Architectural Digest

Inside Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Luxurious Real Estate Portfolio

Few celebrity couples exude as much star power as Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Both have built musical legacies laden with number one hits and awards, and they have reputations for being trailblazers and icons. Together they are next to unstoppable. When the pair married in 2008, they combined their ambitions and turned their attention toward (among other things) investing in real estate. In the years since, they have owned and sold homes in New York City, Miami Beach, New Orleans, the Hamptons, and Los Angeles.
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

Sandra Bullock Lists Her Southern California Avocado Ranch for $6 Million

Sandra Bullock’s Southern California ranch just popped up for sale, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times. The sprawling property was built in 1990 and includes three contiguous parcels holding a duo of homes. The land features groves of avocado and citrus trees, and a chicken coop. The actress purchased the hilltop property for $2.7 million in 2007. The 91-acre ranch is now listed at $6 million.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

What are the top autumn/winter interiors trends?

I must admit that although this summer’s unrelenting heat made the cool composure of a Mediterranean villa, its whitewashed walls and terracotta tiles, all the more appealing, I’m beginning to backpedal. The chill grip of the autumn air has served as a nostalgic reminder of what it is to live in Britain for most of the year; a reminder that has done little to disappoint me so far. It’s too early to turn the heating on (perhaps I’ll wait til 2024…), but I’ve hung up my knitwear to air, I’ve thrown blankets over the back of the sofa and across...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

Melissa McCarthy Buys Newly Built Little Italy Penthouse

Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent scene partner, Ben Falcone, have purchased the penthouse unit in Manhattan’s Little Italy, reports Mansion Global. The seventh-floor condo, which has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,374 square feet, was last priced at $7.35 million, though the final price that the couple paid for their new pad hasn’t been confirmed.
MANHATTAN, NY
Architectural Digest

Kim Kardashian Lists Ranch-Style Hidden Hills Home for $5.3 Million

Though Kim Kardashian famously lives in an uber-minimalist mansion with creamy white, modern interiors, that Axel Vervoordt-designed home is far from the only property she owns. The makeup mogul also has the Vincent Van Duysen-designed Calabasas condo she just put on the market for $3.5 million, the Palm Springs pad Tadao Ando is building for her, another vacation home in a secret location (Kengo Kuma is working on that home for her), and numerous additional Hidden Hills pads, one of which she just listed for $5.3 million, according to Dirt.
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

Inside the Fascinating History of Lace

Whether depicting a powerful religious leader or a grande dame of society, portraits have pictured important subjects sheathed in lace for generations. Yet despite the intricate textile’s ubiquitous presence in artworks to connote wealth, prestige, and beauty, little is known about the actual makers behind lace. Coinciding with New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

With Mous, the Sibling Scions of Arteriors Step Out on Their Own

For Tanner Moussa and Mackenzie Lewis, design runs in the blood. The siblings spent their childhood in impeccably designed showrooms, watching artisans at work on factory floors, forging connections with makers, and, most importantly, inheriting a deep reverence for all-things interiors—one born from three generations of furniture designers at the Moussa family business, Arteriors. They are now edging to make their own imprint on the industry with Mous, which launches online this week with a line of elevated casegoods, seating, and objects.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

Inside Harry Styles’s Chic Real Estate Portfolio

Harry Styles has come a long way from his humble beginnings in Worcestershire, England. In the decade since he and the rest of the One Direction lads made their debut on the international music scene, he’s gone from boy band member to one-man show, holding court at Madison Square Garden and rocking out alongside the likes of Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen. Styles has also gotten into the A-list pastime of building up an impressive real estate portfolio, growing the number of places that he can call home at any given point during his world tours. As for his latest album, Harry’s House, the title was both inspired by Haruomi Hosono’s 1973 album Hosono House and the sensation of actually, well, being at his house.
REAL ESTATE
Architectural Digest

Alex W. Crowder Is Never Out of Season With Her Flower Arrangements

“I need to see where flowers grow, what they look like in the wild,” says the New York City–based florist Alex W. Crowder, whose sculptural arrangements use only local flora, nearly all of it in season. It’s June and she’s just back from Vanishing Point Farm (pictured), one of several nearby sources. A wealth of new material will soon be at her fingertips: bearded iris, Queen Anne’s lace, yarrow, hydrangea, and her current favorite, crown vetch, a purple flowering plant that’s often considered a weed. “I spent a lot of my childhood alone in a forest, looking at the tiny flowers you only notice as a kid,” recalls Crowder, who grew up in the Ozarks and studied graphic design at Missouri State University. Since moving to the big city eight years ago, she has retained that curiosity about the natural world, be it Japanese barberry (a thorny invasive), milkweed (the host plant for the monarch butterfly), or the crowfoot violet that springs up in the cracks of city sidewalks. These days, her company, Field Studies Flora, creates weekly arrangements for Roman and Williams Guild and La Mercerie, along with a growing list of private clients. Working with the seasons is not always simple. “As it gets colder you have to be more creative,” she explains. “I use a lot of seedpods, dried elements, and evergreens.” It’s worth it, she says, to disrupt the unsustainable systems (waste, transportation emissions, unregulated labor) ingrained in the floral industry. “How do we reorganize this?” she asks. “The thing that gets me the most excited is problem-solving.” fieldstudiesflora.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Jeff Bezos’s Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Donates $55 Million Beverly Hills Estate

It’s official. Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, has just donated $55 million worth of Beverly Hills property to the California Community Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization dedicated to the “systemic solutions addressing the most pressing issues facing Los Angeles County”. Although a formal announcement of the gift was made in August, recent property records have just certified the transaction, reports Dirt.com.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Architectural Digest

Inside Paul Allen’s Former Yacht on Sale for $90 Million

The estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is offering the sale of his 303-foot-long superyacht, Tatoosh, for a cool $90 million, according to Dirt. If you’re thinking those stats aren’t impressive enough for the billionaire and tech magnate, well, you’d be right. Tatoosh, which is currently the 60th largest yacht worldwide, was just Allen’s secondary vessel. His main yacht, Octopus, sold last year for $325 million and stretches 414 feet long, making it the 20th largest yacht in the world.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
