ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

DSP searching for wanted Seaford man

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Seaford man. Police say 30-year-old Kenneth Stewart has several active warrants for his arrest, including a felony criminal warrant. Steward is approximately 6’3″, approximately 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Police Investigating Assault with Knife in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating an assault with a knife that happened near a bank Saturday morning in Salisbury. Police say the assault happened just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the M&T Bank on S. Salisbury Blvd. No word on any injuries. There is no threat to...
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, MD
Salisbury, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WBOC

Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus

Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Salisbury man sentenced to 28 years for assault, drug offense

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 28 years behind bars following two convictions. On September 9th, Darius Deal was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl following an investigation by the Salisbury Police Department. He was sentenced to 20 years with all but 8 years suspended.
SALISBURY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
FELTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Algorithm
WMDT.com

Milford man arrested for possession of handgun during fight

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a Milford man early Sunday morning after he was found in possession of a handgun during a fight. Shortly before 1 a.m., an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern. The officer located a fight in the rear parking lot of the business, and witnesses reported that someone involved in the fight was in possession of a firearm. The officer was able to break off the fight, and a black 9mm Taurus handgun was found on the ground near where the fight took place.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting

FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
FELTON, DE
WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. students clean up community

DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Students at New Directions Learning Academy helped clean up their communities recently. In small groups, they took turns helping reduce the amount of litter on the roadside. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMDT.com

Man left in stable condition following a shooting in Felton

FELTON, Del. – A man is now in stable condition following a shooting in Felton. On October 1, 2022, around 10:53 P.M. police responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. The investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. At this time, only a limited amount of information is available for the safety of the victim.
FELTON, DE
WMDT.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Roads In Accomack County Affected By Flooding

GREENBACKVILLE, Va. - Coastal flooding has affected streets in the Greenbackville community. Where there are normally cars, was someone on their kayak today. During high tide, water covered Harbor Drive. Those in the community, like Gary Faille, say the houses are sometimes five to 15 feet in the air, to...
GREENBACKVILLE, VA
WMDT.com

Police: Woman facing over 100 counts of theft and fraud following investigation

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman with over 100 counts of theft and fraud following an investigation. According to police, Jayonna Best is currently charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Cambridge Police Investigating Theft Scheme

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police are investigating a theft scheme involving a woman who they say stole credit and debit card numbers and used them to make online purchased while working at a Your Doc's Inn and a Walgreens in Cambridge. According to police, Jayonna M. Best faces 120 counts...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Cape May–Lewes Ferry Cancels Several Monday Departures

NORTH CAPE MAY, N.J. – Due to high winds and adverse conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May–Lewes Ferry officials have canceled multiple departures for Monday, Oct. 3. Cape May, N.J. Lewes, Del. 9:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 12:45 p.m. 1 p.m. 2:45 p.m. Due to the...
CAPE MAY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy