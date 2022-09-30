ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale

There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” And...
whowhatwear

Dermatologists Say These 3 Products Are Not Worth Splurging on—But These 3 Are

Skincare can be a challenging category to navigate. Even as a beauty editor, I get overwhelmed trying to figure out what skincare products actually work and which premium beauty brands are really worth the money. There has never been so much choice when it comes to shopping for skincare. And while this can be a great thing, it can also make choosing—and finding—products that work for your own skin type and concerns quite tricky.
intheknow.com

Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
SheKnows

This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’

Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
ETOnline.com

Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale 2022: Final Days to Shop Up to 50% Off Revlon, Morphe, L'Oréal and More

If you're looking to do a refresh on your fall beauty and skincare stock, look no further than Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul Sale Event 2022 — one of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year that's happening online now through Saturday, October 1. The annual week-long sale features some of the best beauty, skincare, and haircare products at Ulta. Even better is that the beloved brands in the Fall Haul Sale are up to 50% off.
E! News

Drew Barrymore’s Pizza Salad Recipe Has Foodies Totally Divided

Watch: Drew Barrymore DMs Gigi Hadid, Charli D'Amelio & More!. The Santa Clarita diet is a unique one after all. Drew Barrymore shared a personal recipes of hers on social media—a pizza salad. The actress gave step-by-step instructions on how to recreate the dish on TikTok, leaving fans to weigh in with chimes of "Drew!!! No!!!" or leave supportive messages like, "The chaos is what I'm here for."
The Independent

Aldi’s bargain heated clothes airer for fast-drying laundry is coming back

With winter around the corner, it’s time to wave goodbye to the luxury of drying our clothes outside. And with the rising cost of living, we also might want to bid farewell to our usual tendencies of chucking a fresh load into the tumble dryer, owing to soaring energy prices. But what’s the solution? Enter: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated dryer is a far more energy effiicent way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an...
The Guardian

New cleansers: 10 of the best

“What’s the best cleanser?” This question is posed to me often. My immediate response? “There is no such thing as the best cleanser. But there is such a thing as the best cleanser for you.” The cleanser is arguably the most important product in your skincare routine. If your cleanser isn’t doing its basic job – ie, cleaning skin thoroughly without upsetting its PH balance – the efficacy of everything that follows after is compromised. But choosing is a minefield. There are so many on the market. Trial and error is an expensive option, so whittle down your choices by considering the condition you want to address. Blemishes? Oiliness? Unevenness? Dryness? And then, texture. Gel? Oil? Cream? Foam? I love gels, many, like Carbon Theory and CeraVe, keep blemishes and breakouts under control. Non-stripping foam cleansers are also excellent for oily skins as, surprisingly, are oil cleansers – Costa Brazil’s is in the higher echelons of this category. Sensitive, drier skin tones will find cream and milky textures dreamy: Malin+Goetz is foamy yet creamy and non-stripping, while Stella McCartney’s new cream cleanser is sublime and refillable. These days most cleansers go beyond cleaning – . S’Able Labs – best for drier skins – works well as a mask; IS Clinical, Rose Inc and Carbon Theory gently exfoliate; and for a cleanser that also brightens as you sleep, This Works really works.
