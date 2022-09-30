ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Amazon raises hourly wages by about $1 amid increasing union pressure

Over the next year, Amazon will dedicate nearly $1 billion to increasing the average wages of its warehouse and transportation workers from about $18 to $19 per hour. Amazon will also expand access to Anytime Pay, a tool that allows employees to access up to 70% of their paychecks sooner than once every week or two. The company also added additional investment in career development programs, including the Amazon Intelligence Initiative. This program offers a 12- to 14-month course to help employees develop technical skills, with the ultimate goal of transitioning them into AWS-related engineering roles.
1390 Granite City Sports

Amazon Increasing Salaries, Get Paid Anytime

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Amazon has announced pay increases for its U.S. front-line employees, along with a new benefit that enables employees to collect their pay at any point during the month. Average starting pay for front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation is increasing from $18 per hour to...
