dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
cntraveler.com
The World's Most Exhilarating Hotel Arrivals, From White Water Rafting to Skydiving into Your Lodging
The luster could be removed from even the most luxurious resort in the world if it made guests walk down a back alley and through an unmarked entrance in order to check-in. There's no fun in that, is there? And hotels are getting bolder and more creative than ever with their arrival experiences, offering guests the ability to make a grand entrance with unique entrances such as helicopter rides, river rafts, and even skydiving. With a dash of adventure, a jolt of adrenaline, and often an unbeatably scenic view, the world's wildest hotel arrivals ensure that the first impression their properties make may be the grandest of them all.
techaiapp.com
5 Reasons to Visit Naladhu Private Island Resort
Naladhu Private Island Resort is one of the most exclusive Maldivian resorts there is. With only 20 private residences, this is the kind of place you come to relax and see no one. Or get out and explore and see everyone, if you prefer. Naladhu shares its home with Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort (currently undergoing a renovation of its own). This means that Naladhu guests have walking or private boat transfer access to all of their facilities. The same is not true in reverse since Naladhu is a private island reserved for just those staying here.
drifttravel.com
Escape to the Ritz-Carlton in Bali
The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is inspired by the beauty and allure of the ocean. Overlooking the beach in Sawangan, Nusa Dua. The resort embodies the brand’s dedication to iconic service, whilst combining the warmth and spirituality of true Balinese hospitality, set to attract global affluent travelers. The resort reinforces commitment...
wanderwisdom.com
Couple's Video Showing Their Unique Arrival at Honeymoon Hotel in the Maldives Is Just Dreamy
Is this your dream? How about getting whisked away from the airport by a private boat. When you arrive at your hotel, there's warm ocean breeze blowing through your hair and sun shining on your skin. After check-in, you're handed a yummy frozen concoction from a fresh cut pineapple. Wake up, as this doesn't have to be a dream. It can all be yours after taking a 20-minute boat ride from the airport to the Hilton Amingiri Resort and Spa in the Maldives. And this is only the beginning. Let the reality continue...
hotelnewsme.com
Your Very Own Private Island at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is inviting wanderlusters for the ultimate barefoot luxury experiences on the most exclusive private island in the Maldives. Bodu Finolhu is a private haven within the Lhaviyani atoll, accessible only to guests of the ultra-luxe five-star resort. The pure white sands are your very own blank canvas, with a range of underwater activities, romantic excursions, and curated destination-dining experiences available.
