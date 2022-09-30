Read full article on original website
just some old guy
3d ago
The proper way to handle this is to turn it into your own insurance and let them do the fighting meanwhile your car gets fixed.
Adaline
3d ago
They are liable for any damages done by their employees their machinery or products so I would hire an attorney! And a good one!
Robert Rothman
3d ago
If you have collision and comprehensive coverage on your vehicle your insurance will pay all but your deductible and go after the other insurance company. Once they collect you should be reimbursed for your deductible. No reason to hire an attorney at your expense.
