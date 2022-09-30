ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Albany Herald

Myovant Sciences Rejects $2.5 Billion Takeover. Now What?

Biotech investors have been faced with a historic correction for the sector, a historic pace of interest rate increases, a historic ruling on regulating drug prices, and generally sour sentiment. Shareholders of Myovant Sciences (MYOV) - Get Myovant Sciences Ltd. Report can now add a family feud to the list.
Benzinga

Analysts Offer Premium Valuation To Vodafone-Three UK Merger, Subject To Regulatory Approval

Vodafone Group Plc VOD and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's CKHUF potential U.K. merger would create a wireless giant worth about €16.5 billion (£14.3 billion), analysts said. The deal would involve combining Vodafone UK and Three UK, with Vodafone holding 51% and CK Hutchison owning 49% of the new unit likely to bring in more mobile revenue than its main rivals.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fourth quarter opens with a bang, US futures jump sharply

U.S. futures are sharply higher Tuesday, potentially extending a quarter-opening rally this week after a dismal September. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials jumped 1.3% and futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.6% following Monday's 2.6% gain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which has been pummeled, lead the way with a 2% leap.
Albany Herald

What Is Bond Duration? Definition, Formula & Examples

Investing in bonds is like ordering a cheese pizza: They’re plain, reliable, and maybe even a bit boring. While fixed-income investments like bonds can help to diversify your portfolio and provide balance during market volatility, bond investing also comes with its own set of complex and somewhat confusing terminology. And because bond prices move in the opposite direction of interest rates, many investors are often left scratching their heads. But once you understand a few basic metrics, like bond duration, you will find bonds to be a pretty straightforward investment—one that can provide you with a safe and stable stream of income.
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock rose 19.6% to $3.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million. Applied UV AUVI stock moved upwards by 17.42% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 10.0% to $15.07. The...
