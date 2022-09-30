Read full article on original website
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for second-degree robbery
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested for second-degree robbery following an incident Friday night. Police said Derek Rafael, 27, was in the 600 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. when he claimed he was going to purchase an Xbox. The victim then attempted to leave before he was assaulted.
KIMT
Clear Lake apartment manager accused of using master key to burglarize residence
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A woman employed to manage an apartment complex has been arrested for using a master key to burglarize an apartment. Cassie Miller, 40, is facing charges of felony burglary and possession of burglar tools. Court documents state Miller used her master key to steal a checkbook...
KGLO News
Clear Lake man gets jail time for violating probation after willful injury guilty plea
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man given a suspended sentence last year on a willful injury charge is headed to jail after violating his probation. 39-year-old Derrick Halverson was charged after an August 2020 incident at a home in the 200 block of North 11th Street where he grabbed a victim by the back of a head and pushed them to the ground. Halverson then took a pot of boiling water off a hot stove and poured it on the victim’s chest, causing severe burns. Halverson pleaded guilty to charges of willful injury causing serious injury and was given a five-year suspended sentence and placed on five years probation.
kchanews.com
Already Shorthanded New Hampton Police Department Losing Another Officer
An already shorthanded New Hampton Police Department is losing another officer. NHPD has been operating down one officer since June, when Officer Seth Uetz resigned to join the Charles City Police Department. Another officer was out for six weeks on Family Medical Leave from late June until early August. On...
KIMT
Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
KIMT
Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
KGLO News
Burn ban in effect in Hancock County
GARNER — A burn ban is in effect in Hancock County. The State Fire Marshal’s office says they received a request from Hancock County to issue a prohibition of open burning in the county, and upon investigation, the office finds that conditions are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
KCRG.com
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
Man Accused of Threatening Rochester Bar Patrons With Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is behind bars after being accused of threatening bar patrons with a firearm Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the North Star Bar in the 500 block of Broadway Ave. North on the report of a subject, identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Terrell, walking around the area with a handgun around 8:40 p.m. A witness reportedly told police that Terrell appeared to be intoxicated and was seen passed out in a vehicle at the time of the call.
KIMT
Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office puts out urgent call for deputies
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is putting out an urgent call for deputies as they are trying to fill more empty positions than ever before. Deputies in the office say the profession is a rewarding one. “You have to be in it for the love of it,” said Deputy...
Decorah Public Opinion
Decorah man arrested on a warrant for Invasion of Privacy
Kelly Jon Bachelder, 45, of Decorah, was arrested on a warrant for Invasion of Privacy – Nudity x2 on Monday, Sept. 26. The arrest warrant resulted from an investigation into a complaint on June 27, 2022. This complaint led to multiple search warrants of Kelly Batchelder’s place of employment and residence on June 28, 2022. This remains an ongoing and open investigation.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County woman enters guilty plea in drug case
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County woman entered a petition to plead guilty to 5th-degree drug possession in Fillmore County Court Monday, Sept. 6. Kristy Fretty was arrested with Tylar James Miller in April 2022, after a Wykoff drug investigation allegedly led law enforcement to Miller’s apartment, where she was found with hypodermic needles, a scale, and suspected drugs in her purse.
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down
An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming. In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events. You can see the full letter below:. Dear Century High families,. On Thursday evening, a...
Northern Iowa Counties Split On Hog Confinements
A few new hog confinements were a topic of discussion in two county board meetings this week as residents spoke up in opposition. Over in Hancock County, Summit Pork has two buildings planned which will both house just under 5,000 head of hogs. Each of these facilities would be six-tenths of a mile from the water in Torkelson Pits Wildlife Area.
