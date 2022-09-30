Read full article on original website
CNET
Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster Reportedly in Development for PS5
The acclaimed PS4 game Horizon Zero Dawn is reportedly being remastered for PS5, according to Video Games Chronicle and MP1ST. The outlets reported over the weekend that the updated version of the game will sport new accessibility options and improved visuals, including new character models, animations and lighting. These updates will bring the game in-line with its recently released sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sees No October Rise Yet; the Dollar as the Protocol in the Future of Money?
Prices: Bitcoin started what has historically been a strong month about where it ended a dismal September, holding over $19K. Insights: USDC's stablecoin-fueled model of money, in which the dollar functions as an open “protocol,” could allow innovation to flourish. But healthy competition is a prerequisite. Catch the...
CoinDesk
UK Shuts Down Temporary Crypto Company Licensing Program
Last week, digital trading app Revolut registered with the U.K.'s top financial regulator, bringing to an end the “temporary registration regime” (TRR), a program that allowed crypto companies to operate in the country while they are waiting for full regulatory approval. Revolut was the only company from the...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Kick Off Week in Positive Territory
Bitcoin and ether showed continued resiliency Monday, both starting the week in positive territory. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2.7% on Monday on low trading volume, continuing its recent range-bound trajectory. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading just north of $19,000, and 3% below the psychologically important $20,000 level.
Engadget
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO
Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
A New eBook From Jon Peddie Research Discusses the Expanding Use of GPUs in Engineering Simulations
TIBURON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Jon Peddie Research (JPR) today announced the availability of its free eBook titled Accelerating and Advancing CAE. Since the start of the year, Jon Peddie Research and Nvidia conducted interviews with leading computer-aided engineering (CAE) software vendors such as Altair, Ansys, Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon, and Siemens Digital Industries Software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005297/en/ CPU vs. GPU performance over time. The performance of CAE applications on GPUs has improved dramatically. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Welcome to spooky season in startups
A multibillion dollar acquisition, IPO projections and some good ol’ VC and billionaire drama?. It would be unfair to say that this week in tech and startups felt like 2021’s boom cycle; especially when you look at layoffs coming from Truepill, its fourth this year, and Meta announcing that it will freeze hiring. At the same time, it does feel like there’s a new feeling in the air. Heck, NFT marketplaces are still raising money.
Polygon
Gundam Evolution welcomes Gundam and Overwatch fans with big metal arms
I’m torn about whether I should recommend Gundam Evolution to people. My feelings can pretty much be summed up with a vintage Futurama Fry meme: Not sure if Gundam Evolution is a good game, or if I just like Gundam too much to see its flaws. What’s making my...
CoinDesk
Range-Bound Bitcoin Reminds Crypto Twitter of 2018 Lull That Ended With 50% Crash
It's the glass half-full, glass half-empty bitcoin (BTC) market. To bulls, factors like the absence of large sellers, persistent holding by long-term investors and the cryptocurrency's resilience in the face of turmoil in traditional financial markets provide hope. To bears, the current lull is reminiscent of September-October 2018, when the...
TechCrunch
Form Bio says now is the time to launch — despite cooling software sales
The software Form Bio developed is meant to bring a suite of workflow solutions to the computational biology space, which uses data and modeling to understand biological systems and includes sectors like gene therapy and biotech. The platform will use machine learning to help researchers and companies go from idea...
NME
Players aren’t happy about the ‘Overwatch 2’ monetization
Overwatch 2 will feature monetization in the form of character skins and a battle pass and players aren’t happy. It was previously announced that the upcoming sequel to the 2016 first-person shooter will include the first form of monetization, something that was never present in Overwatch, but Blizzard has finally revealed the details of what players will be able to spend their real-world money on.
