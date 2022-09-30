Read full article on original website
3d ago
I would love to see Adam go to LIV. Will help the Australian team beat the Aces, which I love the Aces. Looking forward to watching next weeks LIV event. Getting so competitive with the team events. Love it!
4
melahel
3d ago
sounds like Adam, along with the rest of players do not have a moral compass of any kind. ok. that's creepy to me .
4
