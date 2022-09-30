ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
freightwaves.com

DOT issues truck parking handbook for local planners

The Biden administration has issued a new handbook to give state and local planning groups and private industry detailed procedures for assessing demand for truck parking and boosting parking capacity. The 80-page publication, “Truck Parking Development Handbook,” was developed from information provided to and generated by the National Coalition of...
foodondemandnews.com

Uber Announces Toast, Clover POS Integrations

Uber Eats has begun “industry-first” point-of-sale integrations with Toast and Clover, which the second-largest U.S. delivery provider said will lead to a more effortless onboarding experience for merchants. The automatic integration with two of the industry’s largest POS providers will include tighter connections between merchants’ POS and online...
thepennyhoarder.com

Got a HS Diploma or Work Experience? Earn up to $34/Hour at CVS Health

CVS Health, a health solutions company, is hiring a care management associate. You may work from home full time from anywhere in the United States. Your working hours will be four shifts each week during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in your time zone. You will do one late shift from 12:30 to 9 p.m. EST each week and a rotating Friday late shift every quarter. The pay ranges from $18.30 to $33.65 per hour.
Technician Online

OPINION: North Carolina needs to implement a four-day work week

The pandemic has fostered a grand discussion on the structure of how we work, making many positions completely remote. This change has brought immense benefits to people who prefer working from home, including the freedom to relocate. Perhaps there are more changes to be made to address the issue of so many employees feeling overworked.
