FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — that the Federal Reserve will press on with its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in decades to wring inflation from the US economy. Even if that means triggering a recession. And even if it comes at the expense of consumers and businesses far beyond US borders.
Investors, economists and members of the Federal Reserve will be poring over the September jobs report on Friday morning for clues about the health of the economy. But one figure may matter more than most...and it's not the number of jobs added or the unemployment rate. It's wage growth. Inflation...
It's been a hard year for markets, and investors are looking for a bit of reprieve as we enter the fourth quarter — historically a good one for stocks, especially during midterm election years. Unfortunately, this year may buck the trend. The outlook, as Goldman Sachs analysts put it,...
Shares of Credit Suisse plunged to a fresh record low on Monday as jittery investors trained their attention on the Swiss bank. The company's stock was last down more than 8% in Zurich to about $3.68 per share. It's dropped almost 60% so far this year. The lender has been...
Note setting out business secretary’s views looks for ways to accelerate schemes, including streamlining HSE requirements
President Biden has been chipping away at America’s longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity on a potential defense of Taiwan. Four times he has stated unequivocally that his administration will defend Taiwan. Just as faithfully, State Department and White House spokespersons responded to each Biden defense commitment by “clarifying” that...
