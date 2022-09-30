ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cancer patients suffering from lymphoedema - where limbs to swell to double their usual size - which affects 400,000 people in the UK face NHS postcode lottery for life-changing treatments, senior medics warn

Thousands of cancer patients who suffer unsightly swelling in their arms and legs are missing out on life-changing treatments due to an NHS postcode lottery, senior medics have warned. The British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (Bapras) has called for more NHS patients to have access to cutting-edge...
CANCER
cohaitungchi.com

Visit Achill Island – 5 Must-Do Things!

Explore Ireland’s largest island! Located on the Wild Atlantic Way, Achill Island is a real hidden gem! Let yourself be charmed by its landscapes of paradise-like beaches, peat bogs and green mountains! This little corner of Ireland has a lot to offer. Are you going to visit Achill Island? Here are 5 absolutely must-do things!
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christiaan Barnard
Person
Magdi Yacoub
The Independent

Voices: Homes for Ukraine proves how broken our housing market really is

This month is the sixth since the first Ukrainians were resettled in Britain through the government’s “Homes for Ukraine” scheme. Many people across the country were keen to help those fleeing violence and generously opened their homes. I was proud that in Sheffield alone, 500 Ukrainian refugee households were matched with hosts. The scheme has certainly been successful in highlighting the widespread desire in this country to help those escaping a war zone.However, the government’s failure to plan ahead now risks exacerbating the homelessness crisis. Government data has revealed that 1,335 Ukrainian households, including 945 families with children, have...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
POLITICS
BBC

'Humbling' support for Swindon dad with incurable bowel cancer

A father-of-four with incurable cancer is raising money for private treatment to give him more time with his family. Stuart Cock from Swindon was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2017 and was told it was stage four by the end of 2019. He is asking people to help him pay...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy