Britain's new government recently announced its biggest tax cuts since the early 1970s in an effort to kick start growth amid high inflation.

The United Kingdom will cut payroll taxes , freeze a planned rise in the corporation tax, reduce taxes on home purchases, get rid of tax increases on some alcohol, ditch a cap on banker bonuses and more. The idea is tax cuts will stimulate growth and not take additional money from consumers who have seen purchase power decrease from inflation.

The U.K. plan — which also includes subsidies for energy bills for two years — did not get an initial favorable view from investors, raising questions about the sustainability of U.K. government finances as borrowing increases. Earlier this week, the pound was sliding sharply in comparison to the U.S. dollar.

The Times of London called the effort a "tax cut bonanza."

Q: Like the U.K., should the U.S. consider tax cuts to stimulate economic growth?

Austin Neudecker, Weave Growth

NO : While we often bemoan paying taxes, we all benefit from the infrastructure, services, and protection of our government. No one wants to pay more taxes, and we should be critical about how our money is spent, but the general thesis that less tax equates to economic growth is broadly disproven. The U.K.'s recent tax cuts for corporations and wealthy individuals without reducing spending seems predicated on that same trickle-down fallacy. It won't work.

Chris Van Gorder, Scripps Health

NO : The Fed is trying to slow the economy by raising interest rates. I don't think trying to stimulate growth at the same time by lowering taxes would be wise. However, as inflation starts to normalize, tax cuts would be a good idea to help stimulate growth. And such cuts would be good fiscal policy if the Fed tightens too much and drives the country into a deep recession. Hopefully, it won't come to that.

Norm Miller, University of San Diego

NO : The U.K. politicians can be just as flamboyantly irresponsible as the U.S., focused on the short-term heroine-like fix and ignoring the longer-term impact on our kids and grandkids. We over-pumped the economy with an inefficient shotgun approach, even when the economy was going well, and now we are paying for it via inflation. At the same time, we might want to ease off on continued Fed fund rate increases, as global economic weakness is very contagious.

Jamie Moraga, IntelliSolutions

YES : Reducing taxes and government spending as well as cutting excessive government regulations would help stimulate economic growth. Specifically, corporate income tax cuts would help generate long-term positive effects on the economy as it incentivizes companies to invest in capital initiatives, especially R&D, which can raise worker productivity and increase income. Corporate income tax cuts can also lead to a sustained increase in GDP and productivity, with peak effects between five and eight years out.

David Ely, San Diego State University

NO : A strong case can be made that the U.S. tax system should be simplified and tax rates lowered. However, cutting U.S. tax rates should not be considered at this time. The Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March in an effort to bring inflation under control. The Fed's campaign to lower inflation is likely to continue into 2023. Cutting tax rates now would place fiscal policy in direct conflict with monetary policy.

Ray Major, SANDAG

NO : Tax cuts are the perfect tool to stimulate economic growth and should absolutely be considered when the economy needs a boost. However, the federal government is actively raising interest rates to slow the economy and curb inflation. Tax cuts at this exact moment would simply fuel the economy, causing even higher rates of inflation. It's akin to driving with both the break and gas pedal pressed at the same time.

Caroline Freund, UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy

NO : High inflation and low unemployment show the U.S. economy is already overstimulated. Tax cuts would put more cash into the pockets of consumers and businesses, and add to inflationary pressures. Tax cuts would also lower government revenues, expanding the budget deficit and burdening future generations.

Haney Hong, San Diego County Taxpayers Assoc.

YES : The tax cuts should be driven by the states, not the Feds, and should be combined with changes in state regulation and labor law. Most businesses are small businesses, so reductions in taxes and hard-to-meet requirements would make a substantive impact on production. Mom-and-pop shops would be able to make more widgets and serve more people, and maybe supply might eventually meet demand and slow price increases and inflation.

Kelly Cunningham, San Diego Institute for Economic Research

YES : After so many years of artificial stimulation to the economy, some "pain" of recession is the inevitable result of readjusting to healthy, real-world circumstances. Going from essentially free money of zero percent interest rates and quantitative easing to sustainable growth is a considerable jolt to the system. As U.K. Finance Minister Kwarteng stated, "High taxes reduce incentives to work, deter investment and hinder enterprise." The US should follow U.K.’s prudent actions to lessen the blow and hasten adjustment.

Lynn Reaser, economist

NO : A tax cut would inflame inflationary pressures and run counter to monetary policy. The economy has added a strong average of 380,000 jobs during the past six months, driving wages higher. Consumer prices are up 8.3 percent from a year ago. A tax cut could cause the Fed to raise interest rates even more than its current intentions. It also would boost long-term rates, causing more downward pressure on housing due to higher mortgage costs.

Phil Blair, Manpower

NO : The U.S. may have overstimulated the economy with its hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID payouts. The issue is to tamper down inflation to a soft landing, not cause a hard landing and recession. It's a very fine needle to thread now without pouring more money into the economy.

Gary London, London Moeder Advisors

NO : Tax cuts are, regrettably, exactly what we should not do right now. The idea is not to stimulate growth, but to slow it. The Fed is trying to accomplish this by aggressively raising the bank rates so that consumers spend less, which is designed to slow growth and bring down inflation to acceptable levels. Cutting taxes is politically attractive, but economically ridiculous.

Alan Gin, University of San Diego

NO : The big economic concern right now is inflation, which is why the Fed is increasing interest rates. Cutting taxes would boost the economy, which would make inflation worse. The labor market is still relatively strong, with the economy continuing to add jobs and the unemployment rate below 4 percent. So no boost to the economy is currently needed. Tax cuts or other stimulative measures may be required in the future if the U.S. economy is pulled down by a global recession.

Bob Rauch, R.A. Rauch & Associates

YES : The efforts by the Biden administration and Federal Reserve will likely cause stagflation or recession. Rather than raise interest rates, the U.K. is showing new leadership that in essence abandons bad financial policies. Reviving the economy via tax cuts makes much more sense than allowing inflation to be followed by interest rate increases and then recession. Reaganomics is alive and well in the U.K. It did well for the U.S. in the 1980s.

James Hamilton, UC San Diego

NO : When the inflation rate is 8 percent, the last thing we need is more economic stimulus. The fiscal and monetary stimulus of 2020 and 2021 were a mistake for which we are now paying, and the government shouldn't be putting more fuel on the fire. We should focus instead on easing supply constraints, for example, addressing the role that government restrictions have played in creating some of the production bottlenecks.

