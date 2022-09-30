Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport to See Seven Sections of City Facing Potential Water Issues for Period of Oct. 3 through Oct. 7
Please be advised that the Bridgeport Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the City of Bridgeport. This is an on-going project that will continue through the Fall of 2022. City Employees will be flushing fire hydrants, weather permitting, Monday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 7, in the following...
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
Our Lives: CEO's historical connection to Bridgeport nonprofit
News 12 Connecticut's Gwen Edwards speaks with Maisa L. Tisdale, the president and CEO of the Mary and Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community, about her historic connection to the nonprofit.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport may cut police, other union health costs
BRIDGEPORT — The city has been grappling with recruiting and keeping police officers, an issue the force's union and Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia have for months argued is at least in part the result of high health care premiums. And although both sides are mum on the slow-going police...
Register Citizen
These roads will be closed for SoNo Half Marathon
NORWALK — The eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K returns on Sunday. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Park and, after a 13.1-mile journey across South Norwalk and Rowayton to Calf Pasture Beach, ends at Veterans Park. The event also includes a 5K race and a Kids Fun Run.
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol
A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
DoingItLocal
GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF
#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Arrested after Pursuit in Harrison County that Saw Chase Go through Multiple Parts of Bridgeport
According to WDTV, an Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning, including Bridgeport, before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of...
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
Escaped Inmate From Bridgeport Apprehended In Georgia
A 31-year-old man who escaped while serving a sentence in Fairfield County for a robbery charge was apprehended in Georgia. The Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia announced on Saturday, Oct. 1, that Forenza Rakeem Murphy was arrested. Authorities reported that Murphy left a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House...
NewsTimes
Higher costs and schedule changes: CT high school teams struggle with bus issues
The Killingly High School cross country team had a meet in Stonington earlier this month scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. With only one bus available to make the drive, the team left the school on a Wednesday at noon. “They arrived 3 hours and 15 minutes before their meet,”...
recordpatriot.com
No injuries reported in Hartford fire
HARTFORD — Flames engulfed a front porch Saturday about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Watkins Street in Hartford. Neighbors reported the fire and firefighters from Roxana, Wood River and South Roxana responded to the call. Hartford fire apparatus and personnel were not visible at the scene 25 minutes after the fire started; Roxana firefighters have been regularly responding to Hartford calls.
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
newstalknewengland.com
Police Are Investigating A Teenager Shot In Bloomfield, Connecticut
Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut are investigating a shooting on Tyler Street. It happened Saturday afternoon and was originally reported by a caller as an accidental discharge. One person, a male, 14 years-old was shot on the front porch of the house. Two other teens on scene told police a male...
Register Citizen
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
New Haven Independent
Vacant Land On Pulaski Highway In The Running For New Ansonia Middle School, Officials Hope
ANSONIA — The city is eyeing land on Pulaski Highway as a site for a potential new middle school. The land totals about 27 acres. The city lists its address as 64 Pulaski Highway and 78 Pulaski Highway. The land at the town addresses was purchased in July by Ansonia Orchard LLC/Fortitude Capital for $1.15 million.
recordpatriot.com
New Haven Coliseum reaches 50th anniversary: It was ‘a failing concrete’ but ‘for boomers, it didn’t matter’
NEW HAVEN — Don Drapp, who grew up in West Haven, was 16 when he saw his first Kiss concert at the New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum — back when he could walk from his house to the city’s downtown. Aside from inexpensive tickets, Drapp recalled that...
One in hospital after Hartford shooting on Winter Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Winter Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon. The victim, a man in his 20s, is currently listed in stable condition. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation. Anyone with information […]
