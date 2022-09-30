Read full article on original website
Related
‘Life Is Strange’ On Switch Is A Compromised But Comfy Way To Play A Classic
I’ve been looking forward to the release of the Life is Strange Remastered Collection for Switch for some time, and was quite prepared for the (semi-)portable port to be something of ‘downgrade’ from the versions already available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. I’m used to it, having put many (hundreds of) hours into the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Dark Souls and Alien: Isolation on Nintendo’s console. But what met me upon restarting the exceptional original title in this narrative adventure series still came as a surprise.
New White Xbox Series X Console Seen In A Logitech Advert
Could a new Xbox be on the way? Last week, it was rumoured that a brand new PlayStation 5 is in development. The updated console would supposedly feature a detachable disc drive, replacing the current launch disc and digital-only models. Now, fans appear to have spotted a brand new Xbox.
Jailbroken PS5 consoles are being used to install an iconic game
PlayStation 5s are still relatively hard to come by, but they’re not quite as elusive as they once were. Plenty of us now have our hands on one of these chunky lads and are discovering new secrets everyday. Just this morning, players found an extremely handy feature hidden in plain sight on the DualSense controller.
Latest PlayStation Plus freebies are a big win with subscribers
The PlayStation Plus Essential free games for October 2022 have proven to be a huge hit with subscribers since being announced last week. For those who might not have been paying attention, the three free games coming to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier October were confirmed to be Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Not a bad lineup at all, to be fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PlayStation Exclusives Are Better Off Being On PC And The Sales Prove It
PlayStation has an enviable roster of exclusives, so it’s natural that those without a PlayStation are going to want in on the action. In the past couple of years, that’s a fact that Sony has picked up on, as we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of PlayStation PC ports available on Steam. Marvel’s Spider-Man was the latest exclusive to swing its way onto the platform, and PC owners have The Last of Us Part I to look forward to. Unsurprisingly, it’s proved to be a savvy business move for PlayStation.
'Red Dead 2' Player Stumbles On A Horrifying Secret About The Mutant
Did you feel like sleeping tonight? Well, we've got just the bedtime story for you. A Red Dead Redemption 2 player was digging into the cut content for the game and discovered that the Manmade Mutant was intended to be an actual character that moves about and such. That implies, therefore, that the creature could have been let loose into the Wild West and that's just too terrifying to comprehend.
'Wild Hearts' Is Monster Hunter Meets Studio Ghibli And It Is Brutal
It’s becoming increasingly clear to see the impact that the success of Ghost of Tsushima has had on the video games industry. Sucker Punch’s 2020 title has kickstarted a new era of samurai games with Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Rise of the Ronin on the way. It looks like EA also wants in on the fun though. EA has just unveiled Wild Hearts which looks like an incredible mash-up between Monster Hunter and Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke. You’re going to want to take a look at this.
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Stadia Player Losing 6,000 Hours Of Progress
As I’m sure you’re now aware, Google has officially announced that Stadia will shut down on 18 January, 2023. Employees reportedly found out about the closure just 45 minutes before the public. All Stadia-related hardware, games, and add-on content purchased through the Google Store will be refunded to customers. Indie developers have since taken to social media to share how the decision will impact their upcoming releases, but it’s a move that will impact players too. One Red Dead Redemption 2 player has revealed that they could lose 6,000 hours worth of progress.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive new Skyrim expansion adds new quests, area and more
It’s a good job that fans can’t get enough of Skyrim because even 11 years after release, new content just keeps on coming. You can now grab The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch if you’re looking for yet another way to experience Bethesda’s classic title. The pull? Creation Club mod content. Make of that what you will.
'Madden 23' Players Go On Strike After Awful In-Game Gambling Odds
This isn’t the first time that gambling has hit the gaming headlines this week. Just a few days ago, Twitch banned the streaming of “slots, roulette or dice games that aren’t licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection,” after prominent streamers - including Pokimane - threatened to go on strike. Now, Madden 23 players are threatening to do the same due to the title’s awful in-game gambling odds.
'Dead Island Definitive Edition' Is Free To Play This Weekend
Just so you know, Dead Island Definitive Edition and Hunting Simulator 2 are free to play this weekend through Xbox Free Play Days. Tidy. The weather has switched and the evenings are gradually getting darker and darker as we settle into autumn here in the northern hemisphere. What better way to toast your icy toes than dipping into Dead Island? Set on the fictional island of Banoi, the player can choose one of the four playable protagonists to survive the terror on the island as almost all of the people have succumbed to a strange infection. Each of the characters possess a special ability that improves their attacks on the infected, and they attempt to escape with the others who appear to be immune to the plague, though some might not be being truthful about their motivations.
'House Of The Dragon' Just Introduced The Muppets Family - No, Seriously
The latest episode of House Of The Dragon introduces a family of Muppets to the turbulent political landscape preceding the Dance of the Dragons. No, this is not an April Fool's. It's a bit late for that. Spoilers for the latest episode of House Of The Dragon are below. Tensions...
Dead Island 2 confirms a seriously divisive gameplay feature
Hold onto your hats. Dead Island 2, a sequel that has been awaited for years and years from its die-hard fans, has confirmed it is using one of the most controversial gameplay mechanics out there. That is, of course, weapon degradation. It's a tweak to the standard formula that turned...
Scrapped Black sequel plans confirmed by developer
Few remember BLACK, but those who do will tell you it was easily one of the most underrated first-person shooters of all time. Despite offering an experience that genuinely felt years ahead of its time, EA and Criterion's 2006 FPS ultimately drifted into obscurity thanks franchises like Call Of Duty and Battlefield.
Chris Pratt Is Over The Moon With 'Super Mario Bros' Movie Trailer
The announcement that Chris Pratt would be voicing Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros film caused quite the stir when it was revealed this time last year. Suffice to say, the word "cursed" was thrown around a fair amount, and as with all good things, the Internet responded to the film’s casting news with memes. Since then, Pratt has promised that his take on Mario is “unlike anything you’ve heard.” Well, we could be tuning in for the first time very soon.
A Ubisoft title just took Guinness World Record for most-delayed game
If you’re a fan of video games, you’re certainly no stranger to a delay and the past couple of months have been full of them. Analysts are claiming that the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök has other games running for the hills. Whether this is...
You'll Get A New Star Wars Game Every Six Months, Says Report
There are plenty of Star Wars games on the way, and that’s no accident. Perhaps most excitingly right now, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release in 2023. The next instalment of Cal’s journey is due to take on a more “menacing tone,” plus fans already have a great theory about who Cal’s new bacta tank ally might be. Fans have had to wait four years for a sequel but Star Wars games will soon be releasing much more frequently.
‘Goat Simulator 3’ Previewed By An Excited 11 Year Old
If there’s one thing having kids has taught me, it’s that kids love Goat Simulator. So I took my oldest son, 11-year-old Elliott, off to EGX to check out the game’s forthcoming sequel, Goat Simulator 3. And here’s what he thought. So, what were your favourite...
Enter Our Exclusive ‘The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle’ PC Giveaway
Thanks to our friends at Bethesda Softworks and NZXT, GAMINGbible is running a giveaway for a fantastic new PC bearing some very attractive The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle livery. You can enter it right now on Twitter and Instagram. Released in June 2022, the High Isle expansion for The...
New Silent Hill Game Shows Up In Korea, Titled 'The Short Message'
Someone really needs to put us out of our misery. For months now, numerous leaks have hinted towards the existence of several new Silent Hill games. Just a few weeks ago, leaked footage revealed what certainly looked like a Silent Hill 2 remake which is thought to be in the works at Bloober Team. It’s also believed that a franchise reboot is on the way, but little else is known about this except that it could be set in the UK. The problem is, nothing has been confirmed but today, more fuel has been added to the fire.
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0