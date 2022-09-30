ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

By Athina Morris, Daisy Ruth
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLzU0_0iGXjAr900

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian has made landfall in South Carolina, potentially bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the area, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week.

WATCH: Real-time wobble tracker watching Ian’s path to South Carolina

The National Hurricane Center tweeted Saturday that the center of the hurricane made landfall on Friday at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Considerable flooding will be possible in coastal and northeast South Carolina, and across portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia on Friday, the NHC said in its latest advisory.

At 2 p.m. Friday, the storm was about 55 miles east-southeast of Charleston, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It was moving north at 15 mph.

The eye of the storm is expected to reach the coast Friday, then move farther inland across portions of South Carolina and North Carolina on Friday night and Saturday, the NHC said.

It’s expected to weaken into am extratropical low in North Carolina Friday or Saturday and dissipate over the weekend.

Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian

The NHC said swells from the storm were still affecting the east coast of Florida, the Carolinas, and the
northwestern Bahamas, and could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Parts of South Carolina remain under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides.

Here is a list of watches and warnings that are in effect as of 11 a.m. ET Friday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for :

  • Savannah River to Cape Fear North Carolina
  • Neuse River North Carolina
  • St. Johns River Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • Savannah River to Cape Fear North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Altamaha Sound Georgia to Savannah River
  • Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina
  • Pamlico Sound

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

  • North of Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina
  • Pamlico River
  • Cape Fear River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • East of Cape Fear to Surf City North Carolina

Tracking Hurricane Ian

>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian

>> Live Max Defender 8 radar

>> Tampa Bay evacuations

>> Find your evacuation zone

>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide

>> School closures

>> Where to find sandbags

>> Closures and cancellations

>> Download the Max Defender 8 app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
South Carolina State
WAVY News 10

Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide meals in Florida

Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CtdLAQ. Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide …. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Warnings#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Nhc
WAVY News 10

NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Blog: Tidal flooding issues as stubborn coastal storm develops

What was once Hurricane Ian has become an even more dynamic system and will continue to influence our weather over the next 48 hours (and potentially longer). The large area of low pressure is sliding over Hampton Roads Sunday night and will park itself offshore for at least Monday & Tuesday, posing problems with the high tide cycles. Flooding will be an issue for many across Hampton Roads as waters reach major flood stage levels.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
GEORGIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy