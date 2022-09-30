ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby, TX

KTSA

Man accused of shooting friend in the head under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of shooting a longtime friend in the head is now in jail facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The San Antonio Police Department says 32-year-old Benjamin Nichols was arrested Sunday, but an arrest warrant had been issued after a 40-year-old man was shot in the head in late August.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD: Pedestrian killed in northeast side accident

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting a fatal accident involving a car and a pedestrian on the northeast side. Investigators say the person was killed around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, although details about the accident or the people involved have not been released.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man and woman found shot inside Southwest apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are hospitalized after a woman found them with gunshot wounds inside the bedroom. Police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Yarrow Blvd at around 4:37 p.m. According to officials, a mom came home and found a man and a woman...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police issue CLEAR Alert for missing woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding a missing woman who disappeared Monday morning. Investigators say 48-year-old Cheryl Kelly was last seen at 9:16 a.m. in the 3800 block of Tavern Oaks in San Antonio. Kelly was reportedly in a Silver 2015 GMC ACADIA with a Texas license plate reading KYX7008.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

CLEAR Alert discontinued for 48-year-old woman reported missing

SAN ANTONIO – Updated at 3:52 p.m.:. The CLEAR Alert issued Monday for Cheryl Kelly has been discontinued, officials said. The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who they believe poses a credible threat to her own health and safety. A CLEAR Alert was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Driver shot after running into San Antonio Police Officer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who ran down a San Antonio Police Officer is in critical condition after the officer opened fire as the man tried to speed away. It happened at around 10:30 P.M Sunday in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Blanco Road near West Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Embers in fire pit lead to house fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Embers from a fire pit led to a blaze at a woman’s house on the Northwest Side early Monday morning. San Antonio firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of Thomas Jefferson Drive, near Jefferson High School and Wilson Boulevard, at 4 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Another raccoon causes Seguin power outages

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another day, another raccoon-related power outage in Seguin. The Seguin Police Department said another raccoon made its way into the city’s East substation transformer to cause another power outage in parts of the city Monday. The police department is asking people to not...
SEGUIN, TX

