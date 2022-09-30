Read full article on original website
The Pixel 4 and 4 XL’s last guaranteed software update has arrived
Google has released this month’s Pixel security patch, and as Android Police points out, it’s the last one that the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are scheduled to receive. By no coincidence, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are set to be announced later this week. (When one device’s software support window closes, another one opens.)
Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off right before the Pixel 7 launch
Later this week, Google will reveal the full details, including price, specs, and a release date for its Pixel 7 phones and the Pixel Watch. You better believe we’ll have the event covered from every angle. But if you’re looking for a deal on an existing model, Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off its usual $449 price, beating the lowest price by a fairly wide margin. You can pick up the Pixel 6A in a variety of colors for $349 unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
Apple SIM can no longer activate new cellular data plans on iPads
Apple SIM technology is no longer available to activate new cellular data plans on iPads. The Apple SIM, first introduced by Apple in 2014, is a programmable SIM card that could be configured with different operator profiles, eliminating the need to buy a physical SIM from the carrier itself. The change was first spotted by MacRumors.
Experts’ judgment on the much-hyped Tesla Bot: Elon Musk speedruns robotics 101
Elon Musk has finally unveiled a prototype of the much-hyped Optimus robot — a bipedal machine that the Tesla CEO imagines will one day be sold as a “general purpose” bot that’s cheaper than a car and equally capable of working in factories and doing chores at home.
Ikea’s new Dirigera smart home hub is twice the price of the old gateway
It looks like Ikea’s new Dirigera smart home hub is coming this November for €59.99 (around $59), twice as much as the existing Trådfri gateway sells for in Europe and a month later than promised. Tech Gaming Report spotted a sales page for the Dirigera hub, which...
TikTok’s reportedly still planning to launch live shopping in the US
TikTok might not be giving up on live shopping in the US after all. According to a report from the Financial Times, the company’s looking to partner with TalkShopLive to launch live shopping features in North America. TalkShopLive is a live shopping platform based in Los Angeles and, as...
The latest Pixel Watch leak shows band styles, watch faces, and more
As if the launch of the Pixel Watch hasn’t been spoiled by enough leaks already, a new set of images shared with Slashleaks by reliable leaker OnLeaks (via 9to5Google), show the smartwatch in even more detail just days ahead of Google’s launch event. This expands on what we’ve already seen in a brief ad from Google released last week, revealing an array of band styles, more watch faces, as well as some other features the watch could come with.
Reminder: Hulu’s going up in price next week
Hulu’s raising its prices on October 10th. First announced in August, the price increase means you’ll have to pay $7.99 / month instead of $6.99 / month (or $79.99 / year) for the ad-supported version of Hulu and $14.99 / month instead of $12.99 / month for the ad-free plan.
