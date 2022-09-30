ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Is Your Mom A Narcissist? Are You? 50 Things Narcissistic Mothers Say

We all have a little bit of a narcissist within us. Wait, what? Yes, we all have a certain level of preoccupation with ourselves that drives our behavior. And like most human characteristics, narcissistic traits are developed usually at a very young age. So, it’s no surprise that many of us have narcissistic mothers (or fathers for that matter) — leaving us worried if we too are unconsciously exhibiting narcissistic behavior towards our own children.
Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much

Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
What is Narcissistic Parental Alienation Syndrome?

Is your child being coerced into disliking you? This is known as narcissistic parental alienation syndrome. You may have found that your once-healthy relationship with your children has become increasingly strained after your difficult divorce. Your children are now avoidant, disrespectful, or even cruel. You may have noticed your kids...
How to Say "No" to a Narcissist

People who exhibit narcissistic traits are often inherently skilled at pushing boundaries and testing the waters to see how far they can go. Narcissists lack the capacity for empathy, although they can be skilled at predicting others’ emotions. When communicating with a narcissist, have a script, take time to...
Opinion: Finding the love of your life…how do you do it?

There are many people who are currently in love relationships with people who they themselves know are not the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you are that person, you must understand the following: Your problem is not that you don’t know how to get a new boyfriend or girlfriend, your problem is that you are not looking for THE right KIND of person. If you are in a relationship with a person who wants to waste time, get into vices, be unfaithful, use drugs or other bad habits, YOU CANNOT THINK THAT YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT PERSON CHANGE.
Opinion: Has Cheating Occured In Your Relationship?

The thought of cheating was completely baffling to me when I was younger. Stories would reach my ears of men and women that would stay with their unfaithful partners and I secretly considered them weak and pathetic. The very idea of staying with someone who cheated seemed so absolutely insane to me that I swore up and down that I would never end up in that situation.

