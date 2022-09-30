CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man given a suspended sentence last year on a willful injury charge is headed to jail after violating his probation. 39-year-old Derrick Halverson was charged after an August 2020 incident at a home in the 200 block of North 11th Street where he grabbed a victim by the back of a head and pushed them to the ground. Halverson then took a pot of boiling water off a hot stove and poured it on the victim’s chest, causing severe burns. Halverson pleaded guilty to charges of willful injury causing serious injury and was given a five-year suspended sentence and placed on five years probation.

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO