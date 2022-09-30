Read full article on original website
A woman tells what life lesson Jesus taught her when she was dead for some time.
A woman named Betty Eadie shared her experience about how she met Jesus Christ and what life lessons Jesus taught her. Betty Eadie had a near-death experience in 1973 during her partial hysterectomy surgery when she was 31.
How To Tell if Someone Is Lying to You, According to a Communication Pathologist and Cognitive Neuroscientist
Communicative pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, PhD, says there are slew of speech patterns, visual cues, and physical signs exibited when someone isn't telling the truth. While these affectations might be able to discern if someone is lying to you, there's a bit more to it, she says. What...
This is What Happened When I Didn't Believe The Narcissist's Lies
The consequence I faced of rebelling against the narcissist in my family. A narcissist is always out for themselves in any situation. They are only out for themselves — that's an obvious fact, isn't it? All in the narcissist's pursuit of self-satisfaction — there is no limit for them.
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Is Your Mom A Narcissist? Are You? 50 Things Narcissistic Mothers Say
We all have a little bit of a narcissist within us. Wait, what? Yes, we all have a certain level of preoccupation with ourselves that drives our behavior. And like most human characteristics, narcissistic traits are developed usually at a very young age. So, it’s no surprise that many of us have narcissistic mothers (or fathers for that matter) — leaving us worried if we too are unconsciously exhibiting narcissistic behavior towards our own children.
Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Opinion: Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Will Struggle To Ever Change
We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.
Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much
Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
How I Identified Narcissistic Abuse in My Romantic Relationship and Got Out
When I first met my ex, I found him smart, charming, and with an infectious laugh. Yes, I saw a few red flags, but I chose to focus on the positives. And thus began my relationship with a narcissist, which eventually opened me up to narcissistic abuse. The first couple...
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Discard Their Victims To Have The Final Word
Perhaps things have gotten too difficult. Perhaps you have learned to see through their tricks and have become aware of their deception. Perhaps you have called out their behavior and drawn a line saying that you aren’t going to tolerate it anymore.
Opinion: Narcissists Will Invalidate Their Victims Reality and Experiences
Invalidation is one, if not the most powerful form of manipulation. A narcissist will utilize invalidation to devalue their victims until they acquire complete emotional control.
Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath
A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
What is Narcissistic Parental Alienation Syndrome?
Is your child being coerced into disliking you? This is known as narcissistic parental alienation syndrome. You may have found that your once-healthy relationship with your children has become increasingly strained after your difficult divorce. Your children are now avoidant, disrespectful, or even cruel. You may have noticed your kids...
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
How to Say "No" to a Narcissist
People who exhibit narcissistic traits are often inherently skilled at pushing boundaries and testing the waters to see how far they can go. Narcissists lack the capacity for empathy, although they can be skilled at predicting others’ emotions. When communicating with a narcissist, have a script, take time to...
Opinion: Finding the love of your life…how do you do it?
There are many people who are currently in love relationships with people who they themselves know are not the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you are that person, you must understand the following: Your problem is not that you don’t know how to get a new boyfriend or girlfriend, your problem is that you are not looking for THE right KIND of person. If you are in a relationship with a person who wants to waste time, get into vices, be unfaithful, use drugs or other bad habits, YOU CANNOT THINK THAT YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT PERSON CHANGE.
Opinion: Has Cheating Occured In Your Relationship?
The thought of cheating was completely baffling to me when I was younger. Stories would reach my ears of men and women that would stay with their unfaithful partners and I secretly considered them weak and pathetic. The very idea of staying with someone who cheated seemed so absolutely insane to me that I swore up and down that I would never end up in that situation.
Opinion: Tactics Victims Can Use To Disarm A Narcissist
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Opinion: Victims Must Learn To Protect Themselves Against Gaslighting in Toxic Relationships
Recently a woman reached out to me saying that she had caught her husband on a date with another woman. As she watched him and the other woman embrace and kiss, she felt a rage overcoming her body. Yet, instead of confronting him then and there, she decided to wait until he arrived home.
