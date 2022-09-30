ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Interview

Lane Kiffin had himself a nice laugh watching Nick Saban's postgame interview following Alabama's win over the Razorbacks. Saban had some fun with reporters when asked about the team's quarterback situation going into next Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M after Bryce Young's injury. Saying very tongue-in-cheek that he planned on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Whiskey Riff

Peyton & Eli Were LOVING Bobby Wagner’s Hit On Streaker During Monday Night Football

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Monday Night Football is underway tonight as the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West divisional matchup. It’s been a bit of a snoozefest through the first half with the Rams struggling to put up much offense (I took the Rams moneyline… it’s not looking good). Anyways, perhaps the most exciting moment of the game so far was when an idiot streaker ran on the field with a […] The post Peyton & Eli Were LOVING Bobby Wagner’s Hit On Streaker During Monday Night Football first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy