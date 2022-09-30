ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police dig for Moors murder victim 58 years after he went missing

By Colin Drury
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ivek_0iGY0Zk500

Police have started a dig in search of Moors murder victim Keith Bennett after a skull was found on moorland.

The boy was tortured and killed, aged just 12, by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in 1964 – but his body has never been found.

Now, Greater Manchester Police have begun a dig in the area after an unofficial search group discovered a skull in Saddleworth Moor above Greater Manchester .

Forensic anthropologists from the force have already been examining potential samples of body tissue taken from the area.

Police teams were forced to halt crime scene work at around 4:45pm on Friday due to bad weather. The site where they had been working has now been covered with tarpaulin and will be revisted on Saturday morning.

It is hoped the breakthrough could help police crack the infamous case which has been unresolved since the youngster was lured into a car by Hindley while on his way to visit his grandma on 16 June 1964.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFq7U_0iGY0Zk500

He is the only one of the five Moors murder victims whose body has never been found after Brady and Hindley – both now dead – refused to say where they had buried him.

His mother Winnie Johnson spent her life trying to locate her son until her death in 2012. At one point, she even took to the moor herself, armed with a spade.

The new discovery came after author Russell Edwards put together a team of experts to try and solve the case.

Forensic archaeologist Dawn Keen, who was on the team, said: “I do believe there are human remains there. They [police] have got to look.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1io0qf_0iGY0Zk500

She told the Daily Mail : “From the photographs, I saw the teeth, I could see the canines, I could see the incisors, I could see the first molar. It is the left side of an upper jaw. There is no way that it is an animal."

Edwards himself said: “This is about peace for Keith and closure for the family.”

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Martin Bottomley, a review officer with Greater Manchester Police, said: “The site was assessed late last night and, this morning, specialist officers have begun initial exploration activity. We are in the very early stages of assessing the information which has been brought to our attention…

“It is far too early to be certain whether human remains have been discovered and this is expected to take some time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lx2aR_0iGY0Zk500

Bennett was the third of five children murdered by Brady and Hindley between 1963 and 1965.

The pair were both jailed for life in 1966 after they were found to have snatched and sexually tortured their victims before burying them on Saddleworth Moor in the Pennines above Manchester.

The five killed were Pauline Reade, 16, John Kilbride, 12, Keith Bennett, 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17, all from the Manchester area.

Pauline disappeared on her way to a disco on 12 July 1963 and John was snatched in November the same year.

Keith was lured into Hindley’s car on 16 June 1964 after he left home to visit his grandmother, while Lesley Ann was snatched at a funfair on Boxing Day 1964, and Edward was killed in October 1965.

The pair were caught after the final murder was witnessed by the partner of Hindley’s sister – who phoned police after he had helped bury the body.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Moors#Saddleworth Moor#Violent Crime#Greater Manchester Police
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Police investigating after human remains reportedly found in notorious killing of 12-year-old boy

British police on Friday said they were investigating after an author probing the notorious "Moors Murders" killing of a 12-year-old boy in 1964 claimed to have found human remains. The boy, Keith Bennett, was one of five victims of child serial killers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, who buried all but one of their victims on bleak moorland near the northwestern city of Manchester.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

3-Year-Old Girl Is Reunited with Her Family After Going Missing During S.C. Camping Trip

The missing toddler was found safe Saturday morning "less than a mile from the camp site" at Poinsett State Park after spending the night alone, according to local authorities A 3-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she went missing during a camping trip in South Carolina, according to authorities. Ruby Heider was reported missing by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after they were unable to locate her while camping at Poinsett State Park, according to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The missing toddler was...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police

Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy