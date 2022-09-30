Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Robin Vos spent more than any other Republican Assembly candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican Assembly candidates and officeholders have spent $2.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Robin Vos has spent more than any other Republican. Vos is the representative for Wisconsin Assembly District 63 and is running for re-election in 2022. Vos raised $254,447 and spent...
voiceofalexandria.com
As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
voiceofalexandria.com
Waukesha County judge bans guidance from Elections Commission boss, staff
(The Center Square) – The full Wisconsin Elections Commission is going to have to agree before making any changes to the state’s election rules going forward. A judge in Waukesha County last month ruled that the Elections Commission administrator, Meagan Wolfe, and her staff cannot issue guidance on their own.
voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion
(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
voiceofalexandria.com
Controversy dogs Hillsdale charter schools
Screenshot from Hillsdale's 'Teaching for Virtue | K-12 Classical Education' video on the Lake Country Classical Academy website | YouTube. “The teachers are trained in the dumbest part of the dumbest colleges in the country,” said Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, in late June. Hillsdale had plans to establish 50-100 charter schools in Tennessee. But sitting in the audience was Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee when Arnn made his pronouncement. Lee did not outright rebuke Arnn’s statement, but later went on to praise Tennessee teachers.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota man sentenced in arson case that destroyed bar
(St. Cloud, MN)--The owner of a central Minnesota bar has been sentenced in an arson case. Authorities say 43-year-old Andrew Welsh, the former owner of the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud, has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to his business as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money.
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three) (six, seven, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: three) Estimated jackpot: $24,880,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000. NORTH5. 07-11-15-19-24 (seven, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four) Estimated jackpot: $37,000. Pick 3. 2-1-0 (two, one, zero) Powerball. 02-16-22-55-63,...
Comments / 0