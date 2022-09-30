Read full article on original website
XT.COM Exchange Lists Q2 Token in Its Main Metaverse Zone
At 2:00 on September 27th, 2022, XT.COM listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and began trading the Q2/USDT trading pair (UTC). For the Players’ DAO’s decentralized administration, Q2 tokens are used. The future of video games and gaming in the metaverse can be owned and governed thanks to Q2s, which give players, streamers, developers, and token holders more power.
Pulse Zen Gained Over A Thousand Holders And A Market Cap Of $8 Million With ZERO Ads
Summary: Without resorting to any form of advertising, Pulse Zen was able to amass a market cap of $8 million and more than a thousand new holders. San Francisco, CA / OCTOBER 3rd, 2022 / If you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, look no further than Pulse Zen, the first socially engineered crypto asset. They achieved a market cap of $8 Million, a price increase of 1100% and had 1000+ holders while doing ZERO marketing. To maintain a healthy equilibrium within the economy, it allots a certain amount of each transaction to each holder.
WazirX Removes 40% Workforce Due to Bear Market Impact
Indian crypto exchange WazirX has laid off nearly 40% of its 150-strong workforce. The company cited bear market impacts as the reason for reducing the workforce. It said the lay-off became necessary to ensure financial stability and continue to serve existing customers. “The crypto market has been in the grip...
Crypto Researcher Reveals The Dangers of Solana as Network Outages Persist
Justin Bons, the founder and CIO of Cyber Capital, has pointed out the Solana blockchain’s failures, which experienced its eighth major network outage over the weekend. In a thread, Bons – who describes himself as a full-time crypto researcher – stated that Solana’s reoccurring crashes result from bad design. He opined that the proof-of-history (PoH) blockchain is not innovative and only prioritized attracting investors in the short-term in its design.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Binance Has Launched ETHW Mining Pool: Here’s What You Should Know
Binance has announced a new mining pool for ETHW as part of its support for the network. Analysts view the creation of the mining pool as a strong indication of Binance listing the coin in the future. The price of ETHW surged after the news broke by 12% to trade...
Fourth quarter opens with a bang, US futures jump sharply
U.S. futures are sharply higher Tuesday, potentially extending a quarter-opening rally this week after a dismal September. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials jumped 1.3% and futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.6% following Monday's 2.6% gain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which has been pummeled, lead the way with a 2% leap.
XRP At $20? Monster Bull Run Envisioned For XRP Following Upshot Of SEC Legal Brawl
United States District Court Judge Analisa Torres turned down the SEC’s motion to withhold the popular Hinman documents. The Hinman documents contain a speech of the former SEC’s Finance Divisional Director saying that Ethereum is not a security. The price of XRP spiked over 20% since the ruling,...
USDC Will Integrate With DeSo Blockchain to Bring Web3 to The Masses
USDC is set to integrate with DeSo, a new blockchain for decentralised social media, to pave the way for DeSo to become a cross-chain social layer for all Web3. Reportedly, this integration gives DeSo, a new layer one blockchain created for decentralised social media and scale storage-heavy applications, a bridge to millions of Ethereum users and dApps. On the other hand, these users and dApps will have one-click access to end-to-end encrypted onchain messaging and a full twitter-like feature set.
Revolution of Blockchain & Metaverse Technology
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Source Info Tech Inc., one of the renowned IT service providers in US, is all set to transform major industries by adopting Web 3.0 technologies with launch of their latest IT vertical ‘Metaverse Blockchain Solutions (MBS)’. The company has announced that it will now offer IT services, products and strategic consultancy to businesses and customers in the blockchain and metaverse technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005169/en/ Alok Dharayan – Co-founder Metaverse Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky Cashed Out $10M From Celsius Weeks Before Bankruptcy Filing
Former Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky reportedly removed millions of dollars from the company before blocking users from withdrawing funds and subsequently filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July. Mashinsky Allegedly Withdrew $10M. The founder and ex-CEO of Celsius Alex Mashinsky withdrew a staggering $10 million from the platform just...
Safe Security Launches Return on Security Investment Calculator to Help Organizations Maximize Returns on Cybersecurity Budgets
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Safe Security Inc., global leader in cyber risk quantification and management (CRQM), today announced the Return on Security Investment (ROSI) Calculator, a new module of the SAFE platform. Using the ROSI Calculator, CISOs, CFOs, CEOs and Boards can, for the first time, measure a return on investment for their cybersecurity programs. Using API-driven technology, Safe Security’s ROSI Calculator automatically collects data from the organization’s cybersecurity tools to provide real-time prioritization of the most cost effective cybersecurity investments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005335/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
UK mortgages: average rate on a two-year fixed deal soars to nearly 6%
The average rate on a two-year fixed mortgage has jumped to just under 6%, according to data released on Tuesday, dashing hopes that government efforts to calm the financial markets might ease the cost of home loans. Amid warnings from brokers that 95% mortgages could be the next casualty of...
More Security Woes for Crypto Winter Following Wintermute £140 million Hack
In a wave of cybersecurity threats recently pummeling the digital asset ecosystem, Wintermute turned out as the latest victim after it recorded a £140 million loss to hackers. Evgeny Gaevoy, Wintermute’s CEO, announced the incident on Tuesday, adding that a white hat hacker had coordinated the breach. He, however,...
Advertisers Make Critical Spend and Planning Decisions With New Optimization Tools From Measured
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Measured, the only media optimization platform that reveals the true incremental contribution of advertising spend to business results, has launched new tools to help marketers maximize advertising ROI and find new ways to grow. Tapping into the industry’s largest collection of media incrementality intelligence, Media Plan Optimizer and a new benchmarks comparison tool provide marketers with instant insights and recommendations to diversify their media mix and drive media efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005424/en/ Media Plan Optimizer saves time and reduces guesswork with accurate, automated spend recommendations for every channel and tactic. (Photo: Measured)
