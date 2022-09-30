ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage, IA

KIMT

Mason City man arrested for second-degree robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested for second-degree robbery following an incident Friday night. Police said Derek Rafael, 27, was in the 600 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. when he claimed he was going to purchase an Xbox. The victim then attempted to leave before he was assaulted.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Clear Lake man gets jail time for violating probation after willful injury guilty plea

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man given a suspended sentence last year on a willful injury charge is headed to jail after violating his probation. 39-year-old Derrick Halverson was charged after an August 2020 incident at a home in the 200 block of North 11th Street where he grabbed a victim by the back of a head and pushed them to the ground. Halverson then took a pot of boiling water off a hot stove and poured it on the victim’s chest, causing severe burns. Halverson pleaded guilty to charges of willful injury causing serious injury and was given a five-year suspended sentence and placed on five years probation.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
ROCHESTER, MN
K92.3

Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism

Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
JOHNSTON, IA
KGLO News

Burn ban in effect in Hancock County

GARNER — A burn ban is in effect in Hancock County. The State Fire Marshal’s office says they received a request from Hancock County to issue a prohibition of open burning in the county, and upon investigation, the office finds that conditions are such that open burning constitutes a danger to life or property.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor

MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KCRG.com

Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 10:39 a.m. Saturday morning, MercyOne Paramedics, Cedar Falls Police, and Cedar Falls Fire Rescue were sent to Viking Road, east of the intersection with Hudson Road after receiving a report of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. At the scene, responders...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Accused of Threatening Rochester Bar Patrons With Gun

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is behind bars after being accused of threatening bar patrons with a firearm Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the North Star Bar in the 500 block of Broadway Ave. North on the report of a subject, identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Terrell, walking around the area with a handgun around 8:40 p.m. A witness reportedly told police that Terrell appeared to be intoxicated and was seen passed out in a vehicle at the time of the call.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
Decorah Public Opinion

Decorah man arrested on a warrant for Invasion of Privacy

Kelly Jon Bachelder, 45, of Decorah, was arrested on a warrant for Invasion of Privacy – Nudity x2 on Monday, Sept. 26. The arrest warrant resulted from an investigation into a complaint on June 27, 2022. This complaint led to multiple search warrants of Kelly Batchelder’s place of employment and residence on June 28, 2022. This remains an ongoing and open investigation.
DECORAH, IA
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County woman enters guilty plea in drug case

(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County woman entered a petition to plead guilty to 5th-degree drug possession in Fillmore County Court Monday, Sept. 6. Kristy Fretty was arrested with Tylar James Miller in April 2022, after a Wykoff drug investigation allegedly led law enforcement to Miller’s apartment, where she was found with hypodermic needles, a scale, and suspected drugs in her purse.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
MASON CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down

An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Message found inside Rochester high school threatens school shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A message inside Century High School in Rochester was found Thursday that threatened a school shooting during homecoming. In a letter to parents, the school said they are not canceling homecoming events. You can see the full letter below:. Dear Century High families,. On Thursday evening, a...
ROCHESTER, MN
K92.3

Northern Iowa Counties Split On Hog Confinements

A few new hog confinements were a topic of discussion in two county board meetings this week as residents spoke up in opposition. Over in Hancock County, Summit Pork has two buildings planned which will both house just under 5,000 head of hogs. Each of these facilities would be six-tenths of a mile from the water in Torkelson Pits Wildlife Area.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA

