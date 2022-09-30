ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Turtle eggs laid on the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian are scattered for miles, destroyed. Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach, caring for them. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
FLORIDA STATE
Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open

DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
DELAND, FL
Weather Forecast: Oct. 3, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler days, with highs around 80 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry with some passing showers primarily along the coast.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Florida State
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cooler, drier air for Central Florida mid-week

Tonight's Low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 80 degrees | Rain: 20% at coast. Main weather concerns: Rip current risk remains along the Atlantic Coast due to waves anywhere from 3 to 5 feet and a 20 mph northeast, onshore wind. Also, water levels will continue to rise along the St. Johns River and the lakes that feed it. Otherwise, it will be gorgeous weather with low humidity and highs around 80 degrees, making conditions ideal for getting recovery and cleanup efforts.
ORLANDO, FL
#Hurricanes#Central Florida#Store Hours#Hurricane Ian
Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry skies and sunshine expected in Central Florida

Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 84 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: pleasant weather for the afternoon. Dry conditions continue into the night. Lows drop down into the mid 60s. However, major river flooding will continue along the St. Johns River making many roads impassable. Major flooding...
ORLANDO, FL
Publix

