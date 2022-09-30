Read full article on original website
Capping Russia’s oil profits could keep oil flowing to global markets at a reasonable cost while slashing Putin’s war funding
The world as we know it cannot function without oil, giving oil-producing countries an advantage economists call market power. Nations that produce oil are able to set the price, while countries that rely on oil have little choice but to buy it at prices determined by the seller. While this...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Albany Herald
Myovant Sciences Rejects $2.5 Billion Takeover. Now What?
Biotech investors have been faced with a historic correction for the sector, a historic pace of interest rate increases, a historic ruling on regulating drug prices, and generally sour sentiment. Shareholders of Myovant Sciences (MYOV) - Get Myovant Sciences Ltd. Report can now add a family feud to the list.
Analysts Offer Premium Valuation To Vodafone-Three UK Merger, Subject To Regulatory Approval
Vodafone Group Plc VOD and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's CKHUF potential U.K. merger would create a wireless giant worth about €16.5 billion (£14.3 billion), analysts said. The deal would involve combining Vodafone UK and Three UK, with Vodafone holding 51% and CK Hutchison owning 49% of the new unit likely to bring in more mobile revenue than its main rivals.
Shell chief: governments may need to tax energy firms more to help the poor
Ben van Beurden also warns against EU moves to cap price of gas and electricity to protect consumers
Fourth quarter opens with a bang, US futures jump sharply
U.S. futures are sharply higher Tuesday, potentially extending a quarter-opening rally this week after a dismal September. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials jumped 1.3% and futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.6% following Monday's 2.6% gain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which has been pummeled, lead the way with a 2% leap.
Albany Herald
What Is Bond Duration? Definition, Formula & Examples
Investing in bonds is like ordering a cheese pizza: They’re plain, reliable, and maybe even a bit boring. While fixed-income investments like bonds can help to diversify your portfolio and provide balance during market volatility, bond investing also comes with its own set of complex and somewhat confusing terminology. And because bond prices move in the opposite direction of interest rates, many investors are often left scratching their heads. But once you understand a few basic metrics, like bond duration, you will find bonds to be a pretty straightforward investment—one that can provide you with a safe and stable stream of income.
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
AeroClean Technologies AERC stock rose 19.6% to $3.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million. Applied UV AUVI stock moved upwards by 17.42% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 10.0% to $15.07. The...
UK mortgages: average rate on a two-year fixed deal soars to nearly 6%
Government’s 45p tax U-turn and calmer stock markets do not result in cheaper new mortgage deals
