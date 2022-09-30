Pit Bull's Heartwarming Reaction to Sisters Ashes Leaves Internet in Tears

A video of the moment that a rescue dog nudges his sibling's ashes has gone viral, with almost 200,000 people watching the clip.

The footage, shared by @pittymomtoeli to TikTok, shows Eli the pit bull lying next to his sister Aubrey's ashes and photo.

The caption reads: "When your baby boy misses his sister so lays by her ashes and picture," with Eli nudging Aubrey's ashes with his nose. You can watch it here.

A stock image of a sad dog. A TikTok video has gone viral of a pit bull grieving for his dead sister. Jenny Moreno/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The results from a Mourning Dog questionnaire said that several negative behavioral changes are commonly reported in the surviving dog after the death of the other.

The survey was completed by 426 adults who had owned at least two dogs, one of whom died while the other was still alive.

Two-thirds of dogs began seeking attention more, while 57 percent started playing less. Almost half of the dogs' level of activity reduced (46 percent), and 35 percent started sleeping for longer periods.

The results also found that 32 percent of dogs were eating less while mourning, and 30 percent of respondents said that their dog's vocalization increased.

Adrienne Farricelli, a US-based certified dog trainer and former veterinarian assistant, has shared 10 tips for those who want to help their grieving dog.