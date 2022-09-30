ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 62

Riversider
4d ago

And their it is for everyone to see. A Black woman was murdered and her killer was given no real jail time. A white woman was murdered in the same exact way in the same place and her killer was given 11 years. And the racists try to say racism doesn’t exist……………

Reply(8)
62
Jeffrey Felder
1d ago

the first problem is the article claiming the situations were the same, they're not, secondly both should have received Long jail sentences....

Reply
8
Jebron's Lame
2d ago

Please stop with the "it's racist", it's getting really old. Firstly, the same judge didn't preside over both cases. Secondly, one shooter had no criminal history, the other one did. Thirdly, while the outcome of both cases led to murder, both situations are different on how they ended up there. These are the reasons for the difference in sentencing. Race has nothing to do with it.

Reply(14)
25
Related
The Independent

Ex-police officer Thomas Lane lashes out on hot mic as he’s sentenced to three years for George Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal on a manslaughter charge for the killing of George Floyd.Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 murder.He is currently serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado on separate charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights. His will serve his sentences simultaneously. Lane was caught complaining on a hot mic near the end of the sentencing hearing. “I gotta register as a predatory offender? What the f*** is that?” Lane asked his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Jackson Memorial Hospital#Justice
CBS LA

Nurse accused in fiery crash that killed 6 in Windsor Hills denied bail, move to psychiatric facility

Bail was denied to a nurse charged in a horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn baby in Windsor Hills last month.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in court Monday as her attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked the court to allow her to be released to a mental health treatment facility and be electronically monitored. Dhanidina said Linton wouldn't be able to get up and leave.Prosecutors had objected to the request, saying the defense's suggestion that she suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash "defies logic."Superior Court Judge...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Milwaukee woman shot 14 times in front of kids; ex-boyfriend accused of shooting may be in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman whose boyfriend shot her more than a dozen times this summer in front of her three children in Milwaukee is speaking out, hoping someone turns him in after he went on the run.Police think the Chicago area might be one of the places where he is hiding with his family.Legs shaking uncontrollably, Nikeya Shumake relived the nightmare of being shot 14 times, an attack which was captured on video."I would like for that whole video to be played, so that people can understand from my point of view and from my kids' point of view,"...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Footage Of Kodak Black In Prison

There's yet to be a conviction in XXXTENTACION's murder case. It's been over four years since X's untimely death and the four suspects denied that they are guilty of the accused crimes. Dedrick Williams, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, makes his first appearance...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
DES PLAINES, IL
wegotthiscovered.com

Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’

A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC New York

Disturbing Video Shows Man Pin Woman Against Wall, Assault Her in NYC Building

The NYPD released disturbing video of a sexual assault in Chinatown last weekend in hopes of getting the public's help tracking down the perpetrator. Authorities said the man sexually assaulted the woman after pinning her against the wall of an apartment building near Market Street and Madison Street. The attack happened Sept. 24 around 8:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

College Student Was Fatally Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car, Driver Said He Feared for His Life

Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning after authorities say that he got out of his rideshare and tried to get into another car. Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed. It's unclear why he tried to enter the second vehicle. "According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near...
TAMPA, FL
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant

Kandi Burruss’ cousin, Chef Melvin Jones, has been allegedly shot during a run-in at Blaze Steak and Seafood restaurant in Atlanta. According to People, there was an argument that went down at the popular hang-out that quickly turned life-threatening. Due to Kandi’s notoriety gained through years of being a powerhouse in the music industry, and […] The post Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

A Florida college student was shot while trying to enter the wrong car. His family wants answers.

The family of a slain University of Tampa student who was shot while he was trying to get into the wrong car is struggling to grasp the "senseless tragedy," his father said. Carson Senfield, 19, of Orchard Park, New York, had been out with friends and took an Uber ride to his home near campus when he tried to get into a parked car that wasn't his early Saturday, Tampa police said in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
987M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy