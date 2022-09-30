Read full article on original website
KTSA
Man accused of shooting friend in the head under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of shooting a longtime friend in the head is now in jail facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The San Antonio Police Department says 32-year-old Benjamin Nichols was arrested Sunday, but an arrest warrant had been issued after a 40-year-old man was shot in the head in late August.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting ‘longtime friend’ in the head, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting one of his “longtime friends” in the head over money, according to San Antonio police. Benjamin Nichols, 32, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify himself, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
SAPD: Pedestrian killed in northeast side accident
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting a fatal accident involving a car and a pedestrian on the northeast side. Investigators say the person was killed around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, although details about the accident or the people involved have not been released.
iheart.com
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
news4sanantonio.com
Man and woman found shot inside Southwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are hospitalized after a woman found them with gunshot wounds inside the bedroom. Police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Yarrow Blvd at around 4:37 p.m. According to officials, a mom came home and found a man and a woman...
KSAT 12
Driver ejected, killed after crashing into parked truck on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle following a crash into a parked truck on the city’s East Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of South Pine Street,...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at Academy Sports and Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of an Academy Sports and Outdoors store on the city’s Northeast Side. The incident occurred on August 19 at the 2700 block of NE Loop 410, according to SAPD. According...
KSAT 12
Officer responding to disturbance call shoots, wounds man after being struck by vehicle, SAPD Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO – An officer responding to a disturbance call shot and wounded a man after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a North Side fast food restaurant late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. outside a McDonald’s...
CBS Austin
Woman arrested for running over boyfriend and his family with car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for running over her boyfriend and his family after an altercation escalated, according to officials. On October 1st, officers responded to the 200 block of Colima St., for an Assault in Progress. Police say Jennifer Marie Maldonado became upset about comments that...
Texas Rangers helping to investigate what happened to missing Bandera County residents
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in a South Texas community where multiple people were reported missing in recent months say state-level law enforcement is now assisting with some of those investigations. According to Matt King, chief deputy with the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers are looking into the...
KSAT 12
Neighbors call for safety measures after deadly speed-related crash
SAN ANTONIO – Residents of an East Side neighborhood ask for additional safety measures after a truck is nearly pushed into a home following a fatal crash. Just after midnight Monday, a man was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into a parked pickup truck, according to SAPD.
KTSA
San Antonio police issue CLEAR Alert for missing woman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding a missing woman who disappeared Monday morning. Investigators say 48-year-old Cheryl Kelly was last seen at 9:16 a.m. in the 3800 block of Tavern Oaks in San Antonio. Kelly was reportedly in a Silver 2015 GMC ACADIA with a Texas license plate reading KYX7008.
KSAT 12
CLEAR Alert discontinued for 48-year-old woman reported missing
SAN ANTONIO – Updated at 3:52 p.m.:. The CLEAR Alert issued Monday for Cheryl Kelly has been discontinued, officials said. The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who they believe poses a credible threat to her own health and safety. A CLEAR Alert was...
KTSA
Driver shot after running into San Antonio Police Officer
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who ran down a San Antonio Police Officer is in critical condition after the officer opened fire as the man tried to speed away. It happened at around 10:30 P.M Sunday in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Blanco Road near West Avenue.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest
SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
Man shot by police after hitting an officer with his car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot by police after he hit an officer with his car Sunday night, SAPD said. Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. near the McDonald's at Blanco and West Avenue north of downtown for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived at the location,...
KSAT 12
Fired BCSO deputy turned SeaWorld ‘scare character’ accused of body slamming child while at work
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE -- This story now includes a statement from SeaWorld. A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after he was captured on camera assaulting an inmate in 2019 faces new criminal allegations after San Antonio police said he assaulted two people Sunday, including a 14-year-old boy, while working at SeaWorld.
KSAT 12
Suspect destroys knife, paints car after fatally stabbing man, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after fatally stabbing another man on the city’s Northwest Side, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. At around 2 a.m. on June 6, San Antonio police was called for a cutting in the 6800 block of North Loop 1604 West. When...
KSAT 12
Embers in fire pit lead to house fire on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Embers from a fire pit led to a blaze at a woman’s house on the Northwest Side early Monday morning. San Antonio firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of Thomas Jefferson Drive, near Jefferson High School and Wilson Boulevard, at 4 a.m.
KTSA
Another raccoon causes Seguin power outages
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another day, another raccoon-related power outage in Seguin. The Seguin Police Department said another raccoon made its way into the city’s East substation transformer to cause another power outage in parts of the city Monday. The police department is asking people to not...
