CVS Health, a health solutions company, is hiring a care management associate. You may work from home full time from anywhere in the United States. Your working hours will be four shifts each week during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in your time zone. You will do one late shift from 12:30 to 9 p.m. EST each week and a rotating Friday late shift every quarter. The pay ranges from $18.30 to $33.65 per hour.

JOBS ・ 4 DAYS AGO