ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Skylord: Indian YouTube superstar with millions of followers dies in sudden accident

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Fgdp_0iGY0afw00

A famous Indian YouTuber died in a road accident on Monday.

Abhiyuday Mishra, who also ran a YouTube channel named Skylord, was killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a truck rammed into his motorbike.

Known for creating gaming videos on his YouTube channel, he used to upload clips of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle mobile game, similar to PubG . He has over 424,000 followers on Instagram and 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube.

Mishra was on a bike trip with a group that was promoting tourism, reportedly sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour began on 21 September in the ancient Indian city of Khajuraho, known for its temples and intricate sculptures.

He made his last Instagram post four days ago, where he uploaded a picture of himself and captioned it: “Madhya Pradesh, the heart of incredible India”.

He met with the accident as his tour entered the fifth day. Mishra was hit by a truck near Sohagpur on Narmadapuram-Pipariya State Highway at around 2pm on Sunday. Though he was rushed to Bansal Hospital in the state’s capital Bhopal, Mishra succumbed to the injuries next day.

Police have registered a case against the driver, reported the Hindustan Times.

Several followers posted condolence messages on his Instagram post.

“Gone too soon,” wrote a user.

“Come back, my brother,” wrote another user, mourning the popular YouTuber.

Comments / 28

TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

As we witness daily, death OFTEN comes suddenly/unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, violent crimes & domestic violence, overdoses, etc..Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation to enter heaven when we die.NO unsaved/ unbelievers/ unrepentant sinners will EVER enter heaven .PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now before it's too late. NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die. NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath. There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation in THIS lifetime.(except children to the age of accountability who automatically go to heaven. ) 🙏🕊📖✝️

Reply(2)
18
TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

My sincerest condolences go out to ALL who are grieving/ affected by the tragic death of this young man. 💔 😢 🙏. I pray they seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time & for their futures w/ o him.

Reply
17
ZoAnn Sites
2d ago

Too young to be gone. Condolences to the family 👪 and friends.

Reply
13
Related
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Molly Russell reached out to celebrities and influencers for help, inquest told

Schoolgirl Molly Russell used an anonymous Twitter account to reach out to celebrities and influencers for help, an inquest has heard.The 14-year-old sent tweets to American actress Lili Reinhart and YouTube star Salice Rose, with one saying: “I can’t do it any more.”Molly’s father, Ian Russell, was taken through the posts from the witness box on Thursday, where he said: “I believe social media helped kill my daughter.”He said the messages sent to high profile figures were “particularly prevalent on Twitter”.Mr Russell told North London Coroner’s Court that harmful and “normal” online content would have been “conflated” in a 14-year-old’s...
MUSIC
The US Sun

Major update from Try Guys on Ned Fulmer affair as YouTubers reveal ‘timeline’ and why some videos are ‘unreleasable’

THE Try Guys have released a major update regarding the timeline of ex-member Ned Fulmer's affair and why some of their videos are now "unreleasable." The remaining three Try Guys - Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang - shared an update in a YouTube video, aiming to provide a timeline of events pertaining to Ned, as well as "some transparency into our decision making."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Indian#Accident#Skylord#Garena Free Fire#The Hindustan Times
People

YouTube and Minecraft Star 'Dream' Reveals His Face to 30 Million Fans for the First Time

"Dream" is one of the most popular YouTubers on the platform largely due to his entertaining Minecraft videos "Dream" has stepped out from behind the mask. The YouTube star — whose real name is Clay — revealed his face for the first time, more than three years after he began publishing videos using footage from Minecraft on the platform. The reveal occurred in a video published to Dream's channel — where he's got 30.6 million subscribers — on Sunday night, which showed him holding up a smiley face...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtuber
Country
India
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Indy100

A YouTuber cemented his head in a microwave for views and firefighters were not impressed

We live in a viral economy where hot takes, funny videos and cute cat pictures reign supreme on the internet.Back in 2017, one YouTuber took things way too far though by sticking his head in a microwave and filling it with cement.Just... no.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterTwenty-two-year-old Jimmy Swingler was unable to breathe properly as a result, and his friend was forced to call the fire brigade fearing for his life.He and his friends run a YouTube channel called TGFbro.Swingler got the microwave, put his head in it and then filled it with Polyfilla, which quickly...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy