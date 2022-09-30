ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
RACINE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
voiceofalexandria.com

Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license

An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Controversy dogs Hillsdale charter schools

Screenshot from Hillsdale's 'Teaching for Virtue | K-12 Classical Education' video on the Lake Country Classical Academy website | YouTube. “The teachers are trained in the dumbest part of the dumbest colleges in the country,” said Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, in late June. Hillsdale had plans to establish 50-100 charter schools in Tennessee. But sitting in the audience was Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee when Arnn made his pronouncement. Lee did not outright rebuke Arnn’s statement, but later went on to praise Tennessee teachers.
HILLSDALE, MI
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man sentenced in arson case that destroyed bar

(St. Cloud, MN)--The owner of a central Minnesota bar has been sentenced in an arson case. Authorities say 43-year-old Andrew Welsh, the former owner of the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud, has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to his business as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three) (six, seven, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: three) Estimated jackpot: $24,880,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000. NORTH5. 07-11-15-19-24 (seven, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four) Estimated jackpot: $37,000. Pick 3. 2-1-0 (two, one, zero) Powerball. 02-16-22-55-63,...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy