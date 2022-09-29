Read full article on original website
Related
Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You
As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com
9 Ways to Keep Your House Clean While Living With Dogs
Leonard is a former teacher and principal who has been a writer for the past three decades. Writing and animals are his true loves. Is there anything better than having a dog in the home? Dog lovers know exactly what I am talking about. Our pets are loyal and fantastic companions who bring a smile to our faces every day.
ohmymag.co.uk
Is it okay to walk your cat on a leash? Here's what the experts say
Around 230,000 cats are killed as a result of road traffic accidents every year. But life in the deceitfully peaceful countryside where felines become easy targets for hungry wildlife is not much safer. A natural question is: how to keep kitties safe while still letting these freedom-loving creatures enjoy some...
Dog Found Abandoned at Gas Station: 'She Was Hoping They Would Come Back'
A family who took in a dog found abandoned at a gas station in Louisiana are appealing for help in paying for the pet pooch's much-needed veterinary care. Cody Weishaar and his family were returning from a trip to Florida when they pulled into a gas station at Tallulah, Louisiana, to fill up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Dogs That Don’t Shed — And How to Stop Any Dog from Shedding So Much
You can usually spot a dog parent a mile away by the fur that covers their clothing, car, and everything else they own — or by their related pursuit for the perfect vacuum. But, what if fur-mania wasn’t a requirement for having a dog?. If you are looking...
msn.com
7 things your dog should NEVER eat
We all know that people and dogs require very different things in a dietary sense. What's great for our bodies isn't always suitable for our pets. The wrong treats may even prove to be fatal in some cases. Tap or click here for must-have pet products. The following is a...
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
marthastewart.com
7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians
From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train
THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
pethelpful.com
Video of Foster Dog Who Won't Stop Crying After Being Dumped by His Owners Is Just Heartbreaking
We will never be able to understand pet owners who dump their animals at a shelter. Sometimes there are circumstances beyond their control that prevent them from keeping their pets, but other times they simply don't care about their pets anymore. One dog was the victim of a surrender at a shelter and his reaction is heartbreaking.
An adorable video of a dog waiting for her 90-year-old friend during their daily walk.
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on Twitter by @Buitengebieden. Friendship is an experience that is indescribably precious and beautiful in its simplicity; it is unlike any other type of relationship. In my opinion, a relationship based solely on care, compassion, and love for someone else will always be more substantial.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to His Makeshift Hurricane 'Bathroom' Is Downright Priceless
As Hurricane Ian touches down on the Southeastern coast, people everywhere are trying to prepare their homes and loved ones. That includes one woman in Florida, who had to change things up with her dog's bathroom situation — but he did not appreciate it one bit. Apparently the pup...
Don't Wake Your Pet from a Nightmare and Other Pet Dreaming Tips from an Animal Behaviorist
World Dream Day is September 25, and this isn't just a holiday for humans to celebrate. Research shows that cats and dogs dream too. To help make World Dream Day the best it can be for pets, PEOPLE interviewed certified applied animal behaviorist Dr. Carley Faughn, Ph.D., CAAB, who works with Best Friends Animal Society — a leading animal rescue organization in the work to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025.
pethelpful.com
Video of Senior Pug 'Patiently Waiting' for His Breakfast Has Us Rolling With Laughter
It's pretty common to be cranky in the morning when you haven't had your breakfast yet. If you have to rely on someone else to get you your food, it's no surprise when you get a bit testy with them. This was the case for one pup who was 'patiently waiting' for his mom to give him breakfast in this viral video.
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
pethelpful.com
Dog Steals the Cat's Treasured Bed and We Don't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry
Poor Silly the cat. All she wants is to nap on her favorite cat bed, but that doesn't seem like it's going to happen with her little fur-brother around. The pup almost always has her precious bed in his mouth. And now her owner is wondering if she'll ever be able to get her cat's bed back.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Lovingly Watching Over His New Puppies Gives Us All the Feels
When dogs have babies, you probably think it's the mama who keeps watch over the litter. She feeds them and she's very protective. But every once in a while we'll see a clip that shows us dad doggos are just as invested in their families as the mom. One recent...
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
petpress.net
3 Reasons Why Do Dogs Wake Up So Easily And Tips About it
Dogs are some of the most amazing animals on the planet. They are loyal, friendly, and always happy to see us. But one of the things that we often don’t understand about dogs is why they wake up so easily. Why do they seem to be able to get...
topdogtips.com
Yorkie Pom Dog Breed Profile
The Yorkie Pom dog breed is a feisty pup who is desperate for attention and affection. Learn more about living with this designer breed!. The lovable Yorkie Pom is a crossbreed from mixing the Yorkshire Terrier with a Pomeranian. It goes by the names Yoranian, Yorkie Pom Terrier, and Porkie.
Comments / 0