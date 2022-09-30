ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL’s last guaranteed software update has arrived

Google has released this month’s Pixel security patch, and as Android Police points out, it’s the last one that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are scheduled to receive. By no coincidence, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are set to be announced later this week. (When one device’s software support window closes, another one opens.)
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off right before the Pixel 7 launch

Later this week, Google will reveal the full details, including price, specs, and a release date for its Pixel 7 phones and the Pixel Watch. You better believe we’ll have the event covered from every angle. But if you’re looking for a deal on an existing model, Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off its usual $449 price, beating the lowest price by a fairly wide margin. You can pick up the Pixel 6A in a variety of colors for $349 unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple SIM can no longer activate new cellular data plans on iPads

Apple SIM technology is no longer available to activate new cellular data plans on iPads. The Apple SIM, first introduced by Apple in 2014, is a programmable SIM card that could be configured with different operator profiles, eliminating the need to buy a physical SIM from the carrier itself. The change was first spotted by MacRumors.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Stadia#Cloud Gaming#Google Play#Chromecast#Bungie
The Verge

The latest Pixel Watch leak shows band styles, watch faces, and more

As if the launch of the Pixel Watch hasn’t been spoiled by enough leaks already, a new set of images shared with Slashleaks by reliable leaker OnLeaks (via 9to5Google), show the smartwatch in even more detail just days ahead of Google’s launch event. This expands on what we’ve already seen in a brief ad from Google released last week, revealing an array of band styles, more watch faces, as well as some other features the watch could come with.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Reminder: Hulu’s going up in price next week

Hulu’s raising its prices on October 10th. First announced in August, the price increase means you’ll have to pay $7.99 / month instead of $6.99 / month (or $79.99 / year) for the ad-supported version of Hulu and $14.99 / month instead of $12.99 / month for the ad-free plan.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy