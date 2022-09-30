Read full article on original website
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
cohaitungchi.com
Sunday City Guide: What To Do in Chicago
Chicago is one of America’s greatest cities and definitely a destination to add to your North American travel list. When you think of Chicago, the city’s bold architecture and world-class museums might come to mind first. While the city is well known for arts and culture, its vast array of tours and attractions, festivals, events, dining, shopping, and sports are likely to ensure an unforgettable and enjoyable visit, regardless of interests and hobbies.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dom's Kitchen and Market's 2nd Chicago store to open next month
Dom’s Kitchen & Market, the upscale grocer helmed by Mariano’s founder Bob Mariano, former Dominick's executive Don Fitzgerald and Jay Owen, great-grandson of Dominick’s founder Dominick DiMatteo, will open its second location at 1233 N. Wells St. in Chicago on Nov. 1. Dom’s, which debuted its brand...
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
Eater
Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies
Berlin Nightclub, the 39-year-old dance and drag club in Lakeview, temporarily closed on Sunday following the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at the venue the previous morning, owners announced on Twitter. Police are investigating the death of the woman, 27, who was discovered before 5 a.m. on...
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4
We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
Sandberg Jewelers closing after more than 100 years in business in Chicago area
Sandberg Jewelers first opened in 1919 on Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, and later moved to Irving Park, and then Skokie.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago’s McLaughlins
This writer first came upon the McLaughlin dynasty while writing about Chicago’s newspaper Medills, a clan that extended to include the Chicago Tribune McCormicks and the New York Daily News and Washington Times-Herald Pattersons. At the time we wrote, “The Pattersons’ Astor Street mansion provided a superb setting for...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
1325 N. Astor #5, Chicago
This 4,300-square-foot vintage treasure is on one of Gold Coast’s most desired streets! As you enter the immaculate marble foyer from the direct elevator entrance, you’ll notice the spacious, renovated chef’s kitchen with an expansive butler’s pantry, beautiful built-ins, crown molding, wainscoting and multiple wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy ample natural light from east-facing windows, beautiful lake views and one of only two balconies in the entire building! Each spacious bedroom has its own spa-like en suite bathroom.
offmetro.com
10 Fun Things To Do In Chicago During The Winter
Chicago winter is unpredictable and whimsical, but this is exactly why people love it so much! With high chances of amazing snowy days and freezing temperatures, the city transforms into a winter wonderland between October and March (sometimes even April). Plus, you may even be “lucky” enough to catch a...
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Eater
Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston
Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
nypressnews.com
Chicago-area retiree recounts air rescue from Hurricane Ian’s destruction
CHICAGO — A former local car dealership owner who retired to Florida says he is grateful to be alive after being airlifted and rescued from the destruction of Hurricane Ian. Locals may remember Robert Paddor’s commercials for the Evanston Subaru in Skokie car dealership with his dog, Sunny. In 2021, Robert Paddor sold the car dealership and retired to a new home in Sanibel Island, Florida, along with his wife Carol and two dogs. But over the last week, their retirement destination was quickly destroyed by Hurricane Ian’s Category 4 storm.
Chicago Journal
Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color
Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
WGNtv.com
After a warm spell, temps to drop into 30s this week
–By the time the books close on this 3rd day of October, Chicago will have recorded its 12th consecutive day of below normal temps in Chicago. –October’s off to a cool opening 3 days compared to Oct 1-3 a year ago. Temps for the period this year are running 14.4-deg cooler than the opening 3-days of the month a year ago.
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
exoticspotter.com
Nissan Skyline | Spotted in Chicago, Illinois
Wow is that a real Z-Tune or just a body kit? Either way, amazing to see something like this in Chicago! L/F.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago motorists face serious backups as construction on Obama Center begins
CHICAGO - Chicago motorists should brace for traffic delays on the South Side while streets around the proposed Obama Center go through another construction phase. Southsiders say traffic has been congested because of ongoing road construction. It’s about to get even more challenging with additional closures and the narrowing of streets in Jackson Park.
Popular craft show returns to Chicago Botanic Garden this weekend
A craft show has returned to the Chicago Botanic Garden for the first time since the pandemic. Co-Chair Leslie Sevcik said the artwork in the American Craft Exposition comes from the world of jewelry, wearable fibers, furniture, paper, and metal.
