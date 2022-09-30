ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

October 2022

JWM: Snowy weather affects mule deer survival in the winter

In northwest Montana, mule deer face snowy conditions that impact what they eat and how well they survive the region’s cold winters. Some subpopulations are partially migratory. They forage abundant, nutritious vegetation in the high country in the summer and move down to lower-altitude river valleys in the fall.
