Florida police rescue 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian
Florida police officers helped rescue a 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to across the state.
wogx.com
Flooding forces Florida college students out of home, cars
Excessive flooding from Ian forced several University of Central Florida students out of their apartments. Many are sleeping in their cars but in some cases, even their cars were flooded.
fox35orlando.com
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
fox35orlando.com
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for a $300 e-gift card to Walmart. To apply, visit www.hfuw.org/HurricaneIan. Applicants have to be at least 18 and residents of Orange, Osceola, or Seminole counties. Applicants must also attest to being impacted by Hurricane Ian, including loss of income due to work closure, loss of food, or damage to home. Applications are limited to one per household.
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
Polk County Sheriff Charges 3 Orange County Men In Weekend Murder Near Haines City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in unincorporated Haines City Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, and detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged three men with his murder; the suspects and victim are all from Orange County. All three suspects
wogx.com
VIDEO: Flooding from Hurricane Ian around Orange County, Florida
Video from the Orange County Sheriff's Office's helicopter shows the extend of the flooding and damage following Hurricane Ian. The video was captured on Sept. 30, and released on Oct. 3. OCSO said it was taken near Alafaya Trail, Dean Road, Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road.
Florida Man Makes His Television Debut Fleeing From Deputies On Patrol: LIVE
A Florida man made his television debut while On Patrol: LIVE was filming Friday night. Every Friday and Saturday night On Patrol: LIVE, a REELZ program, provides minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on
Ian aftermath: Central Florida residents go fishing in front yard
BARTOW, Fla. — As residents grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s destructive winds and flooding, at least one Central Florida man is taking advantage of the river that has suddenly appeared outside his front door. The Peace River has overflowed in Polk County, but Eric Cornell of...
850wftl.com
Florida teen dead, 2 critically injured after crashing stolen Maserati
(ST PETERSBURG, FLA) — A 15-year-old teen died and two others were critically injured after opting for a deadly getaway by driving a stolen Maserati at 80 mph, flying over a curb and flipping the vehicle, according to authorities. Three friends were attempting to burglarize luxury vehicles October 2...
NPR
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
We're going to start the program again in Florida tonight. At least 80 people have died in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, according to the official estimate, and search and rescue crews are still going house to house in the hardest-hit areas. And no place suffered more damage in the storm than the island of Fort Myers Beach. One official has estimated that 80% of the structures will have to be rebuilt. Ian battered the barrier island with a 12-foot storm surge and winds near 150 mph. The bridge to the island was damaged in the storm and has now been closed. NPR's Greg Allen reports residents who evacuated and were briefly able to return to their homes are stunned by how little remains.
Person hit, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a motorcyclist Sunday night in Melbourne. Police said the person was crossing Sarno Road around 8:20 p.m. when they were struck by the motorcyclist near Ironwood Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the person...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
VIDEO: Florida deputies form human chain to rescue woman from floodwaters
Deputies in Florida formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters.
wogx.com
Florida power outages: Here's when power will be turned back on after Hurricane Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida Power and Light (FPL) announced when they estimate power will be turned back on for customers remaining without power after Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S, made landfall in Florida last week. Utility companies in Florida have been...
Here’s when Central Florida schools expect to reopen after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Central Florida schools released updated information about when students will return to the classroom. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida school districts and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. We put together the following county-by-county list.
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
wogx.com
Ian aftermath: Dozens dead in Florida as storm moves through Carolinas, Virginia
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina are assessing damage from its strike there. The remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued...
Hurricane Ian Leaves Caskets, Human Remains Exposed at Florida Cemetery in Storm’s Aftermath
After Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state, it destroyed homes, decimated businesses, and even took power away from over two million people. While the storm has had a tragic effect on the living, it’s also affected the deceased. According to reports, human remains of those laid to rest...
