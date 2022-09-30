ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

Scattered showers Monday, cooler during week

Rain and snow showers can linger in the mountains Sunday night with extra clouds across Denver. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …. Aurora police shoot, kill suspect.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Chance of rain Monday, 60s for upcoming weekend

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a 30% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range. Chris Tomer forecasts. The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a 30% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range. Chris Tomer forecasts. Big Get: Ryan Edwards. KOA Colorado's...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

When does Aurora use its co-responder program?

Could Sunday night’s police shooting on an RTD bus have been avoided using Aurora’s co-responder program? The short answer is no, but the reasons are a little complicated. Joshua Short reports. When does Aurora use its co-responder program?. Could Sunday night’s police shooting on an RTD bus have...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Witness describes shooting near CU campus

A man who works at fraternity houses on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder described the chaos after a police shooting nearby. Gabby Easterwood reports. A man who works at fraternity houses on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder described the chaos after a police shooting nearby. Gabby Easterwood reports.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Police shootings up, more deadly, in Aurora

Officer-involved shootings are up from last year in Denver, but in Aurora, they're at record levels. DJ Summers reports. Officer-involved shootings are up from last year in Denver, but in Aurora, they're at record levels. DJ Summers reports. Upper 60s on Tuesday with cold front arriving Friday. Tuesday is sunny...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

CU students want change in alert system

The Boulder Police department is still looking for armed suspects who were openly shooting just blocks from the University of Colorado campus. Courtney Fromm reports. The Boulder Police department is still looking for armed suspects who were openly shooting just blocks from the University of Colorado campus. Courtney Fromm reports.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Video: RTD bus driver nods off before Aurora crash

An RTD bus driver appeared to be “nodding off” when he ran a red light and caused a six-vehicle crash over the summer, according to video and documents from the incident. Matt Mauro reports. Video: RTD bus driver nods off before Aurora crash. An RTD bus driver appeared...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

After 5 police shootings, group calls for action

After the recent string of shootings, a group of community leaders from Denver and Aurora gathered at the Capitol Monday calling for police accountability and transparency. Kim Posey reports. After 5 police shootings, group calls for action. After the recent string of shootings, a group of community leaders from Denver...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Family sues after son found dead in lake

The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility. Nicole Fierro reports. The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility. Nicole Fierro reports.
LITTLETON, CO
KDVR.com

CU Boulder students concerned after shooting

Several CU Boulder students voiced concerns after a police-involved shooting with multiple suspects happened near campus overnight Sunday. Several CU Boulder students voiced concerns after a police-involved shooting with multiple suspects happened near campus overnight Sunday. Upper 60s on Tuesday with cold front arriving Friday. Tuesday is sunny with a...
BOULDER, CO

