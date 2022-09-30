And their it is for everyone to see. A Black woman was murdered and her killer was given no real jail time. A white woman was murdered in the same exact way in the same place and her killer was given 11 years. And the racists try to say racism doesn’t exist……………
the first problem is the article claiming the situations were the same, they're not, secondly both should have received Long jail sentences....
Please stop with the "it's racist", it's getting really old. Firstly, the same judge didn't preside over both cases. Secondly, one shooter had no criminal history, the other one did. Thirdly, while the outcome of both cases led to murder, both situations are different on how they ended up there. These are the reasons for the difference in sentencing. Race has nothing to do with it.
