1 was a spectacular deal, and we expect that to be better this year. This will get you one of the best TVs in the business, offering perfe ct blacks and amazingly colour accuracy, all at a slick 4K 120Hz.



Samsung 65" QLED 8K TV | £ 3499 £2299 at Very

Save £1200 - £1200 off a 65" Samsung QLED 8K TV that also does 4K @ 120Hz? Only for Black Friday and this was one of the biggest and best from last year.



