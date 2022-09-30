The Tioga Tigers and Walton Warriors were two of the most dominant teams in the state -- with Tioga having won its first four games by +152 points, while Walton was averaging upwards of 57 points per game. On Friday night the two unbeatens clashed, but the Tigers proved the be the top dog (or cat) winning 54-14, to improve to 5-0.

WALTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO