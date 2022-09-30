Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Newark Valley Shuts Out Chenango Valley for First Win of Season
Newark Valley had come into Saturday afternoon winless, having suffered a competitive loss to Waverly in Week 2, and a nail-biter to Susquehanna Valley in overtime last week. Today the Cardinals were finally able to snap their losing streak, with a dominant win over the Chenango Valley Warriors. Check out...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga Dominates Walton in Class D Battle, Stay Undefeated
The Tioga Tigers and Walton Warriors were two of the most dominant teams in the state -- with Tioga having won its first four games by +152 points, while Walton was averaging upwards of 57 points per game. On Friday night the two unbeatens clashed, but the Tigers proved the be the top dog (or cat) winning 54-14, to improve to 5-0.
Comments / 0