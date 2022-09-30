Read full article on original website
Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season
The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.
Inside Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Luxurious Real Estate Portfolio
Few celebrity couples exude as much star power as Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Both have built musical legacies laden with number one hits and awards, and they have reputations for being trailblazers and icons. Together they are next to unstoppable. When the pair married in 2008, they combined their ambitions and turned their attention toward (among other things) investing in real estate. In the years since, they have owned and sold homes in New York City, Miami Beach, New Orleans, the Hamptons, and Los Angeles.
Sandra Bullock Lists Her Southern California Avocado Ranch for $6 Million
Sandra Bullock’s Southern California ranch just popped up for sale, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times. The sprawling property was built in 1990 and includes three contiguous parcels holding a duo of homes. The land features groves of avocado and citrus trees, and a chicken coop. The actress purchased the hilltop property for $2.7 million in 2007. The 91-acre ranch is now listed at $6 million.
What are the top autumn/winter interiors trends?
I must admit that although this summer’s unrelenting heat made the cool composure of a Mediterranean villa, its whitewashed walls and terracotta tiles, all the more appealing, I’m beginning to backpedal. The chill grip of the autumn air has served as a nostalgic reminder of what it is to live in Britain for most of the year; a reminder that has done little to disappoint me so far. It’s too early to turn the heating on (perhaps I’ll wait til 2024…), but I’ve hung up my knitwear to air, I’ve thrown blankets over the back of the sofa and across...
Melissa McCarthy Buys Newly Built Little Italy Penthouse
Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent scene partner, Ben Falcone, have purchased the penthouse unit in Manhattan’s Little Italy, reports Mansion Global. The seventh-floor condo, which has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,374 square feet, was last priced at $7.35 million, though the final price that the couple paid for their new pad hasn’t been confirmed.
Jeremiah Brent Reflects on a Decade in Design—and What’s Next for His Business
Ten years ago, when he was in his mid-20s, Jeremiah Brent stood in his empty Los Angeles apartment. He’d unloaded all his furniture via Craigslist and cleared the whole place out. “I sold everything I owned, including my car,” the designer says, “all so I could pay for an LLC and a decal that I put on the wall in my living room.”
Kim Kardashian Lists Ranch-Style Hidden Hills Home for $5.3 Million
Though Kim Kardashian famously lives in an uber-minimalist mansion with creamy white, modern interiors, that Axel Vervoordt-designed home is far from the only property she owns. The makeup mogul also has the Vincent Van Duysen-designed Calabasas condo she just put on the market for $3.5 million, the Palm Springs pad Tadao Ando is building for her, another vacation home in a secret location (Kengo Kuma is working on that home for her), and numerous additional Hidden Hills pads, one of which she just listed for $5.3 million, according to Dirt.
Cut a Rug With These Fabulous Rugs on Sale Now at Wayfair — Up to 85% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A good rug can make or break your home’s aesthetic. Carpets may be low down on the ground, but they’re pretty high up on our list of interior design priorities. Just like a painting or a centerpiece, rugs […]
AD Editors Share 15 of Their Favorite Hispanic- and Latinx-Owned Businesses
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s no secret we love a good shopping spree here at AD and Clever, and if we get to learn about innovative creators...
Herman Miller and Hay Just Dropped Their New Eames Collection
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s not too much of a stretch to say that, when it comes to furniture designs, pieces by Charles and Ray Eames truly...
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
Inside the Fascinating History of Lace
Whether depicting a powerful religious leader or a grande dame of society, portraits have pictured important subjects sheathed in lace for generations. Yet despite the intricate textile’s ubiquitous presence in artworks to connote wealth, prestige, and beauty, little is known about the actual makers behind lace. Coinciding with New...
With Mous, the Sibling Scions of Arteriors Step Out on Their Own
For Tanner Moussa and Mackenzie Lewis, design runs in the blood. The siblings spent their childhood in impeccably designed showrooms, watching artisans at work on factory floors, forging connections with makers, and, most importantly, inheriting a deep reverence for all-things interiors—one born from three generations of furniture designers at the Moussa family business, Arteriors. They are now edging to make their own imprint on the industry with Mous, which launches online this week with a line of elevated casegoods, seating, and objects.
Inside Harry Styles’s Chic Real Estate Portfolio
Harry Styles has come a long way from his humble beginnings in Worcestershire, England. In the decade since he and the rest of the One Direction lads made their debut on the international music scene, he’s gone from boy band member to one-man show, holding court at Madison Square Garden and rocking out alongside the likes of Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen. Styles has also gotten into the A-list pastime of building up an impressive real estate portfolio, growing the number of places that he can call home at any given point during his world tours. As for his latest album, Harry’s House, the title was both inspired by Haruomi Hosono’s 1973 album Hosono House and the sensation of actually, well, being at his house.
Alex W. Crowder Is Never Out of Season With Her Flower Arrangements
“I need to see where flowers grow, what they look like in the wild,” says the New York City–based florist Alex W. Crowder, whose sculptural arrangements use only local flora, nearly all of it in season. It’s June and she’s just back from Vanishing Point Farm (pictured), one of several nearby sources. A wealth of new material will soon be at her fingertips: bearded iris, Queen Anne’s lace, yarrow, hydrangea, and her current favorite, crown vetch, a purple flowering plant that’s often considered a weed. “I spent a lot of my childhood alone in a forest, looking at the tiny flowers you only notice as a kid,” recalls Crowder, who grew up in the Ozarks and studied graphic design at Missouri State University. Since moving to the big city eight years ago, she has retained that curiosity about the natural world, be it Japanese barberry (a thorny invasive), milkweed (the host plant for the monarch butterfly), or the crowfoot violet that springs up in the cracks of city sidewalks. These days, her company, Field Studies Flora, creates weekly arrangements for Roman and Williams Guild and La Mercerie, along with a growing list of private clients. Working with the seasons is not always simple. “As it gets colder you have to be more creative,” she explains. “I use a lot of seedpods, dried elements, and evergreens.” It’s worth it, she says, to disrupt the unsustainable systems (waste, transportation emissions, unregulated labor) ingrained in the floral industry. “How do we reorganize this?” she asks. “The thing that gets me the most excited is problem-solving.” fieldstudiesflora.com.
A Barbie Dreamhouse Could Soon Be Yours With This Backdrop Paint Collab
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you learned anything as a child, you’re probably aware that Barbie is a woman that will persevere against all odds. It’s been...
Jeff Bezos’s Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Donates $55 Million Beverly Hills Estate
It’s official. Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, has just donated $55 million worth of Beverly Hills property to the California Community Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization dedicated to the “systemic solutions addressing the most pressing issues facing Los Angeles County”. Although a formal announcement of the gift was made in August, recent property records have just certified the transaction, reports Dirt.com.
Gloria Vanderbilt’s Former Upper East Side Brownstone Hits the Market for $12 Million
One of Gloria Vanderbilt’s former New York City townhouses has just hit the market for $11.995 million, reports Mansion Global. Current owner, photographer and writer Priscilla Rattazzi, bought the home directly from the notable heiress, socialite, and entrepreneur back in 1995. A historic house, the 19-foot-wide brownstone was built...
Inside Paul Allen’s Former Yacht on Sale for $90 Million
The estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is offering the sale of his 303-foot-long superyacht, Tatoosh, for a cool $90 million, according to Dirt. If you’re thinking those stats aren’t impressive enough for the billionaire and tech magnate, well, you’d be right. Tatoosh, which is currently the 60th largest yacht worldwide, was just Allen’s secondary vessel. His main yacht, Octopus, sold last year for $325 million and stretches 414 feet long, making it the 20th largest yacht in the world.
Witnesses to history: New Zealand news photographers share their best shots
There is the haunting 1966 image of King Korokī being carried up the sacred Mt Taupiri in his cloak-covered coffin as the mist descends; Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay doing a spot of shopping in Wellington in 1971; another showing the hole ripped in the side of the Rainbow Warrior in 1985.
