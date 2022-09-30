Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas; tensions flare over Trump special master; Miami QB's scary injury

Read full article on original website
Soccer brawls end in at least 129 dead at Asia match; island living uncertain after Ian; and more evening updates
Get caught up what's going on around the nation and world today, Oct. 1 ,2022:. SOCCER DEATHS: Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. Several fights between supporters of the two rival soccer...
AP News Summary at 7:06 a.m. EDT
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond. The launch early Tuesday forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. It was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year, as it pushes to develop a fully fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening U.S. allies and the American homeland and earning the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States strongly condemned what it described as North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch the missile over Japan.
