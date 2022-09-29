ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for a $300 e-gift card to Walmart. To apply, visit www.hfuw.org/HurricaneIan. Applicants have to be at least 18 and residents of Orange, Osceola, or Seminole counties. Applicants must also attest to being impacted by Hurricane Ian, including loss of income due to work closure, loss of food, or damage to home. Applications are limited to one per household.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
NPR

After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go

We're going to start the program again in Florida tonight. At least 80 people have died in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, according to the official estimate, and search and rescue crews are still going house to house in the hardest-hit areas. And no place suffered more damage in the storm than the island of Fort Myers Beach. One official has estimated that 80% of the structures will have to be rebuilt. Ian battered the barrier island with a 12-foot storm surge and winds near 150 mph. The bridge to the island was damaged in the storm and has now been closed. NPR's Greg Allen reports residents who evacuated and were briefly able to return to their homes are stunned by how little remains.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Person hit, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a motorcyclist Sunday night in Melbourne. Police said the person was crossing Sarno Road around 8:20 p.m. when they were struck by the motorcyclist near Ironwood Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the person...
MELBOURNE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food

TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

