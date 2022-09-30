As if the launch of the Pixel Watch hasn’t been spoiled by enough leaks already, a new set of images shared with Slashleaks by reliable leaker OnLeaks (via 9to5Google), show the smartwatch in even more detail just days ahead of Google’s launch event. This expands on what we’ve already seen in a brief ad from Google released last week, revealing an array of band styles, more watch faces, as well as some other features the watch could come with.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO