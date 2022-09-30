Read full article on original website
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
More Hutch Firefighters in California
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More Hutchinson firefighters were part of a crew swap in California on Friday. Captains Troy Mueller and Bryan Goble along with Wichita Fire Department's Dustin Salmans completed their 14 day assignment and arrived home late last night. During their deployment, they assisted with clearing trees and...
Residents and businesses adjust to Amidon bridge closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, the Amidon bridge closed, and the closure will last 14 months, causing some headaches for drivers and businesses in the area. Over 16,000 cars travel across the Amidon bridge every day, but now that number is zero due to extensive repairs needing to be done on the bridge. The […]
Father killed, 2 others hurt in Andover house fire
The discussion comes after at least 2 incidents that involved school security using pepper-spray to disperse crowds of unruly students. National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pilots are in Salina mastering their flying skills, precision and maneuvers for the Nationals Aerobatic Championship. Holiday...
Amidon bridge closes today for 14 months
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Amidon bridge that connects the Twin Lakes and Benjamin Hills neighborhoods of 21st and Amidon to the Riverside neighborhood is closing today, Oct. 3, for the next 14 months. Northbound lanes have already been closed for several weeks, but now both directions will be shut down starting Monday for extensive […]
K-14 bridge project announced in Rice County
LYONS, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that work is expected to start later this month on a $4.3 million replacement of a K-14 bridge in Rice County. The project involves the Cow Creek drainage bridge about 10 miles north of the Reno County line —...
Andover house fire leaves one person dead; hospitalizes mother, son Sunday overnight
The fire left the Andover home standing but a total loss, said fire chief Chad Russell.
Stabbing in Old Town leaves man in critical Condition
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One man is in critical condition after being stabbed several times Monday morning. Wichita Police say officers were called to a parking lot near 1st and Washington in Old Town just after 1 a.m. One man, in his 20’s, has been taken to the hospital. Police say he is in critical condition. […]
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd. In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home...
Police ID victim, make arrest in fatal Kansas hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident have made an arrest and identified the victim as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, according to according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision...
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
Traffic rerouted after gas line break
Emergency crews blocked off Murdock Street near Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital Thursday.
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
Noel Lodge looking for sweatshirts, sweatpants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Noel Lodge, the 30-day emergency overnight shelter for men, women and families, needs help from the Hutchinson community. The Lodge is asking for sweatshirts and sweatpants it can give out to those using their services as the weather continues to cool. If you'd like to help,...
Update: South Wichita hit-and-run turns deadly
A man is dead following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.
One dead, two in critical condition, following massive house fire in Andover
Andover Days kicks off this weekend, but many in the community are still working to repair the damage of the Andover tornado. 7-year old Sadie give weather forecast over a rainbow.
Man killed after being hit by train in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed after being hit by a train in south Wichita on the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Sergeant Christopher Mains, the department received two calls regarding the crash. Mains said the first call came in from Burlington Northern Santa Fe […]
New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
