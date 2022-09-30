Emma Watson Glows On The Red Carpet In A Sheer White Dress—Simply Stunning!

Splash News

Emma Watson was an absolute vision in an elegant white, lace-trim gown with sheer fabric while gracing the red carpet last week! The Little Women actress, 32, stunned in a breathtaking Alexander McQueen dress at the Kering Foundation Caring for Women charity dinner event in New York City. The Harry Potter alum’s garment of choice elegantly complimented her toned figure with flowing ruffled details, an open-back design and sultry, subtle side cut-outs.

Watson paired her standout, sleeveless, floor-length piece with black sandal heels that exposed her timeless red manicure. The Perks of Being A Wallflower star accessorized her Old Hollywood-esque look with shiny silver Pomellato jewelry— including dangly earrings, rings and layered bracelets. To top it all off, Watson wore her light brown tresses up into a slicked-back updo that drew eyes to her minimal makeup look. With a touch of mascara, black eyeliner, a dash of rosy blush on her cheekbones and a nude lip, Watson emphasized her naturally beautiful features even more.

The charity event was held at The Pool on Park Avenue in Manhattan, and Watson was all smiles as she posed with feminist icon Gloria Steinem and Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek. The star-studded soiree was also attended by Jodie Turner-Smith, Andra Day, Anderson Cooper, and others, and was organized, WWD writes, to benefit 3 special charities that work toward ending gender-based violence. The event also notably supported the National Network to End Domestic Violence, Global Fund for Women and Ms. Foundation for Women.

As Watson has proved yet again, she’s not only an accomplished role model, activist, actress and philanthropist, but also an eternal red carpet style icon. She appeared in HBO’s highly viewed Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special earlier this year, and also stunned us all with a gorgeous floral Reformation dress while vacationing in Italy last month. As usual, fans can’t get enough of her style!