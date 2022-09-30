Read full article on original website
Support Reny for Maine Senate
The political issues to which I've devoted much of both my personal and professional lives are the well being of all children and teens, healthcare - especially for women and seniors - and other seniors' issues such as the ability to age in place gracefully, with all the community supports that can help them do so. So it should come as no surprise that I enthusiastically support Cameron Reny for the Maine senate.
Lincoln County Republicans open second headquarters
To better serve the public, the Lincoln County Republican Committee opened their second headquarters on Oct. 2. Headquarters II is located on Route 1 in Damariscotta just east of the N.C Hunt lumber yard. Candidate signs and information are available for all our candidates. Conservative literature is available for the many issues that are challenging our country and state. Donations will be accepted for any of our candidates and for Boothbay V.E.T.S. Incorporated. Assistance is available for those who want to register to vote, change their voter registration, request absentee ballots, or have questions on voting. Sign-up sheets are available for those who want to volunteer. Special events will be posted on our website and candidates will often be available to talk with those interested.
Edgecomb Fire Department
With the heating season starting, and with fuel prices at an all time high, more of you will be using wood as an alternate source of heat. It is critical that you have your chimney inspected and cleaned before lighting your first fire in your wood stove or fireplace to avoid the danger of a chimney fire. Once ignited, a chimney fire can quickly spread to the rest of the house. Also, burn only seasoned hardwood to avoid the buildup of creosote, the cause of most chimney fires.
Lincoln County property transfers in September
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in September:. Alna: PNC Bank National Association and Ranta, Richard J. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Averill, Stephen P. to Averill, Stephen P. and Averill, Patti Jo. Boothbay: Schambra, Frank G. Tr, Schambra Living Trust...
Robert W. Pike
Robert W. “Bob” Pike, 90, of Boothbay, Maine passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Sept. 26, 2022. He was born on Aug. 28, 1932, to Ephraim and Sarah (Lewis) Pike in Boston, Massachusetts. Bob attended schools in Everett, Massachusetts and graduated in the class of...
Wiscasset Art Walk goers enjoy season-ender
At the June Wiscasset Art Walk, Topsham’s Heather MacLeod played her penne whistle. She crossed Main Street and joined in some impromptu playing with other musicians. Sept. 29, she was spectating instead of performing. “And I’m the roadie for the classical guitar,” she said smiling as she looked toward her partner, Jonathan Waldo, playing a few feet away.
TONIGHT! LAST TURKEY DINNER OF THE SEASON AT OPI
TONIGHT! Enjoy the last turkey dinner of the Season at Ocean Point Inn. Chef Michael has prepared two turkeys just for the occasion! So all you turkey lovers, come by and join us for this local favorite! Includes all the fixins!. For those of you who want something different, Chef...
Kendal Mountain Festival Tour comes to Lincoln Theater
The world famous Kendal Mountain Festival Tour is coming to American cinemas for the first time in its 42-year history and will be screening at Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater for one night only, Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. This special film event, which features eight of the very best short adventure documentaries, allows audiences to experience incredible stories from award-winning filmmakers. You will discover new people, places, and characters you’ll instantly warm to. And you’ll find yourself immersed in amazing locations that will instantly rise to the top of your bucket list.
