Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Turtle eggs laid on the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian are scattered for miles, destroyed. Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach, caring for them. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
Florida power outages: Here's when power will be turned back on after Hurricane Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida Power and Light (FPL) announced when they estimate power will be turned back on for customers remaining without power after Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S, made landfall in Florida last week. Utility companies in Florida have been...
Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open
DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
Weather Forecast: Oct. 3, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler days, with highs around 80 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry with some passing showers primarily along the coast.
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
222,000 Ian insurance claims filed in Florida as Citizens Insurance adds 7,700 policies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm, according to data posted Monday on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website. The data showed 222,261 claims filed in...
FOX 35 Care Force: 14-year-old boy jumps in to help and warn people of flooding danger in Florida
The FOX 35 Care Force was at the Wawa in Kissimmee to give out free ice to residents who were the hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. The team also met some local heroes who are volunteering their time to help others, including a 14-year-old boy.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cooler, drier air for Central Florida mid-week
Tonight's Low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 80 degrees | Rain: 20% at coast. Main weather concerns: Rip current risk remains along the Atlantic Coast due to waves anywhere from 3 to 5 feet and a 20 mph northeast, onshore wind. Also, water levels will continue to rise along the St. Johns River and the lakes that feed it. Otherwise, it will be gorgeous weather with low humidity and highs around 80 degrees, making conditions ideal for getting recovery and cleanup efforts.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry skies and sunshine expected in Central Florida
Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 84 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: pleasant weather for the afternoon. Dry conditions continue into the night. Lows drop down into the mid 60s. However, major river flooding will continue along the St. Johns River making many roads impassable. Major flooding...
Trapped in neighborhood, Florida residents work together to remove fallen tree
Neighbors on one Seminole County street banded together to clear the way after a massive tree fell during Hurricane Ian, and completely blocked their street. They said they were trapped with no way out.
Marion County first responders assisting in Southwest Florida
Dozens of first responders from Marion County are assisting with recovery efforts in Southwest Florida. They are going door-to-door looking for survivors.
FOX 35 Care Force: Man travels in airboat around Central Florida helping people in flooded areas
FOX 35 Care Force is helping those in need on Saturday. We're out at the Wawa in Kissimmee helping people charge their phones and giving out free ice. Meanwhile, we're meeting some local heroes -- including Keith, who despite having no power at his house is out with his airboat helping and rescuing others in need.
Gov. DeSantis has warning for looters in Florida after Ian: 'We are a second amendment state'
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - As Florida tries to recover from devastating flooding and damage after Hurricane Ian, Governor Ron DeSantis is issuing a warning to those looking to take advantage of the situation by looting homes. "Don't even think about looting, don't even think about taking advantage of people in...
