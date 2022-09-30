James Bond movie producer Michael G. Wilson dropped a hint about who fans of the franchise could be seeing as the next 007 by discussing the next actor’s age at the British Film Institute last Friday. “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past,” Wilson said at the event. “But trying to visualize it doesn’t work.” Bond fanatics have long speculated that Idris Elba, 50, or Tom Hardy, 45, could be next in line to don the iconic tuxedo. But Wilson said he thinks the role should go to someone in their 30s. “Remember, Bond’s already a veteran,” Wilson said. “He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”Read it at New York Post

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO