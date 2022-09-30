Read full article on original website
At Long Last, Taiwanese Dumpling Giant Din Tai Fung Opens at Centre Point
What was supposed to be Din Tai Fung’s first U.K. restaurant, finally opened this weekend, on Saturday 1 October — a cool five years after it was first announced. The xiaolongbao specialist’s Centre Point site, which replaces short-lived retro restaurant Vivi, is the dumpling chain’s third London restaurant, with sister sites in Covent Garden and at the department store Selfridges.
A Higgins Alum Is Running a New French Restaurant in Downtown Portland
When looking at the menu at Bistro Alder, the new French restaurant open within the Dossier hotel, visitors may just see brasserie standards: steak frites, escargots, croque monsieur and madame. But for chef Aaron Dionne — formerly of restaurants like Pacific Northwestern destination Higgins and the late, great Carafe Bistro — this menu is actually quite personal. The frisée aux lardons, a salad with poached egg and bacon, was a favorite of his from his days at Carafe. His wife will often ask him to make her moules Marinières on birthdays or anniversaries. And the restaurant’s pasta, served with pistou and sheep’s milk feta, uses a dough he developed with his daughter. “There are some really familiar pieces to me on this menu,” he says.
An Iconic Hollywood Dive Bar Is Back and Just as Gritty as Ever
As of last Thursday, September 29, Los Angeles bar group Pouring With Heart (Golden Gopher, The Normandie Club) has given new life to the 1947-born Power House Bar, which had remained shuttered for more than two years at Hollywood and Highland. The idea is simple: to bring back the local dive bar and do it well.
The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami
While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is no doubt that Miami has some of the most beautiful and extravagant restaurants around. From an underwater fantasy world that any mermaid or merman would envy to tropical and jungle oases, these 13 Miami restaurants will appease every taste.
Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego
Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
Tao Group Is Opening Five New Restaurants on the Lower East Side
Tao Group, the international hospitality company behind Tao Downtown, Cathédrale, and other venues, is headed to the Lower East Side with five new restaurants and bars this fall. The concepts will all be located in the forthcoming Moxy hotel on the Lower East Side, set to open in late October, according to Page Six. (Google lists an October 26 opening date for the hotel.) The new spots include: Sake No Hana, a modern Japanese restaurant; a rooftop bar called the Highlight Room; the Fix, a lobby cafe and bar; a piano lounge called Silver Lining; and Loosie’s, a nightclub with an “early 2000s” vibe.
Boston’s ‘First Real Neapolitan Coffee Shop’ Opens by North Station
Kicco Italian Coffee, one of Boston’s most anticipated fall openings, is now serving espresso-based drinks, croissants, pizza, and sandwiches at 1 Nashua St., next to North Station — and according to owner Vittorio Wurzburger, “It’s the first real Neapolitan coffee shop in Boston.” Wurzburger’s family from Naples has been roasting coffee since 1892, and he’s personally importing and distributing that coffee, Caffè Kenon, to ensure everything tastes like home. In fact, roughly 90 percent of Kicco’s offerings are prepared in Italy, by Italian chefs, using Italian ingredients, then shipped to Boston — essentially everything but the produce and dairy.
5 Things To Try at Masalawala & Sons, From Team Dhamaka
Those who remember the old Masalawala on the Lower East Side may breathe a sigh of relief: The emphasis on the food of West Bengal remains. Satyen Mazumdar, and son Roni Mazumdar, operated the original restaurant from 2011 to 2021. Today, the elder Mazumdar still presides over the dining room at the new Park Slope Masalawala & Sons; the night I went I watched as he paused to kibitz at the bar, then headed to the backyard, spinning stories about how the dishes were made in Kolkata a half-century ago. The restaurant’s kitchen, he said, consciously replicates some of those methods.
