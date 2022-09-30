ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Greensburg, PA
Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Greensburg, PA
Sports
City
Greensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Mars, PA
City
Clairton, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: A star is born at Highlands

It was one spectacular night for Highlands junior Aaran Randolph, the area’s newest football standout. Randolph’s quick rise to prominence came from working out of the wildcat formation for the Golden Rams. He ran twice for 94 yards in the Sept. 23 game against Indiana. But in Friday’s...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wpial#Operation Football#Wtae
wtae.com

Cold start, sunny finish for Monday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds have been clearing this afternoon with us remaining partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight and into Monday. The clear skies could cause some frost tomorrow morning for spots north of I-80. We now begin a dry, warming stretch through late week as highs look to return to the lower 70s by midweek. Our next cold front is here late week to usher in November-like conditions for the weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz

CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified

PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple people injured following rollover crash on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple people were injured overnight in a rollover crash along the Parkway East.The crash occurred in the outbound lanes of the roadway, just before the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.The vehicle was speeding and went out of control while trying to merge into the right lane, state police said. It hit the embankment and then overturned onto its roof.All three people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. Charles Williams, 60, was the most seriously injured. The other two women, both in their 20s, had minor injuries.Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation into the crash. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy