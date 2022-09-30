Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Seaford man
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Seaford man. Police say 30-year-old Kenneth Stewart has several active warrants for his arrest, including a felony criminal warrant. Steward is approximately 6’3″, approximately 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
WBOC
Maryland MVA Expanding Birth Certificate Printing Service to Salisbury Branch
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - After successfully issuing more than 2,000 birth certificates to Marylanders since March of last year, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is expanding its birth certificate printing service to the Eastern Shore. In partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, the MVA Salisbury branch can now issue...
WBOC
Police Investigating Assault with Knife in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating an assault with a knife that happened near a bank Saturday morning in Salisbury. Police say the assault happened just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the M&T Bank on S. Salisbury Blvd. No word on any injuries. There is no threat to...
WBOC
Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus
Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced to 28 years for assault, drug offense
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to a total of 28 years behind bars following two convictions. On September 9th, Darius Deal was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl following an investigation by the Salisbury Police Department. He was sentenced to 20 years with all but 8 years suspended.
firststateupdate.com
Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
'Incendiary' Pick-Up Truck Fire Under Investigation In Maryland
An incendiary fire in Maryland is under investigation after it was allegedly intentionally set in Somerset County, officials said. A passerby reported the fire on Old State Road in Crisfield shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, which was inside the cargo area of a 2022 GMC Canyon pick-up truck.
WMDT.com
Milford man arrested for possession of handgun during fight
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a Milford man early Sunday morning after he was found in possession of a handgun during a fight. Shortly before 1 a.m., an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern. The officer located a fight in the rear parking lot of the business, and witnesses reported that someone involved in the fight was in possession of a firearm. The officer was able to break off the fight, and a black 9mm Taurus handgun was found on the ground near where the fight took place.
Maryland police capture wanted murder suspect in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MD – The Maryland State Police have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted...
WBOC
One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting
FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. students clean up community
DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Students at New Directions Learning Academy helped clean up their communities recently. In small groups, they took turns helping reduce the amount of litter on the roadside. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Man left in stable condition following a shooting in Felton
FELTON, Del. – A man is now in stable condition following a shooting in Felton. On October 1, 2022, around 10:53 P.M. police responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. The investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. At this time, only a limited amount of information is available for the safety of the victim.
WMDT.com
Food Bank of Delaware to expand footprint in Milford with new facility
MILFORD, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware is looking to grow its presence in Milford with the opening of a new facility. Back in 2013, the food bank expanded its current building and since then identified that additional space was needed. The $34 million project will serve citizens...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
WBOC
Roads In Accomack County Affected By Flooding
GREENBACKVILLE, Va. - Coastal flooding has affected streets in the Greenbackville community. Where there are normally cars, was someone on their kayak today. During high tide, water covered Harbor Drive. Those in the community, like Gary Faille, say the houses are sometimes five to 15 feet in the air, to...
WMDT.com
Police: Woman facing over 100 counts of theft and fraud following investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman with over 100 counts of theft and fraud following an investigation. According to police, Jayonna Best is currently charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites.
WBOC
Cambridge Police Investigating Theft Scheme
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police are investigating a theft scheme involving a woman who they say stole credit and debit card numbers and used them to make online purchased while working at a Your Doc's Inn and a Walgreens in Cambridge. According to police, Jayonna M. Best faces 120 counts...
WBOC
Cape May–Lewes Ferry Cancels Several Monday Departures
NORTH CAPE MAY, N.J. – Due to high winds and adverse conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May–Lewes Ferry officials have canceled multiple departures for Monday, Oct. 3. Cape May, N.J. Lewes, Del. 9:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 12:45 p.m. 1 p.m. 2:45 p.m. Due to the...
Drunken Brawl At Maryland Condo Leads To Assault Charges For Central Jersey Cops: Report
Two brothers and police officers in Woodbridge are facing assault charges following a drunken fight in an Ocean City, Maryland, condominium, NJ Advance Media reported. Jacob D. Manente, 24, and Zachary L. Manente, 25, were arrested on the 200 block of 5th Street on Friday, Aug. 26, the outlet said citing Ocean City police.
