norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State volleyball remains unanimous No. 1 in latest AVCA Division II Coaches Poll
The Wayne State volleyball team was a unanimous No. 1 selection for the second straight week with all 47 first place votes in the latest AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats set a new school record with their 17th and...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk seeded second in A-3 softball district
The Norfolk softball team has been assigned to the A-3 district at Elkhorn South. The Panthers – 23-12 - are the No. 2 seed and will play third-seeded and 15-13 Bellevue West on Wednesday at noon in the double-elimination tournament. Other schools involved include Kearney, Omaha Buena Vista and host Elkhorn South.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State women's golf wins Nebraska Intercollegiate Invite
The Wayne State College women’s golf team posted four of the top five individual scores on their way to capturing the team title at the Nebraska Intercollegiate Invitational played Friday and Saturday at the Norfolk Country Club. The Wildcats shot rounds of 323 and 330 for a two-day, 36-hole...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk girls cross country wins Columbus invite
The Norfolk’s girls cross country team placed six runners in the top 16 to capture the Columbus Invitational on Friday. Paige Godfrey finished second behind champion Natalie McNamara of Bellevue West. As a team the Panthers outdistanced runenr-up Fremont in the seven-team field, 36-69. Team scores: Norfolk,36; Fremont, 69;...
norfolkneradio.com
Ochoa takes first place at Columbus XC invite; Norfolk boys third
Norfolk junior distance ace Isaac Ochoa was the class of the field on Friday at the Columbus cross country invitational. Meanwhile, the Norfolk boys team finished third in the seven-team meet. Team scores: Fremont, 27; Grand Island, 61; Norfolk, 71; Columbus, 76; Omaha Bryan, 138; Bellevue East. 186; Omaha Westview,...
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
News Channel Nebraska
'Time for new blood': Carol Blood states her case at Norfolk town hall
NORFOLK, Neb.--A state senator running for governor visited Norfolk to host a town hall on Sunday evening. Democrat Carol Blood was at the Norfolk Lodge speaking to members of the public about her ideas and visions if she would be elected governor of Nebraska. Blood mentioned her ideas on key...
norfolkneradio.com
Oct 3: Norfolk Tax Increase
+Husker Prediction Winners, Fixins Winner, Swearing Fill-Ins. Probably the worst podcast you've never listened to but DEFINITELY better than Vol. 2:
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Multiple trespassing calls received Saturday; Norfolk man arrested
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested after Norfolk Police received three separate calls of a man attempting to enter western Norfolk residences. NPD received the calls during the evening hours on Saturday, with callers saying the man was either attempting to enter their home or actually getting in, Capt. Michael Bauer said.
agupdate.com
Love for horses and cows pulls Kara Brichacek home
Kara Brichacek has a soft spot for animals. Most at home in the pasture among her cows and horses, Brichacek comes to her family farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska as much as possible. This is not an easy task as she works a full-time job 70 miles away. “It is...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to prison for drug conviction in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A Hastings man was sentenced to prison on a drug conviction in northeast Nebraska. On Monday in Stanton County District Court, 31-year-old Christopher Mueller was given more than two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension. Mueller was arrested earlier...
News Channel Nebraska
One man sentenced, two plead guilty related to June arrest in Stanton
STANTON, Neb. – Three northeast Nebraska men face potential prison time related to a June incident in which six people were arrested in Stanton County. 41-year-old Jeremy DeWitt of Norfolk was sentenced to six months behind bars for attempted possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in June at a Stanton residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Walmart shoplifting suspect arrested for outstanding warrants, meth possession
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man suspected of shoplifting at a northeast Nebraska Walmart was arrested on several other charges, including suspected meth possession. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, officers were called to the Norfolk Walmart on Pasewalk Avenue Saturday afternoon. A male suspect had reportedly left the store...
WOWT
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
WOWT
Junkstock starts its two-weekend, 11th Harvest Edition festival
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, Junkstock has grown from a 29-vendor event held on a dairy farm to one of the largest and best in the country, now featuring more than 250 vendors. Friday is the start of Junkstock’s Harvest Edition weekend. A line of cars around...
norfolkneradio.com
Summerland Teammates provide mentorship for kids
The Teammates Mentoring Program is just one of many organizations that benefits from your support during the Norfolk Area United Way Campaign. Summerland chapter coordinator Mike Tabbert says the campaign the campaign is one of the groups biggest supporters and helps pay for activates for both the kids and the mentors.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Police arrest man on shoplifting, possession charges
A shoplifting call leads to an arrest by Norfolk Police Saturday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 2400 block of Pasewalk Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Employees informed officers that a man had left the store without paying for his merchandise and was running from the area.
norfolkneradio.com
United Way helps support Midtown Health Center
As we continue the Norfolk Area United Way campaign, one organization that benefits from their support helps provide healthcare for low-income families. CEO of Midtown Health Center Kathy Nordby says their clinics provide medical, dental, and behavioral health services, as well as support services like transportation and interpreters for those who need it. She says the United Way campaign helps provide services for kids in school systems.
